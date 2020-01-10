Starting the Saturday after Christmas break, the Montrose climbing coaching staff spends weeks preparing the local climbing walls for the team’s yearly competition.
It takes work, said head coach Cody Meyers, as he and his team deconstruct and reroute both walls at the high school and Community Recreation Center so that around 12 Western Slope teams have an even playing field come competition time.
“It’s a ton of work but it’s nice to be at home,” said Meyers, adding he and the assistant coach were heading to the rec center during Thursday’s practice to finish reworking its wall.
The Montrose competition is on tap from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as two waves of climbers compete at both facilities. Teams that will take part include Carbondale, Coal Ridge, Telluride and Silverton.
Sophomore Sarah Hartman said she’s looking forward to the comp after seeing how well other hosts compete at their tournaments. Because now, the Montrose competitors will have a chance to see how well they stack up with those schools as they’ll be at their friendly confines, she added
“I’m curious to see because we know where the holes are a little bit more,” said Hartman.
Montrose has had some time off since its last competition. The team started the season in Grand Junction and Eagle in November, but haven’t had a competition since in Carbondale back on Dec. 7.
However, this has given the climbers time to perfect their abilities.
Hartman is one of those athletes. She said she’s noticed her growth compared to her freshman year.
“It’s always fun to see what I could and couldn’t do from last year,” said Hartman, who’s been climbing for about three years but only started competing in the sport since last season.
She’s not the only one to notice her refined skills.
Meyers said this year, he’s seen some incredible growth from his climbers. He added this didn't happen early in the season, because his athletes weren’t as conditioned.
But after a few months of participating in the sport, the climbers have started to surpass their craft from a year ago.
“They’re getting used to it and getting back into the swing of it,” Meyers said.
After the Montrose competition, the climbing team will compete in Gunnison from Jan. 24-25.
