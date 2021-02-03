January 27
16:02:30 TRAFFIC STOP, N TOWNSEND AVE / HIGHWAY 50 FRONTAGE RD
16:17:13 Noise Complaint, 2370 AIR PARK WAY; Gordon Composites
16:20:20 Fraud, 536 S 8TH ST
16:41:59 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
17:03:57 Criminal Mischief, 146 W MAIN ST; Prairie Dog Pet Products
17:43:59 CIVIL MATTER, 128 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market
18:15:30 Threatening, 136 S 2ND ST
18:38:07 Traffic Offense, 1500 BLK ARLAND RD
18:54:49 PBPROP Accident, OTTER RD / HIGHWAY 550
20:07:16 Directed Patrol, NIAGARA RD / 6700 RD
20:12:35 Noise Complaint, 200 N CEDAR AVE
20:14:36 Citizen Assist, 300 N CASCADE AVE
20:50:49 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
20:53:32 Agency Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
20:54:13 Suspicious, 1300 BLK BRUSH CREEK AVE
21:01:01 Agency Assist, 2345 PHILLIPS CIR
21:01:11 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
21:46:46 TRAFFIC STOP, 500 BLK S TOWNSEND
22:00:55 Unwanted Person, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wal-Mart
22:05:25 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
22:41:53 Traffic Offense, 1440 N TOWNSEND AVE
22:57:57 Public Peace, 1710 CANYON CT.
January 28
00:52:52 Public Peace, 2175 S TOWNSEND AVE; KFC
01:08:06 Directed Patrol, RIVER LANDING
01:13:08 Directed Patrol, N Townsend Ave
01:22:36 Directed Patrol, 699 COBBLE DR; Cobble Creek Clubhouse
01:23:55 Directed Patrol, 131 S SAN JUAN AVE
01:46:53 Alarm, 16350 WOODGATE RD; MONTROSE REC
02:35:44 Directed Patrol, 400 APOLLO RD; Riverbottom Park
03:08:06 Theft, 700 N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE
04:05:53 Directed Patrol, 100 BLK S 2ND ST
04:07:54 SECURITY CHECK, 321 S 1ST ST; Montrose Post Office
04:16:45 Traffic Hazard, Shane’s Way / Chipeta Rd
04:50:39 Public Peace, 1034 E MAIN ST
04:59:49 Directed Patrol, English Gardens Subd; New
05:06:16 Directed Patrol, American Village Subd
07:21:38 Agency Assist, 600 S SELIG AVE; Montrose High School
07:33:57 Directed Patrol, 610 YORK ST; Columbine Middle School
07:53:32 Citizen Assist, 437 S 8TH ST
07:59:27 Traffic Offense, 500 BLK S 12TH ST
08:03:41 Traffic Offense, 1000 BLK E MAIN ST
08:15:19 Traffic Offense, 1000 BLK E MAIN ST
08:16:05 FOLLOWUP, 930 COLORADO AVE
08:23:52 Traffic Hazard, HAWK PKWY
08:42:38 Agency Assist, 2305 S TOWNSEND AVE
09:09:18 Animal Relinquishment, 2143 HARTFORD WAY
09:11:33 Identity Theft, 2300 S TOWNSEND AVE
09:19:21 Invasion of Privacy, 3045 AEROTECH PKWY
09:37:57 Found Property, N 2ND ST
09:41:37 Animal Stray, 3161 SILVER FOX DR
09:43:56 Directed Patrol, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wal-Mart
09:50:20 Invasion of Privacy, 1146 HIGHLAND ST
10:18:09 Animal Stray, 71 MONTROSE DR
10:19:22 Citizen Assist, 136 S 2ND ST
10:39:40 PRPROP Accident, 3421 S RIO GRANDE AVE; Petco
11:11:52 Code Violation, 409 S 9TH ST
11:15:09 Code Violation, 1393 S CASCADE AVE
11:18:41 Code Enforce, 1329 S TOWNSEND AVE; Safeway
11:25:17 Code Violation, 1577 PENNSYLVANIA ST
11:28:21 Traffic Offense, S TOWNSEND AVE / S 4TH ST
11:33:06 Code Violation, S 4TH ST / S STOUGH AVE
11:38:14 Code Violation, 463 COBBLE DR
11:54:27 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
12:33:06 Animal Relinquishment, 325 W MAIN ST
12:38:37 Public Peace, 1845 S TOWNSEND AVE
13:01:51 VIN Inspection, 1918 CONSTITUTION LOOP
13:15:13 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
13:19:30 Threatening, 126 ROSE LN
13:25:40 Citizen Assist, N JUNCTION AVE / E MAIN ST
13:44:35 Suspicious, 1031 N CASCADE AVE
13:52:52 Emergency, 1915 N TOWNSEND AVE
14:03:13 Animal Stray, S 2ND ST / S STOUGH AVE
14:03:39 Information, E MAIN ST / N CASCADE AVE
14:08:36 Animal Stray, 424 S 3RD ST
14:12:43 VIN Inspection, 434 S 1ST ST
14:17:05 Citizen Assist, 126 ROSE LN; Cedar Creek Rv Park
14:15:16 Information, 128 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market
14:29:12 VIN Inspection, 434 S 1ST ST
14:28:11 Lost Property, 1601 OXBOW DR
14:36:34 Information, 600 S SELIG AVE; Montrose High School
14:40:35 Animal Stray, 2325 JAMES ST
14:40:32 Citizen Assist, 221 S SAN JUAN AVE
14:57:50 Found Property, 233 W MAIN ST
15:33:00 Agency Assist, N RIO GRANDE AVE / E MAIN ST
15:37:30 Animal Welfare, 1751 E OAK GROVE RD
16:12:33 Traffic Offense, N HILLCREST DR / E MAIN ST
16:12:35 VIN Inspection, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
16:14:01 VIN Inspection, 434 S 1ST ST
16:14:40 Citizen Assist, 437 S 8TH ST
16:18:11 Traffic Offense, S RIO GRANDE AVE / S 3RD ST
16:23:20 VIN Inspection, 434 S 1ST ST
16:25:45 Traffic Offense, S TOWNSEND AVE / E OAK GROVE RD
16:39:07 Traffic Offense, S TOWNSEND AVE / NIAGARA RD
16:40:07 Traffic Offense, N TOWNSEND AVE / N 8TH ST
16:47:16 Traffic Offense, E MAIN ST / N PARK AVE
16:59:38 Directed Patrol, 325 W MAIN ST
17:06:24 Citizen Assist, 2220 6450 RD
17:14:18 Animal Welfare, S HILLCREST DR / SUNRISE DR
17:20:47 Information, 2201 S TOWNSEND AVE; Big 5 Sporting Goods
17:49:11 Suspicious, 000 BLK N CEDAR AVE
18:02:15 Medical, 2799 STONEY CREEK LN
18:26:38 Traffic Offense, S 12TH ST / S PARK AVE
18:31:05 Welfare Check, 3141 MONTE VISTA CIR
18:37:35 Traffic Offense, S 5TH ST / S PARK AVE
18:42:28 Suspicious, 35 N CEDAR AVE
18:45:30 PRPROP Accident, 325 W MAIN ST
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
18:51:32 Emergency, 67132 MIAMI RD
19:44:21 Identity Theft, 2400 COLUMBINE LN
20:01:32 Information, 233 MONTROSE CT
20:41:25 Family Fight, 2010 WINSTON WAY
20:44:48 Emergency, 683 COBBLE DR
21:44:51 Directed Patrol, MONTROSE DR
21:45:01 Emergency, 3714 LONE TREE LN
21:59:13 Information, 700 N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE
22:02:35 Directed Patrol, American Village Subd
22:06:50 Welfare Check, E MAIN ST / S SAN JUAN AVE.
