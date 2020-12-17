School-aged children in the After School Program provided by the Montrose Recreation District prepped for a typical afternoon of learning and activities earlier this week. The kids put away their belongings in their lockers, washed their hands and put on their masks, the latter two part of MRD’s safety protocols during the pandemic.
Though the students got ready for a normal scheduled day, it wasn’t entirely the same for staff.
That’s because the amount of kids helped in the After School Program has dropped dramatically for fall, with MRD staff serving 11 kids during Quarter 2 (Oct. 19 — Dec. 18) of Montrose County School District’s 2020-2021 academic calendar. Last year, MRD averaged 35 kids in the program.
This semester, the highest was 15.
It’s hard to pinpoint exactly why the number of kids in the program has dropped, Tyler Morales, site coordinator for the After School and Summer Enrichment Programs, said, but he believes impacts from the pandemic, such as financial strain on parents or worry about virus spread, could be factors.
“I think there’s a lot of contributing factors as to why,” Morales said. “I don’t think it’s necessarily the integrity of the program. People are struggling. Parents, especially, are struggling.”
Morales worries that there are dozens of kids in the community that are unable to benefit from the program’s assistance, such as additional time for learning and to complete studies, an array of physical activities and collaborating with peers.
“It does worry me, because you read all the statistics. If they’re home, they’re not engaged and focusing on stuff,” Morales said. “... I really do think that it’s important to the social, emotional well-being and also in a physical impact because we’re keeping them busy after school… it gives them a safe, enriching place to go to.”
Less kids in the program means less opportunity to keep the program running, making it difficult for MRD staff. And without the programs, places for parents to send their kids after school becomes limited.
Morales hopes to see more kids registered in Quarter 3 (which begins Jan. 5) in the After School Program, with financial assistance available to families in need.
Those interested in registering can contact gabriel@montroserec.com or 970-497-8588.
For inquiries about the program, contact Morales at tyler@montroserec.com and 970-964-7489.
Program staff has had to make their share of adjustments, too. Program Assistant Mackenzie Lyons has her own classroom and works with the kids directly. Usually, she would have around 25 kids in each class. But currently, that’s cut in half, she said.
She’s had to be more attentive to make sure the kids are following protocols, and said they are quicker than usual to react upset. (A national survey of 3,300 high school students, conducted in the spring by America’s Promise Alliance, found that about a third reported they were unhappy and depressed “more than usual.”)
“It’s challenging, but it’s also their life now,” said Lyons, who mentioned the kids have questioned how much longer they’ll need to wear masks and follow protocols after nine months.
The kids, though, have been resilient, tackling the challenges and finding ways to support one another.
“They like to remind each other that they’re trying their best,” Lyons added.
Although there has been a drop in participation for fall, the Summer Enrichment Program helped 45 kids during the first session, both in the 6 — 10 and 11 — 14 age groups.
MRD program staff in March figured the shutdowns would last just a week, and all would be back to normal in a matter of days, Morales said.
In the midst of helping distribute meals to the community, something of focus for MRD while shut down, the program team realized that creativity was going to be a massive must in figuring out ways to host the kids safely for the program.
“We didn’t have a road map, like many people do now,” said Morales, who commended the work staff was able to accomplish in a short period of time.
Morales and others collaborated with organizations like Colorado Afterschool Partnership (CAP) and Colorado Parks and Rec, working through weekly check-ins of CDC guidelines and learning the best ways to transition the Field House into safe, workable classrooms. (The field itself was used to utilize makeshift classrooms, with social distancing in place.)
Many of the hands-on activities weren’t available, with safety and protocols in mind, which also forced staff to adjust and utilize the outdoor space in creative ways.
Despite challenges, the staff pushed forward, and exemplified why they are a part of the program in the first place, Morales said.
“I think we do find our strength through adversity, and that strength is measured by the links you will go through for the people that you love,” Morales said, “and these kids, we love them.”
Grants have also helped the programs expand, innovate and help the community. The National Park and Recreation Association (NPRA) issued the Montrose Recreation District a grant in 2018, which allowed program staff to teach healthy lifestyles and nutrition benefits in the summer.
An grant from NRPA, totaling $80,000, which the NRPA received from the Walmart Foundation, given to MRD aims to help the rec district in its focus to help reduce childhood hunger, food insecurity, as well as increase access to to healthy foods in low-income areas with the goal to expand healthier and enriching lives for the youth in Montrose.
“MRD’s grant will help increase access to healthy foods, provide connections to social services, and increase health literacy by expanding food service within the After School and Summer Enrichment Programs, developing nutrition education courses for youth and families, and constructing a community garden at the Field House site that will serve as a living classroom. This impactful work requires community support, and MRD is thrilled to be partnering with Valley Food Partnership, the Montrose County School District, and collaborating with a network of other local agencies,” said Jeremy Master, MRD recreation manager, in a statement.
To push this, NRPA is evaluating and piloting three strategies:
- Federally funded nutrition programs that will increase the access to healthy foods in low-income areas
- Diverse models to serve as nutritional hubs, SNAP enrollment and retention assistance, hosting farmers markets and offering health literacy
- Evidence-based nutrition literacy to reduce food insecurity and create behavior change, as well as increase confidence in healthy decision making
Also, staff is now able to teach the Food of the Month curriculum year-round, something that, before, was limited to the summer.
In some areas across the country, programs and centers have closed. Other areas have seen higher demand.
In Montrose, the programs are running safely, and Morales hopes to see some of the kids he enjoys helping (or new kids) return.
“I really don’t know. That’s what’s kind of disheartening to me,” said Morales, unsure of why there are less kids currently in the program. “There’s so many who deserve (the help).”
