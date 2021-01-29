After six hours of analysis, discussion and public comment, the City of Montrose Planning Commission motioned for a continuance of their Wednesday meeting, which intended to provide a recommendation — approval, approval with conditions or denial — from the commission to Montrose City Council regarding the planned development and preliminary plat for the HUB at Montrose Crossing, a 35-acre multi-family and senior living proposed housing development (located at the corner of 6450 Road and Cobble Drive).
Commission members — Greg Easton (acting as chairman), Jan Chastain, Phoebe Benziger and David Fishering — all voted in favor of the continuance as the meeting was nearing completion, preferring more time to review all facts and evidence presented during the meeting.
At the meeting’s start, Easton announced that Anthony Russo, who led the Jan. 6 meeting when the topic of the HUB was on the meeting’s agenda, had resigned from his post as a member of the planning commission. Karen Vacca and Chad Huffman, members of the commission, recused themselves from the meeting, leaving four standing members on the commission during the meeting.
The commission, similarly to the Jan. 6 meeting, was presented with a presentation from Matt Miles, the project’s applicant, Steve Stephenson, president at Del-Monte Consultants and Skip Hudson, acting as the project’s traffic engineer.
The group addressed recommendations previously made by the planning commission, and provided details on a landscape plan (which was not required), sidewalk and trail connections, and the setbacks request.
The setbacks, which Miles’ team had requested and are largely within the property, were also discussed. The most significant request, Stephenson said, is the ask for setback relief alongside a building next to Chipeta Road, which currently sits at 17.5 feet from the property line, lower than the required 20.
Hudson conducted further traffic studies following the last meeting, in response to comments made from the public and the planning commission.
Hudson’s data found that alongside Chipeta Drive, northwest of 6450 Road, 85% of drivers traveled at a speed of 43-44 miles per hour (mph), higher than the posted speed limit of 35 mph. The study also focused on the duration of gaps in two-way traffic flow on Chipeta Drive, as well as the number of vehicles lined up at the Chipeta stop sign.
New data also revealed vehicle queuing at the Chipeta and Cobble Drive stop sign was virtually non-existent, with vehicles rarely coming to a full stop, and that there were just a few times where a vehicle would be delayed behind a second vehicle (the delay never exceeded five seconds). This data was similar for Chipeta Drive and 6450 Road, though the delay reached but did not exceed 15 seconds in this section.
“That’s about as free flowing as a stop sign intersection could be,” Hudson said during the meeting, referencing the delay times revealed in the study.
Hudson’s initial study found that the project has low traffic impact. Hudson said the traffic from the project would have levels of service acceptable per county requirements (during peak travel times), and which is expected to be the case in 2022, 2025 and 2042 (on Cobble Drive and Chipeta Drive). The same was found for Chipeta Drive and 6450 Road. (Hudson said on Jan. 6 the study took into consideration the project traffic, but also 60 new units in Cobble Creek, the growth rate on Chipeta and traffic growth rate of all other land development — to all existing traffic — which is up to 2.5% annually.)
The study also found that “traffic signal warrants” at the intersection of Chipeta Drive and Highway 550 are currently met, meaning it’s viable to place a traffic signal at the intersection. Colorado Department of Transportation issued an access permit to Montrose County, Hudson said, since the county owns the right-of-way on Chipeta Drive.
City Engineer Scott Murphy confirmed the city and county are currently in discussion regarding the traffic light — details are being finalized regarding cost sharing of the project.
Murphy estimates the traffic light, which may be in concept in the next budget year, can be completed in three to five years.
Public comment, which covered a wide range of concerns, again shared focus on the density of the project. Some community members said the HUB’s density — 14 to 15 units per acre — does not align with that of Spruce Point and Cobble Creek, which currently sit at 3.3 and 1.5 to 2, respectively. (The units at Spruce Point and Cobble Creek are single-family homes, while the HUB proposal from Miles and his team indicates a desire to build apartments on multiple buildings.)
A staff report from the city, presented by City Senior Planner Amy Sharp, said that R3-A zoning allows for multi-family housing at 2,900/per unit. Per the zoning regulations, 537 multi-family units are allowed on the parcel (this was found by converting the acres into square feet, and dividing that number by 2,900 per unit).
A staff analysis from the city, Sharp explained, said the preliminary plat and planned development of the HUB are in compliance with the City of Montrose Municipal Code (section 4-4-24 and 4-7-5), and is in “substantial conformity with the city’s comprehensive plan.” Proposed use of the parcel is also compatible with existing zoning and general conditions, and does not appear to be adverse to the public health, safety and welfare” necessitated under the comprehensive plan.
A spokesman for The HUB Opposition Committee said the group was pleased with the meeting, but did not agree with the city’s analysis.
“We don’t agree with that,” Stanley Grigg, committee chairman and spokesman, told the Montrose Daily Press. Grigg added the committee felt city staff were not able to hear the community member’s input before finalizing their analysis.
Grigg confirmed the committee’s sentiments regarding density, stating the commission should provide the condition that the project drop to 5.36 to 6.36 units per acre, as to not exceed two zoning categories as described in Goal 9, Policy 9.4 in the Comprehensive Plan.
Fishering, as the meeting neared its end, implored the commission to base its recommendation on facts and evidence presented, and noted that the comprehensive plan is from 2008. (The plan, as currently formed, states that “the Comprehensive Plan should be reviewed biannually and updated every five years, per Policy 1.1.”)
Some residents expressed concern absolute approval of the project could set a potential development precedent, though Ann Morgenthaler, assistant city manager, said during the meeting that any future development proposal will need to follow the zoning requirements as annexed and approved, nullifying any effect a development could have on another.
The project’s open space requirement now sits at 43%, Stephenson noted, a 17% increase after Miles and his team evaluated the property’s alignments further.
Miles previously stated he expects the project to attract locals in the community while opening up housing availability for others.
In a letter, obtained by the Montrose Daily Press through a public records request, Russo addressed the planning commission and city council.
“Over the last several years, it has truly been an honor working with all of you on the planning commission. I have enjoyed my time on the commission and working together as stewards of Montrose. To City Council, thank you for this wonderful opportunity. That being said, I believe it is time for me to step away. Having to lead the highly contentious meeting a few weeks back while my in-laws were in the hospital, and my family needed me, truly took a toll. Mentally and emotionally, it was extremely difficult. It forced me to re-evaluate my priorities and focus on the people who are most important to me,” Russo wrote.
“To my fellow planning commissioners, we may not have always agreed but that is the point. Having different voices is what makes the commission strong. I challenge you to continue to learn and grow in your positions as you guide Montrose through its growing pains. There will be a lot as we are projected to near double by 2050. This job is not easy, and every decision we make is going to make some happy and others angry. It is impossible to please everyone. What is important is that you continue to treat everyone fairly and make the best decisions based on the code and what information is presented to you.”
To further review the meeting, meeting packets and agendas can be found at cityofmontrose.org/126/Planning-Commission. City staff conducted a virtual site of the tour, viewable at cityofmontrose.org/126/Planning-Commission or the city’s YouTube page (youtu.be/P72b5ARiaac).
The planning commission will resume discussion on the HUB at Montrose Crossing on Feb. 3 at 5 p.m.
