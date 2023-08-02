The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment awarded Montrose Regional Health with the Colorado Celebrate 6 Award of Breastfeeding Excellence. Montrose Regional Health was honored with the Celebrate 6 Award in 2020 and again this year.
The Celebrate 6 Award of Breastfeeding Excellence honors hospitals for having implemented at least six of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative’s Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding. These are evidence-based policies and practices known to increase breastfeeding success and improve maternal and infant health outcomes.
“We are working very hard to help our new moms have the best experience with breastfeeding,” said Jonna Hogue, LPN and Lactation Consultant at Montrose Regional Health. “We follow most of the guidelines for a Baby-Friendly Hospital, as well as offering formula and pacifiers for the mothers who choose to bottle feed. We encourage breastfeeding as the primary recommendation as this is evidence based.”
The hospital invests time and energy into the lactation program to ensure it meets the needs of mothers in our communities, Hogue adds – including verifying staff knowledge and competencies and encouraging skin to skin contact to promote successful breastfeeding. The Lactation Follow Program at MRH is available for up to a year after childbirth to equip breastfeeding mothers with knowledge and counseling, and more. “We are here for our patients and to support their breastfeeding needs.”
The CDPHE recognized 45 hospitals for their efforts to promote breastfeeding and offer healthier food and beverage options through the Colorado Healthy Hospital Compact and Colorado Baby-Friendly Hospital Collaborative. These initiatives are part of the state’s work to promote healthy eating and active living to reduce the rates of death and disease from chronic illness among Coloradans.
In addition to Montrose Regional Health, CDPHE recognized 40 other Colorado hospitals with the Celebrate 6 Award. Roughly three-quarters of hospitals offering maternity services in Colorado received the award in both 2020 and this year. Seven hospitals received the award for the first time.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone