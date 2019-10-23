In a recent 24-hour period, Montrose Police Department officers responded to 95 calls for service, ranging from uncomplicated requests, to reports of serious crimes.
Chief Blaine Hall knows there’s a strategy that could reduce crime, including felonies reported to the agency, which climbed above 700 last year.
The strategy is called intelligence-led policing, or ILP, and Hall hopes the data-driven, proactive policing model will help Montrose the same way it has helped neighboring Mesa County, where certain types of crimes decreased by 32 percent.
“It’s really a proactive type of policing model that focuses on data for specific crimes, crime sets and geographical locations within the community, and it’s a combination of human intelligence gathering with technology and software to identify those who are the most frequent, prevalent and dangerous offenders in a community,” Hall said.
“The premise underneath it is those individuals are most likely to cause a significant amount of crime in the community.”
Focusing on such higher-profile offenders can serve to disrupt the criminal activity, he said.
Data show such offenders could be responsible for as much as 30 percent of crime in a community, Hall also said.
The ILP model demands proactive enforcement units and a multi-disciplinary approach that includes an intel analyst. The MPD is looking to develop a street crimes unit similar to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office High Impact Target Team.
“You use those units to start targeting those high-profile offenders and build good cases against them,” the chief said.
ILP model in action
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office transitioned to an ILP model about 2.5 years ago and last year, saw a 32-percent decrease in violent crime, the agency’s undersheriff, Todd Rowell, said.
The program there continues building capacity and now includes a crime analyst, two intelligence officers, more outreach to jail inmates who may have information about crimes, plus weekly meetings between operations, patrol and investigation divisions. Each week, a priorities list is generated, with information pertaining to specific areas, residences or people suspected of criminal activity.
“We really focus on what we need to know, what information we need to put out to deputies so they have all the information at their fingertips and are focusing on the things that really matter,” Rowell said.
“We always refer back to social harm, the places causing the most social harm in Mesa County. It has changed our operations in Mesa County.”
The agency also has a crime-reduction unit, in recognition of the fact that to truly resolve an issue, there must be more than an initial response.
This team, composed of a sergeant and four deputies, might, for instance, make regular visits to a problem home to try to help those who live there create fewer problems.
Rowell was frank: “Sometimes, people start obeying the law. Most of the time not,” he said. “There are places we’ve hit with SWAT three or four times. We’re done doing that.”
As part of ILP, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office broke areas into sectors and assigned deputies to get to know each community within a sector.
“Those are some of the tools. It’s been very successful. I think we can get a lot better … but it’s definitely changed our culture here in the organization,” said Rowell.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has used the ILP model to identify hot spots for stolen cars. That showed deputies where to put bait vehicles, the thefts of which were recorded. The office also uses a product called LUMEN that works as a sort of search engine — “almost like a Google search,” Rowell said — that, through the Colorado Information Sharing Consortium, can search information by key word from all participating agencies, not just Mesa County.
“We would like to get to where we go to a real-time policing model, when a call comes in and we have all the information at the department’s fingertips when (a deputy is) driving to a call,” Rowell said.
“There is so much data involved in law enforcement. … I think we felt that in 2016, all we were doing was documenting things that already happened. If we’re going to gather information, why not do something with it,” Rowell said.
“We didn’t want to be the agency that documented stuff and didn’t do anything about it.”
Hall looks to Rowell’s agency as a real-life success story. “That’s the model we would like to go to, but right now, we don’t have the manpower to be able to do that, because we’re running call to call,” he said.
Typically, four officers and a sergeant are on duty at a time; right now, officers are working 12-hour shifts, which can extend to 14 or more. That eats Hall’s overtime budget and also can overtax officers.
“We can’t sustain what we’re doing, which is working these 12-hour shifts that oftentimes turn into 14-hour days,” the chief said.
The MPD detective division is similarly overwhelmed, with three detectives and a sergeant. A significant incident will bring out the entire unit; a number of other crimes, although they are serious, wind up being flipped to patrol.
“Our resources get pretty taxed pretty quickly,” Hall said.
“Our detective division is inundated with felony crime. As a result, we have patrol officers sitting in the office, investigating both felonies and misdemeanors and trying to do followup, which is hampering their ability to work the streets,” Hall said.
The City of Montrose is asking for a 0.58-percent sales tax increase for public safety; Hall was on duty and did not advocate for or against the measure when discussing ILP. He is allowed to take a position while off-duty and in that capacity, has favored the measure.
How ILP can help
Sergeant Courtney Jones took to the streets the night of Oct. 17. Although the calls ebbed and flowed that night, she was busy from the moment she walked on shift.
In addition to calls, Jones first dealt with “pass-on” — a critical sharing of information between officers coming on duty and those going off.
“But a lot of times, the overlap time just happens to be so busy that it may just end up being the two sergeants getting together, or maybe the sergeant is busy and they pass on information to another officer,” Jones said.
“But it’s important to have that time to give each other a heads-up about the things that have been going on, because a lot of the time, the people day shift has been dealing with, we end up dealing with as well, or we’re waiting to get information back from another agency. … That exchange of information is really critical.”
Not only do shift officers deal with multiple calls, but there are calls requiring response by more than one officer. On Oct. 17, the search for two people wanted on warrants brought more than one officer to more than one location.
“On any arrest, for officer safety, we want to have two people present. Even with the most cooperative person, it just makes it easier for making sure we get all the logistical things taken care of,” Jones said.
“And sometimes people are just fine until the handcuffs go on and then they decide to get a little sideways. Generally, we have two people go if we think there’s going to be an arrest made. Then when there is the possibility of two people who are going to end up going to jail, we would want to have two people to effect both arrests.”
More than one officer is necessary on calls with the potential for violence, such as domestic violence reports.
“Those calls tend to be the ones where people are extra amped-up. That’s when people may tend to do something to act out. You want to have extra officers there, for our safety and potentially theirs,” Jones said.
At maximum capacity, the MPD has 43 sworn positions, including Hall’s. It has about four positions vacant, but hiring is in the works. Once a hire is made, there is a 16-week training period.
In order to roll out an ILP model, Hall will need more officers, including school resource officers; a crime intel analyst and an attorney to handle abatement of public nuisances, such as drug houses, and to work with the District Attorney’s Office to present stronger cases.
“It seems like there’s a lot of good potential there for improved communication within the different areas of the department and even within the city,” said Jones.
“I think if there’s something we can do to focus our efforts in a more organized way, I think that would be helpful, especially in a smaller community, where all aspects of the city have to deal with resources. If we can all be working smarter, I think that sounds like it would be a good idea, focusing our efforts on specific places.”
The department is headed toward the ILP model; it’s just a matter of having the resources to build the program correctly, Hall said. Although doing so will require a lot, the result should be improved community safety, he also said.
Rowell, in Mesa County, encourages communities to transition to ILP, although the way it’s employed will vary by agency. “It wasn’t a flip of the switch. Every day, we’re building upon it,” he said.
Ballot Question 2A
City voters are being asked to approve a 0.58-percent sales tax increase for public safety, via Question 2A.
This tax is specifically for public safety funding — more officers and a larger police building. The revenue would be in addition to the money the city’s general fund allots to the Montrose Police Department. The tax is not intended to replace general fund money. The tax would drop to 0.44 percent after 20 years, once the new police headquarters envisioned is paid for.
Those for it in general say the sales tax increase is necessary to properly staff the MPD in the face of rising crime.
Those against it in general say the city is not appropriately managing or spending existing funds.
