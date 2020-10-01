September 26
00:09:30 DISTURBANCE, 1347 E MAIN ST; Highlander Laundry
00:13:47 Juvenile Problem, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wal-Mart
01:57:09 20 Year-Old Carlos Flores cited for Unlawful Possession, Purchasing, and/or Consumption of Alcohol Under 21 YOA, 1200 BLK HAYSTACK Rd
04:55:10 Found Property, 1200 BLK HAYSTACK RD
05:13:40 Directed Patrol, PAVILION
05:17:50 Directed Patrol, Vista San Juan Subd
05:23:27 Field Interview, 2175 S TOWNSEND AVE; KFC
07:01:20 25 Year-Old Daniel Barbee arrested for Violation of Protection Order, 1329 S TOWNSEND AVE
07:53:51 Lost Property, 1515 VENTURE WAY; Dennys Restaurant
08:22:42 Phone, 434 S 1ST ST
08:53:33 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
09:54:16 LIVESTOCK, HIGHWAY 550 / OTTER RD
09:58:22 Theft, 209 E MAIN ST; Amazing Glaze
10:08:35 Phone, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
10:09:44 Directed Patrol, SOUTH TOWNSEND
10:26:38 Phone, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wal-Mart
10:34:44 Phone, 2115 HARTFORD WAY #B; B
10:46:09 Found Property, BIKE PATH BEHIND TARGET OFF CHIPETA
10:49:09 911 Open, 1855 ST MARYS DR
11:24:36 Animal Stray, 69905 HIGHWAY 50
11:32:49 Phone, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
11:37:08 Animal Wildlife, 2932 PAINTBRUSH WAY
11:37:13 Found Property, 534 S 12TH ST; Rotary Park
11:53:55 911 Hang Up, 437 S STOUGH AVE
12:09:19 TRAFFIC STOP, TESSITORE / MAIN
12:15:57 Civil Standby, 2115 HARTFORD WAY
13:05:24 DISTURBANCE, 1301 E MAIN ST
13:21:50 Phone, 221 S SAN JUAN AVE #7
13:27:28 Animal Welfare, 1119 PHILLIPS CT
13:29:13 Field Interview, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
14:12:03 PD Accident, 1601 OXBOW DR; Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores
14:18:41 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
14:35:18 Medical, City of Montrose
14:40:16 Phone, 3383 N TOWNSEND AVE
14:41:44 Field Interview, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wal-Mart DM # 15802
14:50:56 Phone, 434 S 1ST ST
15:13:58 Medical, City of Montrose
15:33:42 Unwanted Person, 113 W MAIN ST; West Main Liquors
15:49:31 Animal Welfare, HIGHWAY 550 / OTTER RD
15:51:18 Criminal Mischief, Montrose Botanic Gardens
15:57:32 Phone, 1200 N GRAND AVE
16:09:13 Public Order Cr, 110 E MAIN ST; The Great Outdoor Company
16:11:26 Phone, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
16:13:19 Phone, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
16:20:55 Found Property, 1640 S HILLCREST DR; Altrusa Park
16:21:35 TRAFFIC, N TOWNSEND AVE / N 9TH ST
17:12:44 Information, 2115 HARTFORD WAY
17:58:16 Phone, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
18:53:42 Suspicious, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wal-Mart 1
8:54:48 Phone, 846 E MAIN ST; Horsefly Brewing & Grill
19:35:43 Directed Patrol, 400 SHANES WAY; Cerise Park
19:41:27 Trespassing, 409 N 1ST ST ; LRJ CUSTOMS
19:47:07 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
19:49:52 911 Open, 67250 LOCUST RD
19:51:29 Field Interview, GONE FISHIN’
20:25:54 DISTURBANCE, 102 MONTROSE DR
20:29:37 Domestic Violence, 92 MONTROSE DR
20:48:42 Child Abuse, 1108 HIGHLAND ST
20:49:08 Phone, 434 S 1ST ST
20:56:20 Suspicious, 128 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market
21:07:52 Vagrancy, 1413 E MAIN ST; Jimmer’s BBQ
21:15:25 Suspicious, 16400 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market
21:18:55 Field Interview, BOTANICAL GARDENS
21:22:02 Directed Patrol, PAVILION/BOTANICAL GARDENS
21:26:08 TRAFFIC STOP, 1000 BLK SUNNYSIDE
21:28:01 Agency Assist, 1200 BLK N SECOND
21:53:42 Directed Patrol, Homestead Subd
22:10:10 TRAFFIC STOP, S 12TH/ UNCOMPAHGRE
22:20:19 Noise Complaint, 1601 LOCUST RD
22:27:08 Noise Complaint, 1707 KELLIE DR
22:32:55 Medical, City of Montrose
22:36:44 42 Year-Old Michelle McMenamy arrested on a Warrant out of Montrose County Sheriff Office for FTA, 1012 N 7TH ST
22:46:22 Directed Patrol, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wal-Mart
22:49:26 TRAFFIC STOP, N 7TH/ NEVADA
23:01:17 38 Year-Old Natalie Patterson arrested on a Warrant out of Montrose Police Department for FTA on Shoplifting, 2115 HARTFORD WAY
23:08:07 Traffic Offense, SUNNYSIDE RD / S HILLCREST DR
23:34:27 Invasion of Privacy, 1393 S CASCADE AVE
23:59:04 Traffic Offense, 2500 BRIDGES DR.
September 27
00:09:26 Suspicious, 603 BARBARA CT
00:15:03 Field Interview, 1400 BLK N TOWNSEND AVE
00:34:57 Invasion of Privacy, 1980 N TOWNSEND AVE; HAMPTON INN
01:09:53 Suspicious, 1700 ODELLE RD
01:37:14 Agency Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
02:52:54 Emergency, 2053 JAMES ST
04:03:40 Emergency, 66070 OGDEN RD
04:16:06 Criminal Mischief, S RIO GRANDE AVE & S 2ND ST
05:18:10 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
05:38:40 Directed Patrol, Montrose Botanic Gardens
05:38:57 Criminal Mischief, 710 GOLDEN DR
07:34:55 Information, 212 S SELIG AVE
09:34:18 Abandoned Vehicle, 000 BLK N 1ST ST
09:39:53 Theft, 708 S JUNCTION AVE
09:41:06 Animal Wildlife, 2124 MEAD LN
10:12:47 Alarm, 646 E MAIN ST
10:53:14 Animal County, GUNNISON RD & HWY 50
10:54:30 Public Peace, 152 MONTROSE DR
11:06:41 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST
11:14:05 Phone, 434 S 1ST ST
11:18:35 Animal Relinquishment, 62350 HIGHWAY 90
11:25:57 Traffic Offense, BRIDGE & PAVILION
12:03:39 Invasion of Privacy, 1700 ODELLE RD
12:14:10 Medical, 1421 MANCHESTER DR
12:16:11 Welfare Check, 1020 S 1ST ST
12:43:46 27-year-old Gage Grimes was arrested for Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender, Driving under the Influence, Prohibited Use of Weapons and Open Alcoholic Beverage Container, 1100 BLK N 1ST ST
12:50:55 Phone, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
12:57:59 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST
13:25:48 Animal Stray, 2151 S TOWNSEND AVE; Murdochs
13:35:03 Invasion of Privacy, 1017 S 11TH ST DM # 15802
14:35:53 Fraud, 740 N CASCADE AVE
14:47:55 Found Property, 400 APOLLO RD; Riverbottom Park
14:59:39 Welfare Check, 22 S TOWNSEND AVE
15:07:37 Abandoned Vehicle, CITY OF MONTROSE
15:29:47 Public Peace, 427 N CASCADE AVE
15:54:24 Traffic Offense, 600 BLK E MAIN ST
16:31:33 Suspicious, 1968 SUNRISE DR
16:41:58 Assault, 400 APOLLO RD; Riverbottom Park
16:44:51 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
17:16:11 Suspicious, 1839 OTTER POND CIR
19:13:16 Welfare Check, 201 N 1ST ST; Benjamin Franklin Plumbing
19:32:50 Animal Stray, 441 S SAN JUAN AVENUE
19:45:28 Traffic Offense, 1900 BLK N TOWNSEND AVE
20:06:20 Information, 2057 S TOWNSEND AVE; ALL SAINTS ANGLICAN CHURCH
20:07:50 Emergency, 3100 E FOX PARK ST
20:20:42 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
20:22:49 Directed Patrol, 16300 BLK WOODGATE RD
20:28:00 Criminal Mischief, 105 S 3RD ST
20:52:31 Phone, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
21:02:44 Directed Patrol, PAVILION
21:20:56 Directed Patrol, NIAGARA RD / 6700 RD
21:30:04 Directed Patrol, American Village Subd
21:50:38 24-year-old Colby Foster & 17-year-old male were cited for Speed Contest, 1100 BLK N SAN JUAN AVE
23:02:40 SECURITY CHECK, 2057 S TOWNSEND AVE; ALL SAINTS ANGLICAN CHURCH 23:19:15 Directed Patrol, Otter Pond Subd
23:24:09 Directed Patrol, 400 APOLLO RD; Riverbottom Park
23:25:23 Directed Patrol, S TOWNSEND AVE
23:31:34 Directed Patrol, RACINE RD
23:31:50 Directed Patrol, Sunset Mesa
23:32:04 Directed Patrol, 630 N UTE AVE; Laraza Park
23:35:32 Directed Patrol, RIVER LANDING
23:36:16 Directed Patrol, 2365 AIR PARK WAY; Taviwach Park
23:42:06 Directed Patrol, 1647 NIAGARA RD; East Niagara Storage.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
