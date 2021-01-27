January 22
01:46:24 Directed Patrol, 67250 Locust Rd; Mountain View MHP
01:54:00 Suspicious, 749 Cedar Creek Ave
02:09:49 Directed Patrol, 1417 E Main St; Days Inn
02:10:23 Directed Patrol, 1601 Locust Rd
02:11:55 Directed Patrol, Merchant Dr
02:14:37 Directed Patrol, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park
02:17:33 Security Check, 321 S 1st St; Montrose Post Office
02:19:46 Directed Patrol, 400 Shanes Way; Cerise Park
02:25:20 Directed Patrol, 67250 Locust Rd
02:27:29 Directed Patrol, Sunset Mesa
02:27:52 Directed Patrol, 1650 Encanto Pl
02:29:13 Directed Patrol, Montrose Dr
02:32:32 Directed Patrol, 69905 Highway 50
02:34:44 Directed Patrol, 2365 Air Park Way; Taviwach Park
02:39:04 Directed Patrol, 100 Blk S 2nd St
02:45:31 Directed Patrol, River Landing Shopping Center
03:00:45 Directed Patrol, 11900 6300 Rd
04:20:25 Suspicious, 128 S Townsend Ave
04:43:05 Directed Patrol, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart
07:08:37 Medical, City Of Montrose
07:14:22 Alarm, 2000 E Main St
07:30:57 Agency Assist, 1100 S 5th St; Centennial Middle School
07:46:34 Animal Stray, 201 S Nevada Ave
07:48:52 Civil Matter, 2704 Abrams Ave
07:50:04 Vagrancy, 705 N 8th St
08:06:01 Crim Mischief, 2545 S Townsend Ave. Investigation Continues
08:07:33 Threatening, 1845 S Townsend Ave
08:18:40 Fraud, 126 Rose Ln
09:01:01 Information, 3325 N Townsend Ave; Lighthouse Shelter
09:11:31 Fraud, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
09:12:58 Directed Patrol, 69905 Highway 50
09:26:26 Fraud, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department. Investigation Continues
09:40:20 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
09:43:25 Directed Patrol, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park
10:04:53 Agency Assist, 1045 S Cascade Ave; Pomona Elementary School
10:22:31 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
10:38:07 Traffic Stop, Main / S Cascade
10:39:27 Fraud, 2460 Locust Rd
10:40:46 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
11:01:55 Field Interview, 237 N 4th St; Sweets Automotive
11:08:38 Traffic Stop, N 8th / Townsend
11:26:10 Directed Patrol, Niagara Rd / 6700 Rd
11:28:34 Traffic Stop, N 1st /Junction
11:31:23 Citizen Assist, Lasalle & N Townsend Ave
11:40:49 Directed Patrol, Estates At Stone Ridge Subd
11:43:04 Directed Patrol, Otter Pond Subd
11:47:55 Unsecure Premise, 3106 E Fox Park St
11:57:11 41 Year Old Michael Garcia Arrested On Protection Order Violation; 1605 E Main St; Black Canyon Motel
11:57:29 Abandoned Vehicle, 500 Blk N 5th St
12:02:32 Traffic Stop, Sunnyside / 6700
12:05:35 Suspicious, 3421 S Rio Grande Ave; Famous Footwear
12:14:44 Alarm, 904 San Sophia Dr
12:30:21 Information, 1301 E Main St
12:30:39 911 Hang Up, 1561 Oxbow Dr
12:36:07 Animal Welfare, 799 6530 Rd
12:45:31 Directed Patrol, 3500 Woodgate Rd; Cottonwood Elementary School
12:46:10 Information, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Wal-Mart
12:48:55 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
12:49:48 Sex Assault, City Of Montrose
12:57:19 Fraud, 1145 Mariposa Dr
13:10:26 Directed Patrol, 1045 S Cascade Ave; Pomona Elementary School
13:21:04 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:33:03 Animal Stray, 707 N 1st St
13:34:15 Directed Patrol, 610 York St; Columbine Middle School
13:37:24 Animal Relinq, 67604 U67 Trl
13:38:40 Information, 22233 Uncompahgre Rd
14:01:11 Directed Patrol, 526 N 6th St; Peak Virtual Academy
14:09:36 Phone, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:23:27 911 Open, 128 S Townsend Ave; Kroger
14:25:48 Agency Assist, 1501 Oxbow Dr; Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill
14:30:30 Animal Stray, S 12th St & Townsend
14:39:11 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:45:48 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
14:52:59 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
14:54:07 Directed Patrol, 13820 6700 Rd; Johnson Elementary School
15:13:23 Traffic Stop, Townsend / Oak Grove
15:54:27 Information, 1009 Centennial Dr
16:12:17 Phone, 799 6530 Rd 16:20:32 Civil Matter, 720 N Cascade Ave
16:24:21 Abandoned Vehicle, 819 S 2nd St
16:30:44 Information, 1000 Blk E Main St
16:36:00 Juvenile Prob, 69905 Highway 50
16:45:07 24 Year Old Becca Sanders Cited For Trespassing; 2711 Commercial Way; Nuvista Federal Credit Union
16:53:28 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
17:17:35 Found Property, 2027 Stratford Dr
17:38:58 Theft, 1329 S Townsend Ave; Safeway
18:04:38 Traffic Stop, S 12th /Townsend Ave
18:10:11 911, 1329 S Townsend Ave; Safeway
18:15:32 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
18:16:46 Animal Stray, 2200 Blk S Townsend Ave
18:27:53 Disturbance, 522 S Uncompahgre Ave
18:33:48 911 Hang Up, 748 Cedar Creek Ave
18:40:25 Civil Process, 701 N 1st St
18:41:48 911 Misdial, 1273 Peppertree Dr
18:46:10 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
18:47:04 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
18:54:36 Civil Process, 1200 N Grand Ave
18:57:08 Civil Process, 647 N 7th St
19:16:48 Suspicious, S Townsend Ave / Odelle Rd
19:27:22 Alarm, 904 San Sophia Dr
19:38:08 Suspicious, 1984 Natalia Way
20:12:59 Traffic, San Juan & N 7th St
20:20:57 Animal Stray, 748 Cedar Creek Ave; Sunshine Peak Apts
20:30:09 Trespassing, 2124 Mead Ln
21:23:37 Directed Patrol, Niagara Rd / 6700 Rd
21:30:29 Traffic Stop, S Townsend / Oak Grove Rd
21:32:54 Medical, City Of Montrose
21:56:47 Citizen Assist, Ogden & Hwy 550
22:01:20 911 Hang Up, 2038 Winston Way
22:11:27 43 Year Old Stephan Lloyd-Trouten Cited For Graffiti, Defacement; 1650 Encanto Pl
22:24:12 Traffic Hazard, 2000 Blk N Townsend Ave
22:41:54 Directed Patrol, 100 Vista View Dr
23:37:10 Directed Patrol, 15000 Blk 6700 Rd.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
