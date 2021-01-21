January 17

00:02:07 Directed Patrol, 2365 Air Park Way; Taviwach Park

00:07:15 Directed Patrol, North Townsend Businesses

00:33:13 Trespassing, 200 N Cedar Ave

01:39:58 Traffic, Lasalle Rd / N Townsend Ave. Investigation Continues

02:02:17 Unknown Medical, City Of Montrose

02:32:23 Case Sent To DA’s Office For Prosecution Of 69 Year Old Female on Assault, Obstructing Government Operations; 300 N Cascade Ave

03:03:03 Information, 1200 N Grand Ave

05:18:54 43 Year Old Steven Harrington Cited For Trespassing; 17 Poplar St

05:38:26 Suspicious, 1655 E Main St ; Green Tree

05:48:01 Field Interview, Main & Tessitore

06:11:33 Directed Patrol, E Main St

07:46:38 Traffic Stop, 4088 N Townsend Ave; Humphrey RV

07:54:19 Citizen Assist, City Shops

08:39:01 Fraud, Stinkers

08:57:07 Phone, 434 S 1st St

08:58:40 Directed Patrol, Hwy 550 & Otter

09:04:21 Traffic Stop, 16400 S Townsend Ave

09:05:20 Parking Problem, 1685 Encanto Pl

09:18:28 Directed Patrol, American Village Subd

09:26:04 Traffic Stop, Ogden Rd / S Townsend Ave

09:42:56 Directed Patrol, 630 N Ute Ave; Laraza Park

10:09:06 Animal Problem, 610 York St; Columbine Middle School

10:17:31 Suspicious, 35 N Cedar Ave

10:35:42 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

10:43:18 Phone, 434 S 1st St

10:46:19 Followup, 1216 Corral Dr

11:31:15 Civil Matter, 3025 Meadows Pkwy

11:36:20 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

11:40:54 Citizen Assist, 1480 S Townsend Ave

11:45:36 Phone, 434 S 1st St

12:14:28 Invasion Of Pri, 200 N Cedar

12:21:13 Threatening, 200 N Cedar Ave; Cabin 3

13:47:28 Suspicious, 1685 Encanto Pl; Encanto Place Apts

14:25:06 Phone, 434 S 1st St

14:28:52 Drugs, 1650 Encanto Pl; 610

14:38:00 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

14:43:26 Animal Stray, Roma Ct / S Mesa Ave

15:03:51 Information, Greentree Inn

15:18:53 Traffic Stop, 200 Blk N Townsend

15:24:02 Trespassing, 54 Year Old Mary Monahan Cited For Trespassing; 1513 Locust Rd

15:35:38 Suspicious, 3451 S Rio Grande Ave; Natural Grocers

15:41:20 Field Interview, 1240 N Grand Ave

15:55:01 Field Interview, 1000 Blk E Main St

16:04:30 Directed Patrol, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park

16:05:26 Alarm, 1521 Oxbow Dr 105

16:14:18 Weapon Offense, S 6th St / S Nevada Ave

16:14:32 Traffic Stop, Safeway

16:29:21 Assault Cold, 1968 Sunrise Dr; Montage Creek Asst Living

16:31:01 Directed Patrol, Anderson Rd

16:46:27 Directed Patrol, 400 Shanes Way; Cerise Park

16:58:31 Unwanted Person, 300 N Cascade Ave

17:05:05 Animal Problem, 400 Shanes Way; Cerise Park

17:29:23 Crim Mischief, 1604 Dover Rd

17:40:02 Unwanted Person, 300 S Cascade Ave

17:58:29 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

18:28:59 Directed Patrol, Cobble Creek Subd

18:35:53 Directed Patrol, 1417 E Main St; Days Inn

18:38:55 Directed Patrol, Greentree Inn

18:44:36 Traffic, Lasalle Rd / N Townsend Ave

18:57:36 Civil Matter, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

18:58:27 Information, 1200 N Grand Ave

18:59:20 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

19:15:50 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

19:18:56 Directed Patrol, New English Gardens

20:16:54 Phone, 1200 N Grand Ave

20:22:59 Traffic Stop, N Townsend Ave / Airport Rd

21:07:54 Directed Patrol, Sunnyside Rd

21:15:33 Directed Patrol, American Village Subd

21:34:30 Directed Patrol, Old English Gardens

21:34:47 Disturbance, 749 Cedar Creek Ave

22:09:14 Traffic Stop, 700 Blk S Townsend

22:20:50 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

22:33:19 Public Peace, 330 E Main St; Town Hall Tavern

23:37:58 Field Interview, 500 Blk S 2nd St

23:49:43 Agency Assist, 14489 6360 Rd.

Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.

