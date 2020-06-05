Montrose Public Works will hire one fourth of normal number of seasonal employees, current employees shift operations

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Montrose Public Works is hiring one-fourth of its usual number of seasonal employees. The change has required full-time Public Works staff to shift their operations, including reducing labor in some areas and redistributing roles.
“Our largest department that we hire seasonals in is parks. They’re used for park maintenance duties, like traditional mowing and trimming but also landscaping and trash pickup, cemetery maintenance, that sort of thing,” said Public Works Manager Jim Scheid. “This year, we hired about a quarter of the normal number we would've hired.”
Because large sports events are currently not permitted, less labor has been dedicated to sports venues. The grass and facilities will still be kept safe and healthy, but won’t be kept prepared for events until such events are permitted.
“That was a huge reduction in the labor we would’ve had, so we needed to reduce the level of service in some areas, one of which was our sports complex up on Sunset Mesa,” Scheid said. “This year we didn’t have those programs up on the sports field, so we were able to drastically reduce the amount of labor we spent there — mowing less often, not keeping grass at play level. It’s still very healthy and watered of course, but our level of service there has been much reduced.”
In the event of changes to the reopening plan, Public Works says it will be ready to up its labor and hire more seasonal workers.
“It could still change. If special events start happening this year, we can ramp up our seasonal staff, and the same thing with sports fields,” Scheid said. “If that happens, we can bring in some seasonal staff and get those fields back to more of a playing surface.”
With the reduction in seasonal employees, Scheid said that the regular Public Works employees are making up for the difference. Some amenities, such as the cemetery, have not been affected by the reduction because full-time workers have redistributed their labor there.
“There’s still a lot of tasks the seasonals would’ve done that now our full time staff is covering for, mostly in our cemetery,” Scheid said. “We did not reduce services there, it’s still kept at a high level of care.”
Scheid encouraged the public to be aware of any slight differences in parks (namely, the grass will be slightly longer and more weedy) and to do their part to help maintain the public spaces and ensure safety.
“Picking up after yourselves and pets is helpful,” Scheid said. “With less staff available, cleaning up will help so that our full time staff is able to keep up. We’ve (also) asked our employees to do their best to stay at least six feet away from people, so keep that in mind.”
Throughout the pandemic, Public Works has been making adjustments to certain areas in order to comply with safety regulations, but has still found new ways to continue operations.
“Very soon after the pandemic started, it took some adjusting on our operations,” Scheid said. “We were not able to put two people in a pickup truck or work closely, so we had to adjust some operations, but we were able to turn that around pretty quick.”
Many operations, such as trash and recycling collection, continued as normal while others were continued with slight adjustments. Green waste pickup was moved to a lot at San Juan Avenue and Park Avenue, where social distancing can be observed.
“We’ve been trying as best we can to offer our normal services...Our trash and recycling collection never slowed down,” Scheid said. “We moved our green waste site across San Juan Avenue to an open lot, and opened the gate up to allow more free access to the green waste drop off. That was one way we wanted to continue offering that service, from the first day.”
Scheid said that during the pandemic, the community had been understanding and helpful about the adjustments that needed to be made, including the closure of the Public Works building to the public. He encouraged the community to continue that mindset throughout the summer season and to stay tuned for updates in the process of resuming normal operations.
“People have been really understanding that, for a time, we need to be closed to the public, and we’re trying to follow the guidelines the best we can for the safety of everybody,” Scheid said. “Just be mindful that our staff is there to help however they can and make sure the parks and facilities are in working order.
“I think we’re all doing our best to follow the regulations in association with the pandemic, and we’re all ready and excited to get back to normal. Hopefully that will be in the near future.”
