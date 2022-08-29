The Montrose Red Hawks opened their 2022 football season with a 35-28 loss to the Palmer Ridge Bears at the Montrose stadium witnessed by a standing room crowd. The Bears, battle tested and experienced, stopped the initial Red Hawk drive at their own 28-yard line. The Red Hawks returned the favor by recovering a fumble at their own 10-yard line.
The Hawks could not move the ball and faced a fourth down at their own 10-yard line. They lined up to punt but snapped the ball to one of the up backs attempting to catch the defense unprepared. The pass was incomplete and on the first play the Bears ran the ball into the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
On the first possession of the second quarter the Bears drove 80 yards with Orlando Aranda scoring from the 2-yard line to push the lead to 14-0. The Red Hawks returned the favor with a 64-yard drive of their own. Fullback Dmarian Lopez carried the offensive load and scored the Hawk’s first touchdown of the new season cutting the Bears lead to 14-7.
The Bears then moved 75 yards in seven plays to up the score to 21-7. The Hawks were unable to move the football and punted back to the Bears. In the closing moments of the quarter the Bears drove 72 yards to the 1-yard line with under 30 seconds on the clock. The Bears attempted two runs in the time remaining but the Hawks defense stood tall and denied the Bears a touchdown and a 21-point lead.
The third quarter saw both teams move the football. The Hawks Jaxon Killen scored from 14 yards out to cut the lead to 21-14. The Bears then punched in a touchdown to up the score to 28-14. Austin Zimmer took the ensuing kickoff and ran it back 50 yards to set up the offense. The Hawks drove 47 yards and ended the drive with a 13-yard burst up the middle by Dmarian Lopez to narrow the deficit to 28-20. The point after touchdown was no good.
The fourth quarter opened up with the Bears driving 63 yards to make the score 35-20. The Hawks embarked on an 80-yard drive of their own with quarterback Gage Wareham scoring from 3 yards out. The two point conversion was good and the lead was narrowed to 35-28.
After the Bears were forced to punt the Hawks took over at their own 28 yard line trailing by a touchdown. Gage Wareham led the Hawks on a 63-yard drive in 16 plays as the Hawks attempted to score the equalizer. With 32 seconds on the clock the Hawks had a 1st and goal at the 9 yard line. The Bears defense was stout and the Hawks ended up with a fourth down and only 1 second remaining. The last ditch pass was knocked away in the end zone to preserve the win for the Bears.
The offenses of both teams put up big numbers. Palmer Ridge unofficially had 507 yards of offense, while the Hawks put 362 yards on the board. The Palmer Ridge defensive line weighted in with an average weight of 280 pounds per man. Despite the weight advantage the Hawks Dmarian Lopez torched the defense for an unofficial 158 yards rushing.
After the game head coach Brett Mertens summed up his assessment of the loss: “You never want to lose the first game but in reality I thought our kids played really hard and played very physical and didn’t ever quit. We saw a lot of things that we can build on.
The Red Hawks play next Sept. 1 at Fruita Monument. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
