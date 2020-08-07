It’s time to start the training. There will be no cancellation of the popular Black Canyon Triathlon this year. Montrose, and surrounding communities, will have the chance to compete in the annual triathlon, but in a slightly different format.
After some discussion, the Montrose Recreation Foundation, the event’s organizing committee, announced the 19th annual Black Canyon Triathlon is going virtual this year, said Kevin Davis, lead organizer for the triathlon. Instead of taking place on a single September weekend, participants will be able to participate in the event all month, starting Sept. 1 and ending Sept. 30.
The triathlon consists of a 500-yard swim (10 laps), 22K (13.6 miles) bike course and 5K (3.1 miles) run.
Those interested don’t have to register before Sept. 1. Registration is available until Sep. 29, giving people ample time to prepare and train. To register, visit bctri.com or itsyourrace.com.
Participating fees are $30 for youth individuals and youth teams, 18 and under, and $60 for adult individuals. The price for adult teams (2 or 3 individuals) is $100.
Due to the event’s virtual nature, there isn’t a specific setting needed to complete the three separate portions. Running, biking and swimming can be completed anywhere, Davis said.
The virtual route won’t change much, if anything, about the event. Rather, participants will register online. Age divisions, teams and distances will stay the same.
Once registered, participants will need to download the IYR Virtual App (Google Play or Apple App Store), which will allow times to be recorded for each leg of the event. The app will keep track of the distance and time for the bike and running portion of the triathlon, and will automatically post results on the engine used at blackcanyonsprinttriathlon.itsyourrace.com.
For the swimming portion, participants will have to log their own time and distance, but Davis isn’t worried and said he believes every participant will be honorable.
The event was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, but due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, the Montrose Recreation Foundation pivoted to a virtual triathlon. There were discussions to keep the event in-person, but the safety for community members played a vital role in decision making.
“We were hopeful, but to keep everybody's stress levels down and participation up, this is the way that made the most sense. We didn't want to do anything that would jeopardize anyone’s safety,” Davis said.
As the Recreation Foundation’s primary fundraiser, and part of the Great Southwest Triathlon Series, the annual event helps raise over $5,000, which benefits the community of Montrose, with a portion returned to groups who assisted in the triathlon. Money raised from the event helps provide youth and adult scholarships for recreation programs and classes to those who can’t afford the full cost. Also, Davis said, the help from sponsors plays an important role in providing the event for the community.
Usually, the triathlon has nearly 200 participants, many under 18 years of age. Adults in their mid-70s, too, give the triathlon a go. Some people have participated in the event for 10 years, and Davis is hopeful this year’s event includes those returnees and many more.
“Over 400 kids rely on the Recreation Foundation on scholarships for decreased price passes and programs,” said Davis, addressing the impact of last year’s triathlon. “There's going to be an increased need as time goes by with the economic hardship that everyone is having.
“You’re supporting the community of Montrose and the youth of Montrose for sports and recreation,” he added.
Due to the unique nature of a virtual event, and the fact it’s available for the whole month, people are able to space out the triathlon however they wish, Davis said. One week, a participant can tackle the swimming portion, and use the following week to prepare for the 5K run.
“It presents challenges and creates unique opportunities in how to do a triathlon,” Davis said.
Triathlon winners, if local, can pick up their shirts and medals at the Montrose Recreation Center in early October (MRF can mail the awards to those out of town).
For more information, email Davis at blackcanyontri@yahoo.com.
