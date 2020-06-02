The Montrose Recreation District announced on Sunday in a news release its reopening plans. The Community Recreation Center (CRC) will have a limited reopening on Tuesday, June 2.
With limited spots, MRD staff strongly recommends patrons who wish to visit the CRC at this time register online at www.montroserec.com. Drop-ins are allowed, but are not guaranteed due to capacity limitations.
As listed in the release, a survey completed by MRD patrons revealed the reservation system was preferred by 70% of visitors.
All passes are dormant, which means they will need to be activated. Those with annual passes can activate them by calling 970-249-7705, or daily passes can be purchased.
MRD implemented a short term Pandemic Punch Pass. This pass can be loaded with five to 20 visits at $4 per visit. The pass is a limited time offer as it expires on July 31.
MRD also announced the expiration dates on the passes have been extended by six months.
No more than 50 people can be in the facility at a time. At the moment, fitness areas and outdoor pickleball courts are available. All other areas of the facility — lockers, locker rooms, showers, basketball courts, pool — are closed; recreational game play is not included in state orders or the local variance, which is why the basketball courts are currently unavailable. Adult sport programs and the climbing wall are also not available at this time.
Guidelines and restrictions in the CRC closely follow Montrose’s variance — visitors must maintain six feet distance, must wear a mask when not participating in a physical activity, must clean equipment before and after use. The facility will feature one-way flow patterns, staff will wear masks at all times, and additional cleaning will take place in high contact areas and surfaces throughout the day.
Visitors must be 16 years of older to visit the CRC during this time. MRD staff encourages visitors to come workout ready, and 10-15 minutes early for a reservation — there will be a check-in station outside of the main entrance, where a temperature check and symptom screening will take place. This station will also confirm reservations.
Along with registering online, visitors can make reservations by reaching 970-249-7705 or in person at the CRC.
The Summer Enrichment Program is moving forward, and is estimated to begin on June 15. Per the release, the program will be hosted at the Montrose Field House. Enrollment is capped at 45, but there will be a waitlist for children who can be allowed into the program safely.
The downstairs area, which features cardio machines, is available for reservation in 30 minute blocks. Upstairs, where visitors can find weight lifting equipment, there are time slots (1 hour and 15 minutes). This helps ensure access to equipment and allows for social distancing and proper gathering guidelines.
The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday, the facility will be available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The CRC will be closed on Sunday.
