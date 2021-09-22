Local outdoors businesses are backing the Colorado Wilderness Act as legislation that will help their bottom line — and, representatives said, benefit everyone.
The act, one of the bills included in the omnibus Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act, cleared the House in February and is now pending Senate approval.
The Colorado Wilderness Act would accord permanent wilderness protection to about 660,000 acres in the state, including 17,587 acres within the Roubideau Proposed Wilderness; 12,102 acres of Norwood Canyon Proposed Wilderness; 33,351 acres within the Dolores River Canyon and 28,279 acres within the Little Bookcliffs.
“It’s a values question,” Mayfly Outdoors founder and Executive Chairman David Dragoo told the act’s House sponsor, Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Denver, when she visited his headquarters Friday, Sept. 17. “There’s a very clear connection between what we believe is important (designated wilderness and public lands) and the outdoors industry. It is really palatable, tangible and measurable.”
The outdoor recreation economy is now assessed and counted as part of the gross domestic product, or GDP, similar to other industries, Dragoo said.
According to the Outdoor Industry Association’s outdoor recreation economy report, consumers spend $887 billion annually on outdoor recreation, supporting 7.6 million jobs and generating more than $65 billion in federal tax revenue, as well as about $59 billion in state and local taxes.
In Colorado, consumer spending in outdoor rec industries is about $28 billion, which supports 229,000 jobs, according to information in the Colorado Wilderness Act.
“The fact is, public lands are a big deal. These areas are our office, our infrastructure,” Dragoo said.
Dragoo’s company makes high-end fishing reels and other equipment, employing more than 100 people worldwide, with headquarters in Montrose at the Colorado Outdoors project, a public-private development along the Uncompahgre River.
He was joined Friday by John Gibson, CEO of Colorado Yurt Company, which is building a new headquarters, complete with a try-before-you-buy yurt village at Colorado Outdoors. Montrose City Councilor Barbara Bynum also attended.
DeGette, who has carried her wilderness legislation in some version since 1999, said it’s past time for the Colorado Wilderness Act to become law, especially as a growing interest in outdoor recreation and increasing population put more pressure on public lands.
The Wilderness Act of 1964 established designated wilderness areas. In 1983, Congress added the Bureau of Land Management to agencies whose managed lands could potentially be wilderness — broadly speaking, lands that have strong wilderness characteristics requiring enhanced protection and where motorized access is not allowed.
Overall, this accounts for less than 10% of federal lands, said DeGette, who also said much of the lands in her current bill is already being managed as wilderness.
The 1983 Congressional decision prompted an inventory of lands that could be suitable for the designation; these became Wilderness Study Areas and they are managed currently as though they are designated wilderness.
In the time since DeGette began carrying the first version of her bill, the population and stresses on public lands have grown, but Wilderness Study Areas have not changed, she said.
“That’s why it’s even more urgent to protect these areas. Most of these areas, they’ve been protected as wilderness for years, because Wilderness Study Areas are managed like they are wilderness. But it takes an act of Congress to make them into (designated) wilderness,” DeGette said.
DeGette took on the initial legislation after a group of Western Slope citizens began looking at lands in Colorado to protect and developed a citizens’ proposal, which they presented to her in her second term.
“You guys are like the storybook story of where this happened in Western Colorado,” DeGette said.
She said she is seeing the outdoor industry make its presence known more and more locally.
“We’ve seen nice, steady manageable growth,” Bynum said. “I think we’ve done it in a smart way and I think we’ve done it while still retaining what makes Montrose special. It still feels rural.”
The industry growth is a benefit for area communities, Dragoo said, giving nod to Colorado Yurt and Gibson. “John’s business will be a staple here,” he said, with “significant impact on the community.”
Gibson said he backs the bill as an outdoor-based business owner.
“Not many of our structures (yurts) end up on public lands, but I personally feel a strong connection to protecting public lands for generations to come. As a public landowner like all of the rest of the folks in the U.S., I think it is something we must all protect,” Gibson said Tuesday.
While there is a feeling that public lands are too restricted in use or access, if those lands were to become private, people would have even less control, he said. Those who have the means to obtain the lands would become the “haves” and the rest of the country, the “have-nots,” he said.
“We as public landowners have them and I don’t think we should ever give that up. I believe the wilderness designation, while not perfect, is helpful in sustaining land for future generations and uses,” added Gibson, who enjoys hunting and other recreation on public lands.
Gibson said he does not always see eye-to-eye with DeGette on issues. “But on this one, I think she’s spot-on. She’ll have Colorado Yurt’s support.”
DeGette believes there is now hope for the Colorado Wilderness Act at last becoming law, due to her party holding the majority in both the House and Senate. The Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act requires a minimum of 60 votes to clear the Senate, where the Democrats’ majority is slender.
“Eventually, the stars will align to make this wilderness permanent,” DeGette said.
She also said polling shows support exceeding 60% in Western Colorado.
“It’s Democrats, Republicans. It’s not partisan. But it is partisan among some of the Republican elected officials,” DeGette said.
“There is always this Libertarian idea that maybe the federal government shouldn’t own land. There is still resistance there. So when the Democrats won the House and the Senate again, I tried really trying to push this bill.”
The bill passed the House with support from 12 Republicans. Representative Lauren Boebert, congresswoman for Montrose and the rest of the 3rd District, opposed Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act.
When contacted for comment, Boebert’s spokespeople referred the Montrose Daily Press to a February news release, in which Boebert referred to the package as a land grab that stood to kill jobs.
DeGette has adjusted her bill, removing several acres in the upper northwestern part of Colorado that had extensive oil and gas leasing on them.
Her act is not exclusionary of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act (CORE), but is a companion bill, DeGette said.
The CORE Act also passed the House as part of the Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act legislative package. It combines four previously introduced bills: the Continental Divide Recreation, Wilderness and Camp Hale Legacy Act; the San Juan Mountains Wilderness Act; the Thompson Divide Withdrawal and Protection Act and the Curecanti National Recreation Boundary Establishment Act. Overall, the CORE Act protects more than 400,000 acres of public lands in Colorado and establishes some new wilderness areas.
DeGette on Sept. 17 asked Mayfly and Colorado Yurt to continue supporting the Colorado Wilderness Act, saying piecemeal protections of the lands it encompasses are not enough.
“It’s good for business. All of Western Colorado supports it. It’s the right thing to do,” DeGette said.
“Public lands are the corporate infrastructure for our business,” Dragoo said Tuesday. “We support anything that protects public lands.”
Public lands provide people with cost-effective, even free ways, to enjoy the outdoors and also preserve open spaces, he said.
“I think it is a bipartisan issue. It’s one we can all agree is the right thing to do, generally speaking, especially Western Slopers. Nearly 70% of all land is public. That’s been a huge asset for everybody.”
Said Gibson: “I think most people support it. This is one of those rare instances where I think most people agree it is important to protect.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.