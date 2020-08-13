As of August 11, Montrose is ranked third in the nation for the Mayor’s Water Challenge in the category for cities with a population of 5,000 to 29,000. The top ten cities are determined by the percentage of residents who make the online pledge to conserve water.
The 2020 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation runs from Aug. 1 to 31, coinciding with National Water Quality Month in the United States.
“As a city we’re doing really well in the ranking by the number of people that have gone online and taken the pledge. I’ve done it, and it is a great reminder of all the ways we can conserve our resources,” said Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum. “Once you go online and click through and take the pledge, it sticks with you a little bit. I thought about it when I washed dishes and while watering my plants. It kind of is a nice little reminder that the water across the southwest United States is a really precious resource.”
The MyVolunteer portion of the challenge is virtual this year to encourage people to do water-conserving on their own or with their families. All activities, such as fixing leaking plumbing, taking shorter showers or reducing waste entering the water, earn points for the community.
“There’s so many things going on for everyone right now, with back to school and so many uncertainties. How we use water is one of the things in my life that I feel like I have some control over,” Bynum said. “While it might not be the top issue on anyone’s mind right now, it is something that every one of us can take proactive steps everyday to be wise users of our water resources.”
As an incentive, the City of Montrose is offering a Geyser Technologies (a company that recently moved its base to Montrose and manufactures its products here) portable heated shower system to one of the residents that makes the pledge. Other national-level awards are available, such as a Toyota Highlander for a charity of the resident’s choosing or $3,000 toward utility bills.
“We thought it would be fun to have a local winner who got a water saving device. It has recently hit the store shelves at REI and they’re doing really well,” Bynum said. “We thought it would be a fun partnership and have that contest locally.”
Bynum said that while it remains important to continue frequent hand-washing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are other small ways to reduce water usage in a household setting, such as turning off the tap while washing dishes or reducing waste water in yards and landscaping.
“We don’t knock on their door, it’s just a nice reminder,” Bynum said. “While water conservation is certainly something we all take seriously, this contest is really just for fun and just to remind people to think about their water usage.”
Last year, Montrose finished sixth out of 3,800 participating cities, behind Windsor, Colorado in fifth place. Bynum said that she hopes Montrose places even higher this year to prove the community’s dedication and emphasis on resource conservation.
To learn more or participate in the Mayor’s Water Challenge, visit mywaterpledge.com.
