The spring season in Montrose this year has been a mix of every type of weather there is. Sunshine, rain, snow, cold weather, wind and a mixture of all these conditions. Amidst all of this you can still hear the crack of a baseball flying off bats, the thump of the catcher’s mitt catching a fast ball.
Baseball is back.
Jaxon Kattner is a two-sport athlete for the Red Hawks. During the winter he plays guard for the basketball team. In the spring he patrols third base, the hot corner for the Red Hawks baseball team.
Kattner said he was born and raised right here in Montrose, Colorado. He explained that his mom grew up in Olathe and his dad grew up right here in Montrose.
When asked about brothers and sisters, Kattner said, “I have one brother who is 10 years older than I am. Interestingly he also played basketball and baseball for what was then the Montrose Indians.”
When asked about his start in baseball, Kattner said, “I have basically always played baseball and it has always been my favorite sport. Really, since I started playing I have always loved baseball. I have basically been on Coach Wareham’s team playing in the competitive league up on the hill.”
Kattner was the Red Hawks' designated hitter during his freshman year. He has played third base his sophomore and junior seasons.
Coach Wareham has been working hard with the hitting side of the equation, getting everyone to use the entire field instead of trying to pull everything right or left. Kattner explained, “We stayed with that approach, and when you do that good things happen. Sometimes you take the ball the other way because that is where the pitcher throws it. As long as it falls between the white lines it’s a base hit.”
When asked about goals, Kattner said it is his belief that the Red Hawks all have the same goal: “We at least want to make the Elite 8. I believe we have the potential to do that but we must work for it and keep going.”
Kattner also talked about the team concept.
“Baseball is the ultimate team game and in order for us to be successful we have to have our whole team doing the right things. One or two guys can do things, but it takes a total team effort to be winners.”
Kattner said he plans to play baseball in college, though he is uncertain where that will be — it's something he wants to do, he says, and he will follow the trail wherever it leads.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone