Real estate market statistics for August show that the pace of the market growth has slowed down — but only slightly.
The number of sold listings in Montrose County this August declined compared to July 2021, from 99 to 68. In August, less than two months’ supply of inventory was on the market, which is much less than the 3.2 months in August of last year but a marked increase from May 2021, when the market only had 1.3 months available.
The median sales price was $390,000, which is up 33% from August 2020 but down from $407,500 in July 2021.
Although the market is still busy, Jessamy Pressler, a real estate agent, said that the market usually slows down slightly when the school year starts.
“People are wrapping up their summer vacations and getting prepped for school and all the chaos that the new schedule brings, so that’s pretty typical to see a slowdown at that time,” Pressler said.
Although the amount of sold listings dropped slightly in August, Pressler said this doesn’t mean that the market is slowing down.
“I don’t think it’s indicative of an overall big slowdown that’s happening because things are picking back up again,” Pressler said.
The explosion of the Montrose real estate market within the past year has been fuelled by a shortage of inventory and out-of-state buyers pricing out locals.
“It’s a very definite seller’s market — values have escalated,” said Dennis Bailey, a local realtor. “I’ve been in the business for 50 years and this is my first experience in Montrose that I’ve seen values increase so rapidly.”
Many buyers are putting in offers above asking prices, which only further raises prices in the rest of the market. Bailey expressed concern that buyers could be paying too much on homes today that may not be worth the same in a few years.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen to you if this market should ever turn around and go the opposite direction … But, who knows? Nobody has a crystal ball to answer that,” Bailey said.
Bailey said that buyers putting forward all-cash offers on less expensive properties are pricing out those needing a loan.
“[Sellers] will take cash over a loan situation any day of the week,” Bailey said. All-cash offers include less conditions in the contract and are less likely to fall through at the last minute.
Housing supply needs to meet demand for less-expensive houses, Pressler said.
“We definitely need more supply of affordable places,” Pressler said. Without the chance to purchase entry-level real estate, an entire segment of the population is excluded from home ownership.
Meanwhile, after decades of working as a realtor, Bailey said that he sold his first home priced over $1 million this year.
“We never used to hear about houses in Montrose over $1 million and now there’s several,” Bailey said.
