December 20

00:31:36 45-year-old Tedric McCoy was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Protection Order Violation and Driving under Restraint and 30-year- old Rueben Wise was arrested for Possession of a Financial Device and Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2), 500 BLK N 7TH ST

01:50:27 Invasion of Privacy, 1980 N TOWNSEND AVE; Hampton Inn

04:45:49 Weapon Offense, 325 W MAIN ST; West Main MHP

05:01:47 Public Order Crime, 600 S SELIG AVE; Montrose High School

05:58:47 Traffic Offense, 1515 VENTURE WAY; Dennys Restaurant

06:38:13 Traffic Offense, S 3RD ST / S TOWNSEND AVE

06:50:53 Animal Vicious, 1709 DOVER RD

07:30:22 Traffic Hazard, 2700 BLK LOCUST RD

08:05:53 Citizen Assist, 2020 N TOWNSEND AVE; Humdingers / A & W — Long John Silvers

09:11:39 Citizen Assist, 801 N NEVADA AVE

09:38:31 Criminal Mischief, 65120 OLD CHIPETA TRL; River Bend RV Park

09:52:16 Abandoned Vehicle, 6 ALY N 700

10:12:57 Welfare Check, 74 MONTROSE PL

10:24:13 Found Property, 2010 S TOWNEND AVE

10:40:11 Public Peace, 1440 N TOWNSEND AVE

10:45:21 Welfare Check, 1650 CHURCH

10:53:25 PBPROP Accident, 1 ALLEY N 1200

11:08:05 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

11:12:42 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

11:32:35 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

11:38:13 Emergency, 128 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market

11:40:22 Traffic Offense, WILLIAMS/TOWNSEND

11:49:22 Traffic Offense, S 5TH ST / S TOWNSEND AVE

11:56:54 Directed Patrol, RIVER LANDING

12:05:27 Phone, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

12:27:24 Burglary, 2870 N TOWNSEND AVE; Patriot Truck Wash; PATRIOT CAR WASH

12:29:15 Traffic Offense, S TOWNSEND AVE / WOODGATE RD

13:22:56 Suspicious, 131 S SAN JUAN AVE

13:31:26 Citizen Assist, 13 N 4TH ST

13:36:14 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

13:42:48 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

14:11:55 PBPROP Accident, VENTURE WAY / S TOWNSEND AVE

14:14:47 Alarm, 1102 S CASCADE AVE; San Juan Mountains Credit Union

14:41:10 Obstructing Judiciary, 13 N 4TH ST

14:43:56 Emergency, 320 S 2ND ST; Montrose Regional Library

14:57:02 Suspicious, 834 N 1ST ST

15:15:51 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

15:36:57 Traffic Offense, S 7TH ST / S TOWNSEND AVE

15:40:24 Obstructing Judiciary, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

15:52:40 Emergency, 67051 SUNNYSIDE RD; Pope John Paul II Academy

15:54:10 Animal Problem, 67250 LOCUST RD

15:58:25 Welfare Check, 1840 E MAIN ST; Dollar General

16:13:34 Suspicious, 2257 MEAD LN

16:19:38 Lost Property, CITY OF MONTROSE

16:54:54 Traffic Offense, S 12TH ST / S PARK AVE

17:38:59 Lost Property, 325 W MAIN ST; West Main MHP

17:59:22 Theft, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wal-Mart

18:24:11 Parking Problem, 1834 ESTATES DR

18:32:22 Agency Assist, 1200 BLK 6450 RD

19:14:36 Directed Patrol, MONTROSE DR

19:15:22 Family Offense, 1600 ASH WAY

19:42:50 Alarm, 343 N 3RD ST; Deeply Digital

20:17:05 Directed Patrol, Bear Creek Subd

21:19:23 Traffic Offense, ODELLE RD / S TOWNSEND AVE

21:25:53 Invasion of Privacy, 233 W MAIN ST; CRYSTAL CLEAR CAR WASH

21:40:39 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

23:26:27 Directed Patrol, 630 N UTE AVE; Laraza Park

23:41:39 Directed Patrol, 7250 LOCUST RD

23:44:58 Directed Patrol, PAVILION

23:46:07 Directed Patrol, 69905 HIGHWAY 50; Mountain Village MHP

23:51:10 Directed Patrol, ENGLISH GARDENS SUBD; NEW

23:55:23 Directed Patrol, Iron Horse Subd.

Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.

Tags

Load comments