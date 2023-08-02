The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment awarded Montrose Regional Health with the Colorado Celebrate 6 Award of Breastfeeding Excellence. Montrose Regional Health was honored with the Celebrate 6 Award in 2020 and again this year.

The Celebrate 6 Award of Breastfeeding Excellence honors hospitals for having implemented at least six of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative’s Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding. These are evidence-based policies and practices known to increase breastfeeding success and improve maternal and infant health outcomes.



