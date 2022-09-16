The 17th Annual Montrose Oktoberfest, benefiting All Points Transit, will be held at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. — 5 p.m.
“We are humbled by the support of the community including our beverage partners and are ready to put on another great event,” said Sarah Curtis, executive director for All Points Transit.
Tickets are available at MontroseBeerFest.com, and each ticket includes beer tastings from numerous local, regional and national breweries. Live music from Con Brio and A.J. Fullerton will fill the stage, and plenty of fun entertainment options including Oktoberfest-themed costume and stein-hoisting contests, with great prizes.
The costume contest will have three categories this year: Adult, youth and group and costume contest winners will win $100 in Montrose Bucks. Multiple food trucks will be on site for food purchases. Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Tickets are $35 online, or $45 at the gate. Quantities are limited, so presale is recommended. Children ages 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult.
Parking is limited and alternate forms of transportation are encouraged. All Points Transit will be running the Blue Route (Main Street Shuttle) every 30 minutes from noon to 6 p.m.
The bus route starts at the Pavilion with bus stops on Hillcrest and Main Street. and ends at the West Main Trailhead, just a short walk on the trail to the Amphitheater.
Service into the Cerise Park parking lot will be available for passengers with mobility concerns. Final pickups at the West Main Trailhead will be at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The schedule can be found online at montrosebeerfest.com or on the Montrose CO Oktoberfest Facebook page. Safe rides home will also be available from Telluride Express from the venue, starting at 3 p.m.
Oktoberfest has been a staple of the Montrose fall calendar for 17 years, and it is the key local fundraiser for All Points Transit. Top-level sponsors include TEI Rock Drills, Telluride Express, The Liquor Store, Alpine Bank, City of Montrose, Mize Family, Bustang Outrider, Cherry Creek Radio, Colorado Finance and Housing Authority, Flower Motor Group, K&K Concrete, Montrose Daily Press, Peak Professionals, Performance Auto Body, Stryker & Company, The Colorado Trust, Shelter Distilling and High Country Beverage. The event is being presented by TEI Rock Drills, Telluride Express and the Black Canyon Homebrewers Association.
