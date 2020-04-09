After closing down public restrooms, concerns were brought forth to the city about facility access for the homeless population in Montrose. Portable toilets and hand washing stations have now been placed in Centennial Plaza, Riverbottom, at the West Main Trailhead and in La Raza Park.
“I know there are people in our community that are homeless that count on our normal public facilities, and this is really an unusual time where all of those usual places that people would turn to as a resource are closed,” said councilor Barbara Bynum.
The restrooms were originally closed due to city staff concerns that they would not be able to adequately clean the facilities and keep a regular stock of soap and toilet paper during the COVID-19 outbreak. About a week after the regular restrooms were closed, the temporary facilities were installed following citizens expressing concern.
“I don’t think [the temporary facilities] are everyone’s first choice, but they’re an emergency stopgap measure for folks who don’t have any other viable options,” Bynum said. “I think when we talk about our community, we need to talk about all the different people who make up our community.”
The toilets and hand washing stations are not to replace the regular facilities, but rather to support homeless or other vulnerable populations who have no other options amid closures of public buildings. Bynum urges residents who do not need to use the stations to use other facilities.
“If your family wants to go take a walk at the park, we would encourage you to take care of your restroom needs at home, but we know that’s not an option for everyone,” Bynum said. “It helps take care of everyone in our community when we make sure their basic human needs are being met.”
In addition, the city hopes to partner with a local business for maintenance of the stations. Bynum hopes that this arrangement will add the benefit of supporting a local business while providing the resources for vulnerable populations.
“I hope it provides [the homeless population] an opportunity to take care of basic human needs that a lot of people take for granted,” Bynum said. “I think that we need to remember not only are we working really hard to help businesses and families in our community, but that we’re really looking out and thinking about every member of our community during this health crisis.”
