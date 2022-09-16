Oktoberfest 3 (copy)

Children enjoy a dance during Oktoberfest at the new Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. 

 (MDP file photo)

The 17th Annual Montrose Oktoberfest, benefiting All Points Transit, will be held at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. — 5 p.m.

“We are humbled by the support of the community including our beverage partners and are ready to put on another great event,” said Sarah Curtis, executive director for All Points Transit.



