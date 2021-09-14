Although statewide participation rates on standardized testing dropped dramatically in spring 2021, the trend did not hold up in Montrose.
Participation rates on the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) exams in Montrose schools were between 83 to 99%. Statewide participation averages paled in comparison, from 58% on eighth grade math tests to 76% on third grade English language arts tests. Average rates at rural and remote schools were between 60 to 73%.
Chris Lehman, the principal of Pomona Elementary School, said that strong communication with families and students learning in-person contributed to higher rates.
“We had the kids in the building. When they’re there, it’s a lot easier to get the testing done,” Lehman said.
Participation rates at elementary schools tended to be higher than at middle schools, which Beller attributed to more in-person learning.
During the 2020-21 school year, elementary students were at school full-time since the start of the school year. Middle and high school students started with a hybrid model of half in-person and half remote before transitioning back to mostly in-person in the spring.
“The kids that were coming to school with us were engaged, and so when they were in school, they knew to take the test,” Beller said.
Beller said that higher participation rates yield more high-quality data. She said that the higher rates indicate teachers supporting and encouraging students to take the assessments.
“The higher the participation rate, the better data we have,” Beller said. “The more kids that participate give us a more accurate reading of how kids are performing on a whole scale.”
The majority of the testing in the district was administered before spring break and the announcement that the federal government had span}approved a waiver span}for fewer testing. Third, fifth and seventh grade students only needed to take English Language Arts exams, whereas fourth, sixth and eighth grade students were only required to take math tests.
Test scores in Montrose County School District fell, just like in the rest of the state. But…
Although participation rates in Montrose were higher than the rest of the state, average scores were not. While 43% of seventh-grade students statewide met or exceeded expectations on the language arts assessment, only 36% of students in Montrose scored at or above the same benchmark.
Lehman said that the results confirmed “what we already knew: the closure of school and missing out on nearly a quarter of the school year has impacted our students’ learning.”
Schools and teachers will be working to remedy these learning losses for future years to come, but Lehman is optimistic about future progress.
“I’m confident that we’ll show growth — and it’s not going to be made up in one school year, I can promise that — but we’ve got some gaps that we’ve got to fill,” Lehman said.
Centennial Middle School Principal Joe Simo said that test scores only provide a “snapshot” of student achievement, but the picture is incomplete because testing was cancelled in spring 2020 and only half of the tests were administered in 2021. Students are expected to take the full set of CMAS tests span}this springspan}.
“I’m hoping that this spring will be that first benchmark to really give us the whole picture because we’ve only been able to get partial pictures of the data in the last year,” Simo said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
