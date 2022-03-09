The Montrose Police Department is hopeful of adding a K9 program to go along with its new facility, now under construction. The department will be seeking funding for two dogs and their equipment during the city’s budget process for 2023.
One of the dogs and its handler would be dedicated to the 7th Judicial Drug Task Force. The other would become part of the MPD’s patrol division.
“We’re kind of one of the last (area) agencies to the table. We used to have one years ago, but we have a lot of agencies around us that have K9s,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said Tuesday, March 8, in explaining that for the MPD, the time has come to bring K9s online.
Right now, if the drug task force or the MPD needs a dog capable of conducting a drug-sniff, it has to borrow one from another agency, such as the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, which has two. That delays investigations and also affects the agency that has loaned a dog, in that this resource isn’t available when deployed to the MPD. Having a dog that could be dedicated to the drug task force is especially important, Hall said.
“They’ve done an excellent job. With a drug-search dog, that’s only going to increase their capabilities,” said Hall. He pointed to about 24 federal indictments for drug offenses that resulted from the task force’s work in the past few years. As an agency head, he looks to apply resources “with an eye to the most bang for your buck,” he said.
“The program that is getting the most bang for our community is the drug task force,” Hall said.
“It’s (a K9) only going to enhance their capabilities. They have given very valid reasons as to why they need the support, especially in building good, strong cases for prosecution. A K9 gives them another tool when they search for narcotics, especially on vehicle stops. Overall, the work they are doing, I think, has had a lowering effect on crime across our city.”
Plus, he said: “We want the same support for our patrol division.”
When officers or detectives need help in searching for drugs — or for missing or wanted people — the police department would be able to quickly deploy the trained dog.
Neither dog would be trained to bite people as a means of gaining compliance. “That’s not our mission or purpose here at the Montrose Police Department,” Hall said.
Both K9s, if approved and purchased, would be trained in narcotics detection and in tracking. The dogs would not be trained to detect marijuana because if they were, they would not meet state requirements in Colorado, where a limited amount of marijuana is legal for those older than 21.
“We would use both or either for tacking missing kids or adults and also as narcotics search dogs with the intent to be proactive, work interdiction on our highways and partner with other agencies when they need support,” Hall also said.
“ … It’s not just about drugs. We, every year, have multiple missing persons reports — or fugitives — and a K9 would be a great option to be able to deploy,”
The MCSO has a K9 on both sides of the county — Tigo, who with Deputy Leo Peters works the eastern side and Jocko, who with Deputy Mimi Savage, works the West End.
“I’m sold on them,” Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
In one recent incident, K9 Tigo ferreted out three people suspected in an alleged robbery on Ida Road, who were hiding within feet of deputies. Once Tigo located them, the suspects were taken into custody without further incident.
“The K9 has been sensational,” Lillard said.
K9 Jocko’s reputation precedes him on the West End, the sheriff also said — and that’s putting a damper on drug activity there.
“We’ve been very pleased with the K9s our taxpayers have purchased. They have definitely saved the day on more than one occasion,” said Lillard.
Although having one of the MCSO dogs deployed to assist another agency can stretch the MCSO thin, Lillard also said he is happy to loan out the K9s as needed, especially in life-or-death situations.
The city’s forthcoming Public Safety Complex includes a set-up for a K9 department, with kennels and a washing station. The lack of those facilities has been part of why the MPD hasn’t had a K9 program in years — although, with its victim support dog, Apple, the agency isn’t new to having a dog in-house.
The new complex further will have training space for other agencies, including K9 handlers.
“I think it would be good if the city was willing to start a K9 program. That would centralize our training program,” Lillard said. “I would like to get to the point that if the MPD was able to bring one or two on board, we could stay here and train.”
Lillard sees a cost-savings in such a scenario and added that each K9 program would complement the other.
“I wouldn’t look at this as just MPD K9s,” said Hall. “The MCSO repeatedly helps us with their K9 program; helps the drug task force, and so we would be looking at returning the favor and helping other agencies when we are called.”
A K9 is not cheap, as the dogs come from specialty facilities and are trained with their designated handlers once purchased. Dogs cost of around $9,000, according to Hall’s rough estimation and that does not include training, equipment and ongoing care.
The MPD is seeking advice from the MCSO concerning where it might purchase the dogs, if the budget for them is approved. “We want to make sure we get the best,” said Hall, who stressed that it is early in the process.
A K9 doesn’t just go to any and every officer, but instead, the MPD will identify and select its two handlers for the program, if it is funded.
“We want to identify who those officers are so they have the ability to help shape the program and have buy-in ahead of time,” Hall said.
“It’s a lot of work and it’s a lot of commitment for those two police officers. They’re essentially housing another police officer in their home. That’s how we would look at both these K9s as yet another law enforcement officer. We need to select the right officers to make sure (dogs) are cared for, loved and fit in well with the officer’s personal living situation. All of those things, I think, make a successful K9 program.”
If the program is funded, the officers would likely be present when the dogs are purchased and then would spend several weeks training with the dogs.
“It’s a big commitment for those officers who decide they want to be part of the program and are selected through a testing process,” Hall said.
Although Apple the victim support dog isn’t used for law enforcement purposes, she has familiarized the department with what it takes to maintain a facility dog. With community support, the MPD has access to veterinary care and food, for example, and the MCSO K9s also receives that sort of in-kind support.
Hall said the MPD is hopeful of similar community buy-in for the K9s. He is also seeking grants to help pay the costs of starting the K9 program, if city council approves the budgetary ask that would establish it.
“We’re hoping to make the program as low-cost as possible, but we will not sacrifice care for either of these animals. Essentially, we’re hiring two more police officers in these K9s and they will get all the care, love and support they need,” Hall said.
