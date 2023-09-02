Each of the Montrose Police Department’s two new crime-fighting tools come with an eager-to-work personality, specialized training and a roughly $11,000 price tag.
Meet German shepherds Kilo and Floki, who with their handlers form the MPD’s recently restored K9 program. The dogs officially joined the force July 14, after weeks of training with their handlers.
“I’ve always wanted to be a K9 officer but I knew Montrose PD didn’t have one. I kind of hoped that a position might come available, so when it did, I was super stoked about it,” Officer Alandra-niane Baca said in an Aug. 24 interview. Baca has been on the force for three years and is Kilo’s handler.
Rounding out the K9 team is Officer Joshua Lamphere, a 3.5-year department veteran, who works with Floki.
“I’ve always had an interest in interdiction and warrant-hunting. I’ve always loved being out there and being proactive. This came available and I thought, what better position to be proactive?” Lamphere said.
The MPD hasn’t had a K9 program for several years. Deputy Chief Matt Smith highlighted Lamphere and Baca’s role in re-establishing it.
“It was basically these two that did everything from the ground up. The K9 program isn’t new to the Montrose Police Department, but we haven’t had one in quite a while, so to most of us, it was new. We didn’t have a lot of institutional knowledge about how to develop policy,” Smith said.
“So in effect, they’re the experts. … It takes something extra, I think, to do that job, because there’s a lot more to it than just being a cop.”
What’s the K9 advantage, anyway? It’s basically the nose.
“They smell things that we can’t see,” Baca said. That olfactory advantage comes in handy when an officer suspects drugs, but needs probable cause to search a vehicle. Police dogs are allowed by law to conduct a “free-air sniff,” and if they alert, it can form the basis of a probable-cause search.
As part of their six-week, 240-hour training, Baca and Lamphere spent time learning what those tell-tale alerts look like, so they are attentive to changes in the dogs’ behavior.
“We’ve both been very proactive and are both very observant,” said Lamphere. “It’s pretty easy to get into cars (for a search) when you are observant, but these criminals are getting smart to us as to the easy stuff, so the does give us that extra factor that helps get into cars. You’ve always got to be one step ahead of the criminal.”
In the past, the MPD has called upon other agencies with K9s for the sniffs, or for missing persons — and that takes time.
“It really comes down to access. When you’re on a traffic stop, the Supreme Court has a very specific time limit you have to follow,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said earlier in August.
“It’s just an awesome tool for the Montrose Police Department to have again. We’re really looking forward to, especially the interdiction side of traffic (patrol) to hopefully put an even bigger dent in the drug trade that not only lives here in Montrose, but that travels in Montrose,” Hall said.
Training meant long days and nights spent in Brighton on the certification course, which took place in all conditions. The weeks entailed getting to know the dogs, their care, and demonstrations of what they look like when they alert to an odor.
“Basically, it’s just repetition; hiding drugs in places, having the dogs find it. We did tracking,” Baca said.
Kilo and Floki had been partly trained by the K9 supplier before Baca and Lamphere arrived for individual training and to take the dogs home. “It was introducing us to the dogs to get us to work better, to become partners,” Lamphere said.
“They were actually trained on the scent and then when we got there, we trained them on the actual drug,” added Baca. “So they were trained up to a certain extent and then we furthered their training as well.”
Although they are not “bite dogs” for apprehension purposes, Kilo and Floki are trained in tracking.
“We like the idea of having the tracking aspect in there, in case we have runaway juveniles or Silver Alerts for the elderly, and then we would have that ability to go assist in finding them,” Lamphere said.
“These dogs will be integral in tracking for these cases,” Hall earlier told the Daily Press.
Kilo and Floki hadn’t been called upon to track anyone as of Aug. 24.
“We haven’t used them for tracking on the road yet. I don’t think we had a situation to do that, but if we did, even with suspects that don’t pose a risk to our dogs, we’ll be able to use them for that, as well as article searches,” Baca said. Suspects sometimes toss items as they flee police; missing people can also drop items. “The cool thing is you can cast your dog basically in that area and they will alert to items that suspect has thrown out or lost.”
The K9s are already finding drugs. Recently, Kilo alerted to methamphetamine when Baca responded to a suspected DUI crash. The suspect had a protection order that among other provisions barred drugs and alcohol. “We were able to get a protection order violation out of her alert,” said Baca.
Lamphere assists the Montrose County Sheriff’s High Impact Target Team (street crimes unit). During an interdiction patrol, Floki’s positive alert yielded suspected meth and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle.
Floki and Kilo serve yet another purpose: public relations. They’ve already made the rounds at community events, including National Night Out with Police on Aug. 1, FUNC Fest the weekend of Aug. 12 and, earlier, Tip A Cop at a local restaurant.
“Everybody loves dogs and it’s really neat to bring these two dogs to community events and have the kids interact with them, things like that. It’s just another great way we can show our human side,” said Hall.
Sometimes, the dogs have to remember they’re not at work. “She’s really excited when she comes into a building, because she thinks that we’re doing drug (patrol). It was an adjustment for her to get used to ‘this is work OK to chill until we go outside,’” Baca said of Kilo.
At events, Kilo “has done great,” Baca added; the dog calmly allowed pets as people swarmed her with attention.
Lamphere and Baca don’t just work with the dogs — they live with them full-time. Both dogs adjusted to their officer’s home life, including to children and other animals.
“He’s part of the family now. He’s with me everywhere I go,” Lamphere said, emphasizing the importance of bonding with the K9 for the best working relationship.
The police department views the dogs as an investment.
“This was in addition what we normally budget, but the cost is insignificant compared to the amount of benefit this kind of program brings to a department and a community,” Smith said. Drugs are a specific community issue that create public safety risks and the K9s are one more tool for a proactive approach. “When we looked at this program, it wasn’t so much that we wanted to figure out if we could afford it. In my opinion, it was more that we couldn’t afford not to."
Hall said each dog cost roughly $11,000, plus their ongoing training and care. Chow Down Pet Supplies is helping by sponsoring food for Kilo and Floki, he said, expressing gratitude.
They are pricey pups, yes. “But the return on investment for continued crime reduction and being able to have another tool to be able to identify missing people far outweighs the investment the city has made,” Hall said.
Baca and Lamphere are looking forward to the program continuing well into the future.
“It’s going great. I'm excited to see in like the next year or two where we are with it and how they grow, and how the program grows,” Baca said.