January 22

01:46:24 Directed Patrol, 67250 Locust Rd; Mountain View MHP

01:54:00 Suspicious, 749 Cedar Creek Ave

02:09:49 Directed Patrol, 1417 E Main St; Days Inn

02:10:23 Directed Patrol, 1601 Locust Rd

02:11:55 Directed Patrol, Merchant Dr

02:14:37 Directed Patrol, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park

02:17:33 Security Check, 321 S 1st St; Montrose Post Office

02:19:46 Directed Patrol, 400 Shanes Way; Cerise Park

02:25:20 Directed Patrol, 67250 Locust Rd

02:27:29 Directed Patrol, Sunset Mesa

02:27:52 Directed Patrol, 1650 Encanto Pl

02:29:13 Directed Patrol, Montrose Dr

02:32:32 Directed Patrol, 69905 Highway 50

02:34:44 Directed Patrol, 2365 Air Park Way; Taviwach Park

02:39:04 Directed Patrol, 100 Blk S 2nd St

02:45:31 Directed Patrol, River Landing Shopping Center

03:00:45 Directed Patrol, 11900 6300 Rd

04:20:25 Suspicious, 128 S Townsend Ave

04:43:05 Directed Patrol, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart

07:08:37 Medical, City Of Montrose

07:14:22 Alarm, 2000 E Main St

07:30:57 Agency Assist, 1100 S 5th St; Centennial Middle School

07:46:34 Animal Stray, 201 S Nevada Ave

07:48:52 Civil Matter, 2704 Abrams Ave

07:50:04 Vagrancy, 705 N 8th St

08:06:01 Crim Mischief, 2545 S Townsend Ave. Investigation Continues

08:07:33 Threatening, 1845 S Townsend Ave

08:18:40 Fraud, 126 Rose Ln

09:01:01 Information, 3325 N Townsend Ave; Lighthouse Shelter

09:11:31 Fraud, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

09:12:58 Directed Patrol, 69905 Highway 50

09:26:26 Fraud, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department. Investigation Continues

09:40:20 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

09:43:25 Directed Patrol, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park

10:04:53 Agency Assist, 1045 S Cascade Ave; Pomona Elementary School

10:22:31 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

10:38:07 Traffic Stop, Main / S Cascade

10:39:27 Fraud, 2460 Locust Rd

10:40:46 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

11:01:55 Field Interview, 237 N 4th St; Sweets Automotive

11:08:38 Traffic Stop, N 8th / Townsend

11:26:10 Directed Patrol, Niagara Rd / 6700 Rd

11:28:34 Traffic Stop, N 1st /Junction

11:31:23 Citizen Assist, Lasalle & N Townsend Ave

11:40:49 Directed Patrol, Estates At Stone Ridge Subd

11:43:04 Directed Patrol, Otter Pond Subd

11:47:55 Unsecure Premise, 3106 E Fox Park St

11:57:11 41 Year Old Michael Garcia Arrested On Protection Order Violation; 1605 E Main St; Black Canyon Motel

11:57:29 Abandoned Vehicle, 500 Blk N 5th St

12:02:32 Traffic Stop, Sunnyside / 6700

12:05:35 Suspicious, 3421 S Rio Grande Ave; Famous Footwear

12:14:44 Alarm, 904 San Sophia Dr

12:30:21 Information, 1301 E Main St

12:30:39 911 Hang Up, 1561 Oxbow Dr

12:36:07 Animal Welfare, 799 6530 Rd

12:45:31 Directed Patrol, 3500 Woodgate Rd; Cottonwood Elementary School

12:46:10 Information, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart

12:48:55 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

12:49:48 Sex Assault, City Of Montrose

12:57:19 Fraud, 1145 Mariposa Dr

13:10:26 Directed Patrol, 1045 S Cascade Ave; Pomona Elementary School

13:21:04 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

13:33:03 Animal Stray, 707 N 1st St

13:34:15 Directed Patrol, 610 York St; Columbine Middle School

13:37:24 Animal Relinq, 67604 U67 Trl

13:38:40 Information, 22233 Uncompahgre Rd

14:01:11 Directed Patrol, 526 N 6th St; Peak Virtual Academy

14:09:36 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

14:23:27 911 Open, 128 S Townsend Ave; Kroger

14:25:48 Agency Assist, 1501 Oxbow Dr; Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill

14:30:30 Animal Stray, S 12th St & Townsend

14:39:11 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

14:45:48 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

14:52:59 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

14:54:07 Directed Patrol, 13820 6700 Rd; Johnson Elementary School

15:13:23 Traffic Stop, Townsend / Oak Grove

15:54:27 Information, 1009 Centennial Dr

16:12:17 Phone, 799 6530 Rd 16:20:32 Civil Matter, 720 N Cascade Ave

16:24:21 Abandoned Vehicle, 819 S 2nd St

16:30:44 Information, 1000 Blk E Main St

16:36:00 Juvenile Prob, 69905 Highway 50

16:45:07 24 Year Old Becca Sanders Cited For Trespassing; 2711 Commercial Way; Nuvista Federal Credit Union

16:53:28 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

17:17:35 Found Property, 2027 Stratford Dr

17:38:58 Theft, 1329 S Townsend Ave; Safeway

18:04:38 Traffic Stop, S 12th /Townsend Ave

18:10:11 911, 1329 S Townsend Ave; Safeway

18:15:32 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

18:16:46 Animal Stray, 2200 Blk S Townsend Ave

18:27:53 Disturbance, 522 S Uncompahgre Ave

18:33:48 911 Hang Up, 748 Cedar Creek Ave

18:40:25 Civil Process, 701 N 1st St

18:41:48 911 Misdial, 1273 Peppertree Dr

18:46:10 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department

18:47:04 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose

18:54:36 Civil Process, 1200 N Grand Ave

18:57:08 Civil Process, 647 N 7th St

19:16:48 Suspicious, S Townsend Ave / Odelle Rd

19:27:22 Alarm, 904 San Sophia Dr

19:38:08 Suspicious, 1984 Natalia Way

20:12:59 Traffic, San Juan & N 7th St

20:20:57 Animal Stray, 748 Cedar Creek Ave; Sunshine Peak Apts

20:30:09 Trespassing, 2124 Mead Ln

21:23:37 Directed Patrol, Niagara Rd / 6700 Rd

21:30:29 Traffic Stop, S Townsend / Oak Grove Rd

21:32:54 Medical, City Of Montrose

21:56:47 Citizen Assist, Ogden & Hwy 550

22:01:20 911 Hang Up, 2038 Winston Way

22:11:27 43 Year Old Stephan Lloyd-Trouten Cited For Graffiti, Defacement; 1650 Encanto Pl

22:24:12 Traffic Hazard, 2000 Blk N Townsend Ave

22:41:54 Directed Patrol, 100 Vista View Dr

23:37:10 Directed Patrol, 15000 Blk 6700 Rd.

Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.

