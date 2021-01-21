January 17
00:02:07 Directed Patrol, 2365 Air Park Way; Taviwach Park
00:07:15 Directed Patrol, North Townsend Businesses
00:33:13 Trespassing, 200 N Cedar Ave
01:39:58 Traffic, Lasalle Rd / N Townsend Ave. Investigation Continues
02:02:17 Unknown Medical, City Of Montrose
02:32:23 Case Sent To DA’s Office For Prosecution Of 69 Year Old Female on Assault, Obstructing Government Operations; 300 N Cascade Ave
03:03:03 Information, 1200 N Grand Ave
05:18:54 43 Year Old Steven Harrington Cited For Trespassing; 17 Poplar St
05:38:26 Suspicious, 1655 E Main St ; Green Tree
05:48:01 Field Interview, Main & Tessitore
06:11:33 Directed Patrol, E Main St
07:46:38 Traffic Stop, 4088 N Townsend Ave; Humphrey RV
07:54:19 Citizen Assist, City Shops
08:39:01 Fraud, Stinkers
08:57:07 Phone, 434 S 1st St
08:58:40 Directed Patrol, Hwy 550 & Otter
09:04:21 Traffic Stop, 16400 S Townsend Ave
09:05:20 Parking Problem, 1685 Encanto Pl
09:18:28 Directed Patrol, American Village Subd
09:26:04 Traffic Stop, Ogden Rd / S Townsend Ave
09:42:56 Directed Patrol, 630 N Ute Ave; Laraza Park
10:09:06 Animal Problem, 610 York St; Columbine Middle School
10:17:31 Suspicious, 35 N Cedar Ave
10:35:42 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
10:43:18 Phone, 434 S 1st St
10:46:19 Followup, 1216 Corral Dr
11:31:15 Civil Matter, 3025 Meadows Pkwy
11:36:20 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
11:40:54 Citizen Assist, 1480 S Townsend Ave
11:45:36 Phone, 434 S 1st St
12:14:28 Invasion Of Pri, 200 N Cedar
12:21:13 Threatening, 200 N Cedar Ave; Cabin 3
13:47:28 Suspicious, 1685 Encanto Pl; Encanto Place Apts
14:25:06 Phone, 434 S 1st St
14:28:52 Drugs, 1650 Encanto Pl; 610
14:38:00 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:43:26 Animal Stray, Roma Ct / S Mesa Ave
15:03:51 Information, Greentree Inn
15:18:53 Traffic Stop, 200 Blk N Townsend
15:24:02 Trespassing, 54 Year Old Mary Monahan Cited For Trespassing; 1513 Locust Rd
15:35:38 Suspicious, 3451 S Rio Grande Ave; Natural Grocers
15:41:20 Field Interview, 1240 N Grand Ave
15:55:01 Field Interview, 1000 Blk E Main St
16:04:30 Directed Patrol, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park
16:05:26 Alarm, 1521 Oxbow Dr 105
16:14:18 Weapon Offense, S 6th St / S Nevada Ave
16:14:32 Traffic Stop, Safeway
16:29:21 Assault Cold, 1968 Sunrise Dr; Montage Creek Asst Living
16:31:01 Directed Patrol, Anderson Rd
16:46:27 Directed Patrol, 400 Shanes Way; Cerise Park
16:58:31 Unwanted Person, 300 N Cascade Ave
17:05:05 Animal Problem, 400 Shanes Way; Cerise Park
17:29:23 Crim Mischief, 1604 Dover Rd
17:40:02 Unwanted Person, 300 S Cascade Ave
17:58:29 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
18:28:59 Directed Patrol, Cobble Creek Subd
18:35:53 Directed Patrol, 1417 E Main St; Days Inn
18:38:55 Directed Patrol, Greentree Inn
18:44:36 Traffic, Lasalle Rd / N Townsend Ave
18:57:36 Civil Matter, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
18:58:27 Information, 1200 N Grand Ave
18:59:20 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
19:15:50 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
19:18:56 Directed Patrol, New English Gardens
20:16:54 Phone, 1200 N Grand Ave
20:22:59 Traffic Stop, N Townsend Ave / Airport Rd
21:07:54 Directed Patrol, Sunnyside Rd
21:15:33 Directed Patrol, American Village Subd
21:34:30 Directed Patrol, Old English Gardens
21:34:47 Disturbance, 749 Cedar Creek Ave
22:09:14 Traffic Stop, 700 Blk S Townsend
22:20:50 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
22:33:19 Public Peace, 330 E Main St; Town Hall Tavern
23:37:58 Field Interview, 500 Blk S 2nd St
23:49:43 Agency Assist, 14489 6360 Rd.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
