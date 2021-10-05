As Montrose grows, fueling need and desire for more public amenities, one thing is long overdue, Montrose Recreation District Executive Director Mari Steinbach said: A master plan update.
Work to inform that update has been underway for months and now, the MRD would like to hear directly from the public. On Monday, Oct. 4, it released a survey anyone can take, as a followup and complement to an earlier statistically valid survey that went to about 3,000 houses within the 40,000-strong recreation district.
The followup survey, available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/montroseneeds, asks the same questions as the statistically valid one. Although its responses won’t be computed toward the statistical analysis, they will factor into how the MRD moves forward. The survey asks people to asses what MRD facilities — as well as city parks and similar amenities — they use and what they would most like to see.
“We’re updating our comprehensive master plan. We’re also including the city parks in that,” Steinbach said Monday. “It’s something that, as a parks and recreation agency, we should have done every five and 10 years. The last real undertaking of that effort was in 2004. We did a slight assessment in 2012, but we’re due. We want to know what wants and needs, what they use today, and what they think they will use in the future.”
Steinbach said she anticipates seeing a lot of requests for capital development and programs, although of course, she will not know until the surveys are completed.
“It will help us do long-term planning, kind of re-chart. In the short term, we’ll have to put together some kind of annual strategy. The people who take the survey will help us identify gaps in service or what thing are really, really popular,” she said.
From that point, the MRD intends to develop short-term strategic goals and long-term plans.
“It (survey) will help us bridge the things that we’re providing today and the things we will continue to provide, or not provide, or determine to provide as more people move to our community and how to roll along with our community,” Steinbach said.
The City of Montrose is pleased to have its parks included in the MRD survey.
“The rec district survey still benefits the city. Albeit small, it is a snapshot of folks and how we are doing,” Assistant Public Works Director Jackie Bubenik said. “We would like to see more feedback, good, bad and indifferent.”
The surveys are but one step of many, Steinbach said. Starting earlier in the year, MRD launched dialogues, meetings and focus groups to help guide the master plan update.
“We’ve been progressing on getting an inventory on our existing facilities, programs and policies,” Steinbach said. “We are looking to build a far more robust public engagement process than just simply doing a statistically valid survey.”
The non-statistical survey is aimed as adding as many voices as possible to the mix, even if those responses won’t factor into the hard data collected.
“We would love it if we could get every household represented. That would be phenomenal. Not likely, but it would be phenomenal,” Steinbach said. “We encourage everyone to complete a survey for us.”
In addition to the online option, people can scan QR codes with their phones and take the survey. They can also stop by the Community Recreation Center at 16350 Woodgate Road to complete a survey — and everyone in the household can take the survey.
People who were included in the statistically valid survey can also take the non-statistical one to reiterate their concerns or refine them. Respondents can even take this survey more than once.
The survey is available until Nov. 5. A draft report on park spaces, their condition and expert recommendations is part of what takes place behind the scenes during this time, with the entire report and project expected to wrap up by year’s end.
“We’ll have a much better roadmap for the next few years, where we can chart out all the improvements we want to make,” Steinbach said.
Although charting an improvement does not guarantee it will take place — budgetary constraints are always a factor — the MRD board will consider it for the master plan, which in turn informs annual strategic plans for the district.
Other forms of feedback are also available. The rec district in July released the HAPPiFEET Montrose phone app. Through it, people can report, as they use local parks and rec amenities, what they would like to see improved; what they like as-is and issues that might need immediate attention.
Feedback relevant to the city is sent there; feedback relevant to MRD goes to its administration.
Bubenik said the app has already helped explain an issue to a citizen who was concerned about turf conditions at Lions Park. This was down to a pump issue and the report meant the city could respond directly to that person.
The city’s also heard good things, particularly about its off-leash dog park in Cerise Park and the Montrose Water Sports Park at Riverbottom, he said.
“We take pride in our parks,” Bubenik said. “ … We (city and MRD) try to complement each other. A lot of our goals are the same.”
Steinbach agrees.
“Montrose is a very positive community when it comes to parks and recreation services. The feedback we’ve received has been resoundingly positive. They look at our Community Recreation Center and they want more. They trust us to be able to provide things for them,” she said.
Questions about the survey can be directed to 970-249-7705, or visit makemymontrose.com.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
