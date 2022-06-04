Montrose Regional Health ambulatory care center takes a step forward with site development plan approval

Montrose Regional Health’s ambulatory care center is steaming along toward groundbreaking, with city planning commission site approvals now in hand.
Montrose City Planning Commission on May 25 approved the site plan, as required for all proposed retail locations exceeding 10,000 square feet. The free-standing care center needed to undergo a large retail site development review because the plat note on the River Landing Subdivision where it is being built subjects all buildings there to those standards.
The hospital previously received a variance to height limits, allowing it to build a four-story, 65-foot-tall structure next door to Hobby Lobby and other retail shops.
“This is a really good step forward. The whole project is moving along really well,” Montrose Regional Hospital/Montrose Memorial Hospital Inc. Board of Directors President Kjersten Davis said on Friday.
Montrose Regional Health announced in February its plans to build the ambulatory care center with NexCore Group.
NexCore, a national health care real estate investment and development company, will construct the 80,000 square-foot ambulatory center on land it will lease from the hospital.
The ambulatory care center will offer outpatient services, including lab, physical therapy, ambulatory surgery, specialty care, medical imaging, mammography and more.
Certain hospital services will be rehoused at the center, freeing up space on the main campus.
“The advantage for us is it provides more efficient, easier to access, less expensive health care options for our patients. It also provides an enhanced experience,” Davis said, referring in particular to the planned mammography unit.
Montrose Regional will retain its 51% ownership of Black Canyon Surgical Center, where many same-day surgeries and procedures are conducted.
“We have every intention of keeping that as a viable, functional surgery center,” Davis said.
The ambulatory care center has so far attracted as a tenant Cedar Point Health, a large, local physician-owned group. Cedar Point in March inked a letter of intent for 20,000 square feet on the second floor and said it would consolidate its three medical practices at that new location.
Montrose Regional is now finalizing legal documents for land purchase and checking off other boxes in the development process, Davis said.
The site development plan furnishes the general layout, elevation, building footprints and more.
According to City of Montrose Planning Services documents, the ambulatory center’s site plan must comply with limits on facades longer than 100 feet; specific roof design; a 35-foot setback between the development’s facade and nearest property line; parking space design, and have sidewalks at least 6 feet wide along public streets.
The planning staff document states the applicable criteria were met and that the ambulatory care center complies with zoning, as well as is compatible with existing uses in the area.
Montrose Regional Health/NexCore expect to break ground on the facility in August and have projected an opening date in the fourth quarter of next year.
When the center opens, it will be in a competitive environment. A 50,000 square-foot outpatient facility, Colorado Outdoors Medical Center, just broke ground on Thursday, with an eye to open in 2023. QHR Health is set to operate the center.
