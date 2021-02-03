January 27

16:02:30 TRAFFIC STOP, N TOWNSEND AVE / HIGHWAY 50 FRONTAGE RD

16:17:13 Noise Complaint, 2370 AIR PARK WAY; Gordon Composites

16:20:20 Fraud, 536 S 8TH ST

16:41:59 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

17:03:57 Criminal Mischief, 146 W MAIN ST; Prairie Dog Pet Products

17:43:59 CIVIL MATTER, 128 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market

18:15:30 Threatening, 136 S 2ND ST

18:38:07 Traffic Offense, 1500 BLK ARLAND RD

18:54:49 PBPROP Accident, OTTER RD / HIGHWAY 550

20:07:16 Directed Patrol, NIAGARA RD / 6700 RD

20:12:35 Noise Complaint, 200 N CEDAR AVE

20:14:36 Citizen Assist, 300 N CASCADE AVE

20:50:49 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

20:53:32 Agency Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

20:54:13 Suspicious, 1300 BLK BRUSH CREEK AVE

21:01:01 Agency Assist, 2345 PHILLIPS CIR

21:01:11 Welfare Check, City of Montrose

21:46:46 TRAFFIC STOP, 500 BLK S TOWNSEND

22:00:55 Unwanted Person, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wal-Mart

22:05:25 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

22:41:53 Traffic Offense, 1440 N TOWNSEND AVE

22:57:57 Public Peace, 1710 CANYON CT.

January 28

00:52:52 Public Peace, 2175 S TOWNSEND AVE; KFC

01:08:06 Directed Patrol, RIVER LANDING

01:13:08 Directed Patrol, N Townsend Ave

01:22:36 Directed Patrol, 699 COBBLE DR; Cobble Creek Clubhouse

01:23:55 Directed Patrol, 131 S SAN JUAN AVE

01:46:53 Alarm, 16350 WOODGATE RD; MONTROSE REC

02:35:44 Directed Patrol, 400 APOLLO RD; Riverbottom Park

03:08:06 Theft, 700 N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE

04:05:53 Directed Patrol, 100 BLK S 2ND ST

04:07:54 SECURITY CHECK, 321 S 1ST ST; Montrose Post Office

04:16:45 Traffic Hazard, Shane’s Way / Chipeta Rd

04:50:39 Public Peace, 1034 E MAIN ST

04:59:49 Directed Patrol, English Gardens Subd; New

05:06:16 Directed Patrol, American Village Subd

07:21:38 Agency Assist, 600 S SELIG AVE; Montrose High School

07:33:57 Directed Patrol, 610 YORK ST; Columbine Middle School

07:53:32 Citizen Assist, 437 S 8TH ST

07:59:27 Traffic Offense, 500 BLK S 12TH ST

08:03:41 Traffic Offense, 1000 BLK E MAIN ST

08:15:19 Traffic Offense, 1000 BLK E MAIN ST

08:16:05 FOLLOWUP, 930 COLORADO AVE

08:23:52 Traffic Hazard, HAWK PKWY

08:42:38 Agency Assist, 2305 S TOWNSEND AVE

09:09:18 Animal Relinquishment, 2143 HARTFORD WAY

09:11:33 Identity Theft, 2300 S TOWNSEND AVE

09:19:21 Invasion of Privacy, 3045 AEROTECH PKWY

09:37:57 Found Property, N 2ND ST

09:41:37 Animal Stray, 3161 SILVER FOX DR

09:43:56 Directed Patrol, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wal-Mart

09:50:20 Invasion of Privacy, 1146 HIGHLAND ST

10:18:09 Animal Stray, 71 MONTROSE DR

10:19:22 Citizen Assist, 136 S 2ND ST

10:39:40 PRPROP Accident, 3421 S RIO GRANDE AVE; Petco

11:11:52 Code Violation, 409 S 9TH ST

11:15:09 Code Violation, 1393 S CASCADE AVE

11:18:41 Code Enforce, 1329 S TOWNSEND AVE; Safeway

11:25:17 Code Violation, 1577 PENNSYLVANIA ST

11:28:21 Traffic Offense, S TOWNSEND AVE / S 4TH ST

11:33:06 Code Violation, S 4TH ST / S STOUGH AVE

11:38:14 Code Violation, 463 COBBLE DR

11:54:27 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

12:33:06 Animal Relinquishment, 325 W MAIN ST

12:38:37 Public Peace, 1845 S TOWNSEND AVE

13:01:51 VIN Inspection, 1918 CONSTITUTION LOOP

13:15:13 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

13:19:30 Threatening, 126 ROSE LN

13:25:40 Citizen Assist, N JUNCTION AVE / E MAIN ST

13:44:35 Suspicious, 1031 N CASCADE AVE

13:52:52 Emergency, 1915 N TOWNSEND AVE

14:03:13 Animal Stray, S 2ND ST / S STOUGH AVE

14:03:39 Information, E MAIN ST / N CASCADE AVE

14:08:36 Animal Stray, 424 S 3RD ST

14:12:43 VIN Inspection, 434 S 1ST ST

14:17:05 Citizen Assist, 126 ROSE LN; Cedar Creek Rv Park

14:15:16 Information, 128 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market

14:29:12 VIN Inspection, 434 S 1ST ST

14:28:11 Lost Property, 1601 OXBOW DR

14:36:34 Information, 600 S SELIG AVE; Montrose High School

14:40:35 Animal Stray, 2325 JAMES ST

14:40:32 Citizen Assist, 221 S SAN JUAN AVE

14:57:50 Found Property, 233 W MAIN ST

15:33:00 Agency Assist, N RIO GRANDE AVE / E MAIN ST

15:37:30 Animal Welfare, 1751 E OAK GROVE RD

16:12:33 Traffic Offense, N HILLCREST DR / E MAIN ST

16:12:35 VIN Inspection, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

16:14:01 VIN Inspection, 434 S 1ST ST

16:14:40 Citizen Assist, 437 S 8TH ST

16:18:11 Traffic Offense, S RIO GRANDE AVE / S 3RD ST

16:23:20 VIN Inspection, 434 S 1ST ST

16:25:45 Traffic Offense, S TOWNSEND AVE / E OAK GROVE RD

16:39:07 Traffic Offense, S TOWNSEND AVE / NIAGARA RD

16:40:07 Traffic Offense, N TOWNSEND AVE / N 8TH ST

16:47:16 Traffic Offense, E MAIN ST / N PARK AVE

16:59:38 Directed Patrol, 325 W MAIN ST

17:06:24 Citizen Assist, 2220 6450 RD

17:14:18 Animal Welfare, S HILLCREST DR / SUNRISE DR

17:20:47 Information, 2201 S TOWNSEND AVE; Big 5 Sporting Goods

17:49:11 Suspicious, 000 BLK N CEDAR AVE

18:02:15 Medical, 2799 STONEY CREEK LN

18:26:38 Traffic Offense, S 12TH ST / S PARK AVE

18:31:05 Welfare Check, 3141 MONTE VISTA CIR

18:37:35 Traffic Offense, S 5TH ST / S PARK AVE

18:42:28 Suspicious, 35 N CEDAR AVE

18:45:30 PRPROP Accident, 325 W MAIN ST

Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.

18:51:32 Emergency, 67132 MIAMI RD

19:44:21 Identity Theft, 2400 COLUMBINE LN

20:01:32 Information, 233 MONTROSE CT

20:41:25 Family Fight, 2010 WINSTON WAY

20:44:48 Emergency, 683 COBBLE DR

21:44:51 Directed Patrol, MONTROSE DR

21:45:01 Emergency, 3714 LONE TREE LN

21:59:13 Information, 700 N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE

22:02:35 Directed Patrol, American Village Subd

22:06:50 Welfare Check, E MAIN ST / S SAN JUAN AVE.

Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.

Tags

Load comments