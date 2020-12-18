December 14
01:09:48 Directed Patrol, Vista San Juan Subd
01:20:46 Directed Patrol, 1544 OXBOW DR
01:39:35 Directed Patrol, 3480 WOLVERINE DR
01:42:02 Traffic Offense, S 4TH ST / S RIO GRANDE AVE
01:48:31 Traffic Offense, 200 BLK W MAIN ST
01:55:37 Directed Patrol, Waterfall Canyon Subd
02:09:52 Parking Problem, 1401 GOLD CREEK DR
02:22:40 Directed Patrol, 1417 E MAIN ST; Days Inn
03:01:57 Traffic Offense, 100 BLK E MAIN ST
03:25:02 Directed Patrol, 69905 HIGHWAY 50; Mountain Village MHP
04:42:16 Traffic Offense, OGDEN RD / S TOWNSEND AVE
05:34:25 Traffic Offense, 6700 RD / NIAGARA RD
06:20:30 Directed Patrol, English Gardens Subd; Old
06:39:15 Directed Patrol, Fox Meadows Subd
06:59:16 Directed Patrol, MONTROSE DR
07:03:49 Directed Patrol, 630 N UTE AVE; Laraza Park
07:13:35 Directed Patrol, Sunset Mesa
07:30:06 Directed Patrol, 1417 E MAIN ST; Days Inn
07:49:19 Directed Patrol, 610 YORK ST; Columbine Middle School
07:56:30 Welfare Check, 1043 RIDGE ST; San Juan Living Center
08:05:18 Directed Patrol, 1100 S 5TH ST; Centennial Middle School
08:11:24 Animal Problem, 1701 DOVER RD
08:22:51 Directed Patrol, 400 BLK N 7TH ST
08:24:20 Field Interview, 602 N NEVADA AVE; Lions Park
08:25:35 COPS, 1100 S 5TH ST; Centennial Middle School
08:31:17 Impound, 1300 BLK AIRPORT RD
08:37:46 Agency Assist, 307 E MAIN ST; Atrium Suites; Downtown Mercantile
08:36:03 Victim Notice, 1838 ELECTION WAY
08:44:10 Animal Transport, 3383 N TOWNSEND AVE; Animal Shelter
09:03:05 Fire, 600 S SELIG AVE; Montrose High School; MONTROSE HIGH
09:08:29 Lost Property, 16367 S TOWNSEND AVE
09:23:18 Agency Assist, 126 S 5TH ST; Re-1J School District Offices
09:36:42 Found Property, 1210 N TOWNSEND AVE; Salvation Army
09:40:35 Theft, 1747 SNEFFELS ST
09:57:25 Agency Assist, 17656 HIGHWAY 550; Boardwalk Shops
10:08:03 Public Peace, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
10:12:43 Animal Wildlife, 1700 DOVER RD 10:26:08 Agency Assist, 337 S TOWNSEND AVE
10:31:58 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
10:54:42 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
11:00:37 Information, 105 S MESA AVE
11:06:49 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
11:14:58 Traffic Hazard, E MAIN ST / LOCUST RD
11:16:44 Traffic Offense, 500 BLK S RIO GRANDE AVE
11:28:01 Traffic Hazard, S TOWNSEND AVE / WOODGATE RD
11:39:22 Invasion of Privacy, 1301 E MAIN ST; Shell Food Plaza
11:41:19 Citizen Assist, 901 6530 RD
11:43:29 Welfare Check, 2695 STAR RIDGE DR
11:51:21 Traffic Offense, 200 BLK N TOWNSEND AVE
12:15:34 Traffic Offense, E MAIN ST / S MESA AVE
12:18:50 Assault, 1043 RIDGE ST; San Juan Living Center
12:37:31 Directed Patrol , 500 BLK S TOWNSEND AVE
12:41:07 Lost Property, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
12:45:09 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
12:49:15 COPS, 1100 S 5TH ST; Centennial Middle School
12:50:01 Traffic Offense, S TOWNSEND AVE / HAWK PKWY
12:59:47 Traffic Hazard, 1500 Blk s Townsend
13:29:43 Animal Stray, 3383 N TOWNSEND AVE; Animal Shelter
14:41:49 Traffic Offense, 100 BLK N SAN JUAN AVE
14:43:38 Information, 1624 BRANDING IRON DR
14:48:09 Alarm, 154 COLORADO AVE; Uncompahgre Family Health Center
15:23:01 FOLLOWUP, 2711 COMMERCIAL WAY; Nuvista Federal Credit Union
15:25:50 Traffic Offense, N PARK AVE / N SAN JUAN AVE
15:31:08 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
15:38:34 VIN Inspection, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
15:38:20 Theft, 409 S 9TH ST; Cascade Apts
15:54:58 21-year-old Bobby Howell was arrested for Protection Order Violation and Domestic Violence, 1393 S CASCADE AVE
16:53:51 Emergency, 4134 N TOWNSEND AVE; Colorado Fireside
16:57:15 Animal Welfare, 316 PINE VIEW DR
17:09:38 Found Property, 1616 FREEDOM WAY
18:00:14 Alarm, 620 S 11TH ST
18:12:56 Found Property, 620 S 11TH ST; 12 Apartment Units
18:14:36 Traffic Offense, 1100 BLK S 11TH ST
18:41:03 Traffic Offense, ALPINE DR / ODELLE RD
22:04:40 Directed Patrol, English Gardens Subd; New
22:05:46 Directed Patrol, Vista San Juan Subd
22:09:48 Directed Patrol, 325 W MAIN ST; West Main MHP
22:15:59 Directed Patrol, Otter Pond Subd
22:21:05 Directed Patrol, 748 CEDAR CREEK AVE; Sunshine Peak Apts
22:21:20 Directed Patrol, PAVILION
22:23:38 Directed Patrol, Bridges At Black Canyon Subd
22:24:00 Directed Patrol, Estates At Stone Ridge Subd
22:26:57 Directed Patrol, Homestead Subd
22:30:37 Directed Patrol, 1650 ENCANTO PL; Cottonwood Apts
22:32:04 Directed Patrol, The Preserve Subd
22:34:13 Directed Patrol, The Glens Subd
22:37:12 Directed Patrol, Stargate Subd
22:38:55 Directed Patrol, 6700 RD
22:41:58 Directed Patrol, Stoney Creek Subd
22:47:33 Directed Patrol, Highlands Subd
22:48:21 Directed Patrol, Bear Creek Subd
22:48:05 Emergency, 1291 HAYSTACK RD
23:11:06 Directed Patrol, Cobble Creek Subd
23:13:07 Directed Patrol, 400 APOLLO RD; Riverbottom Park
23:24:13 Directed Patrol, 400 SHANES WAY; Cerise Park
23:27:45 Directed Patrol, 2640 6485 RD; Sunset Mesa Water Tank and Tower Site
23:28:45 Directed Patrol, Iron Horse Subd
23:43:20 Recovered Vehicle, 16367 S TOWNSEND AVE; Don Gilbertos Restaurant
23:47:50 Theft, 1393 S CASCADE AVE
23:55:23 FOLLOWUP, MONTROSE DR / S TOWNSEND AVE.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
