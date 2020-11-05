November 1
00:24:43 Assault, 233 W Main St. Investigation Continues
00:31:36 Field Interview, 900 Blk Spring Creek Rd
00:54:44 Disturbance, 330 E Main St; Town Hall Tavern
01:00:39 Domestic Violence, 900 S 1st St; Park Garden Apts
01:26:42 Civil Matter, 126 Rose Ln; Cedar Creek RV Park
01:29:30 Traffic Stop, 2000 Blk S Townsend Ave
01:32:13 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
01:34:22 Public Peace, 330 E Main St; Town Hall Tavern
01:54:16 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
01:58:07 Disturbance, 320 E Main St; Colorado Boy Pizzaria
02:21:58 Theft, 1701 E Main St; Arby’s
03:16:47 Theft, 229 N Townsend Ave; Burger King
07:51:15 Crim Mischief, S Townsend Ave / Woodgate Rd. Investigation Continues
08:33:36 Field Interview, 400 Shane’s Way; Cerise Park
08:39:23 Overdose, 2741 Stoney Creek Ln
08:43:44 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
09:09:10 Agency Assist, 16000 Blk 6400 Rd
09:44:21 Alarm, 420 Alta Lakes Ave
09:49:43 Animal Vicious, Uncompahgre River Trail
09:50:33 Animal Stray, 1517 Barbara St
10:11:59 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
10:14:51 Runaway Juvenile, 15 N 7th St
10:22:05 Civil Matter, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
11:13:56 Theft, 3224 Ravens Crest Dr
11:17:47 PD Accident, City Of Montrose
11:45:21 Phone, 1200 N Grand Ave
11:48:14 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
12:02:37 Disturbance, 1391 S Townsend Ave; Holiday Inn Express
12:06:54 PD Accident, 2351 S Townsend Ave; Walgreens
12:26:04 Civil Standby, 1601 Locust Rd; Cottonwood MHP
12:43:35 Crim Mischief, 1225 Harvest Ln
12:54:25 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:08:30 Agency Assist, 2048 Princeton Way
13:09:28 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:33:18 Field Interview, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:46:53 Warrant Arrest, 1200 N Grand Ave
13:52:00 Traffic Offense, Oak Grove / Townsend
14:07:12 Directed Patrol, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park
14:33:30 Domestic Violence, 1601 Dover Rd
14:52:24 Theft, 3109 Crows Nest Ct
15:09:19 Alarm, 2380 E Main St; Davis Service Center
16:30:24 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
16:46:51 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
17:00:34 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
17:54:26 Animal Bite, 400 Shane’s Way; Cerise Park
18:07:27 Overdose, Corral Dr / 6530 Rd
18:56:40 Theft, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart
19:03:56 Traffic Stop, 000 Blk Poplar
19:07:58 Medical, City Of Montrose
19:44:52 Traffic Stop, 12th & Townsend
19:53:05 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
19:57:25 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
20:08:24 Traffic Stop, 200 Blk N Townsend
20:23:00 Alarm, 3451 S Rio Grande Ave Ave; Marshalls
20:31:28 Traffic Stop, 1840 E Main St; Golds Gym
20:33:39 Citizen Assist, 67833 Tailspin Ct
20:39:44 Traffic Offense, Williams Dr / Oxbow Dr
20:59:35 Diabetic, 335 S Uncompahgre Ave
21:01:59 Traffic Offense, Main & Townsend
21:06:04 Directed Patrol, 325 W Main St; West Main MHP
21:06:27 Directed Patrol, 600 Blk Spring Creek Rd
21:08:41 Traffic Stop, Cabin Restaurant
21:12:03 Directed Patrol, 1391 S Townsend Ave; Holiday Inn Express
21:23:39 Information, 556 Cobble Dr
21:29:05 Agency Assist, 14700 Blk Marine Rd
21:35:24 Agency Assist, 14700 Blk Marine Rd
21:40:35 Traffic Stop, 1001 E Main St; Beer Barn Liquor Store
21:53:30 Agency Assist, 800 S 3rd St; Montrose Memorial Hospital
23:05:24 Directed Patrol, 16600 Blk S Townsend Ave
23:07:57 PD Accident, 16600 Blk S Townsend Ave
23:12:19 911 Hang Up, 1820 Otter Pond Cir
23:22:46 Directed Patrol, American Village Park
23:22:58 Directed Patrol, Otter Pond Cir
23:41:30 Security Check, 2365 Air Park Way; Taviwach Park
23:47:41 Traffic Offense, 6720 Rd / Miami Rd
23:52:07 20 Year Old Breiah Edmunson Arrested On Harassment, Domestic.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
