November 1

00:24:43 Assault, 233 W Main St. Investigation Continues

00:31:36 Field Interview, 900 Blk Spring Creek Rd

00:54:44 Disturbance, 330 E Main St; Town Hall Tavern

01:00:39 Domestic Violence, 900 S 1st St; Park Garden Apts

01:26:42 Civil Matter, 126 Rose Ln; Cedar Creek RV Park

01:29:30 Traffic Stop, 2000 Blk S Townsend Ave

01:32:13 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

01:34:22 Public Peace, 330 E Main St; Town Hall Tavern

01:54:16 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

01:58:07 Disturbance, 320 E Main St; Colorado Boy Pizzaria

02:21:58 Theft, 1701 E Main St; Arby’s

03:16:47 Theft, 229 N Townsend Ave; Burger King

07:51:15 Crim Mischief, S Townsend Ave / Woodgate Rd. Investigation Continues

08:33:36 Field Interview, 400 Shane’s Way; Cerise Park

08:39:23 Overdose, 2741 Stoney Creek Ln

08:43:44 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

09:09:10 Agency Assist, 16000 Blk 6400 Rd

09:44:21 Alarm, 420 Alta Lakes Ave

09:49:43 Animal Vicious, Uncompahgre River Trail

09:50:33 Animal Stray, 1517 Barbara St

10:11:59 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

10:14:51 Runaway Juvenile, 15 N 7th St

10:22:05 Civil Matter, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

11:13:56 Theft, 3224 Ravens Crest Dr

11:17:47 PD Accident, City Of Montrose

11:45:21 Phone, 1200 N Grand Ave

11:48:14 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

12:02:37 Disturbance, 1391 S Townsend Ave; Holiday Inn Express

12:06:54 PD Accident, 2351 S Townsend Ave; Walgreens

12:26:04 Civil Standby, 1601 Locust Rd; Cottonwood MHP

12:43:35 Crim Mischief, 1225 Harvest Ln

12:54:25 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

13:08:30 Agency Assist, 2048 Princeton Way

13:09:28 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

13:33:18 Field Interview, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

13:46:53 Warrant Arrest, 1200 N Grand Ave

13:52:00 Traffic Offense, Oak Grove / Townsend

14:07:12 Directed Patrol, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park

14:33:30 Domestic Violence, 1601 Dover Rd

14:52:24 Theft, 3109 Crows Nest Ct

15:09:19 Alarm, 2380 E Main St; Davis Service Center

16:30:24 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

16:46:51 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

17:00:34 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

17:54:26 Animal Bite, 400 Shane’s Way; Cerise Park

18:07:27 Overdose, Corral Dr / 6530 Rd

18:56:40 Theft, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart

19:03:56 Traffic Stop, 000 Blk Poplar

19:07:58 Medical, City Of Montrose

19:44:52 Traffic Stop, 12th & Townsend

19:53:05 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

19:57:25 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

20:08:24 Traffic Stop, 200 Blk N Townsend

20:23:00 Alarm, 3451 S Rio Grande Ave Ave; Marshalls

20:31:28 Traffic Stop, 1840 E Main St; Golds Gym

20:33:39 Citizen Assist, 67833 Tailspin Ct

20:39:44 Traffic Offense, Williams Dr / Oxbow Dr

20:59:35 Diabetic, 335 S Uncompahgre Ave

21:01:59 Traffic Offense, Main & Townsend

21:06:04 Directed Patrol, 325 W Main St; West Main MHP

21:06:27 Directed Patrol, 600 Blk Spring Creek Rd

21:08:41 Traffic Stop, Cabin Restaurant

21:12:03 Directed Patrol, 1391 S Townsend Ave; Holiday Inn Express

21:23:39 Information, 556 Cobble Dr

21:29:05 Agency Assist, 14700 Blk Marine Rd

21:35:24 Agency Assist, 14700 Blk Marine Rd

21:40:35 Traffic Stop, 1001 E Main St; Beer Barn Liquor Store

21:53:30 Agency Assist, 800 S 3rd St; Montrose Memorial Hospital

23:05:24 Directed Patrol, 16600 Blk S Townsend Ave

23:07:57 PD Accident, 16600 Blk S Townsend Ave

23:12:19 911 Hang Up, 1820 Otter Pond Cir

23:22:46 Directed Patrol, American Village Park

23:22:58 Directed Patrol, Otter Pond Cir

23:41:30 Security Check, 2365 Air Park Way; Taviwach Park

23:47:41 Traffic Offense, 6720 Rd / Miami Rd

23:52:07 20 Year Old Breiah Edmunson Arrested On Harassment, Domestic.

Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.

