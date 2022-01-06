Montrose Regional Library District readies annex building to free up space at main branch

Paul Paladino navigated through stacks of just-moved furniture on Wednesday evening as he helped rewire a 9,000 square foot building near the airport.
It was the second leg of the Montrose Regional Library director’s workday, but when this and other work is done, that building will be ready to serve as an annex for a library that is bursting at the seams.
The price — an ouch-inducing $718,000 not uncommon in today’s hot real estate market — buys the library district space for four departments and streamlines critical functions.
“We were on top of each other. We built the main library 23 years ago. I think we had 17 staff and now we’re at 35,” Paladino said, detailing the cramped quarters at the 320 S. Second St. location, where everything from Bookmobile maintenance to receiving and processing took place, amid the customary book-lending, reference and internet services for the public.
“We have one place that actually used to be my office and now it has four people in it. We were just swamped,” Paladino said.
The library, with additional funding from a mill levy increase approved in 2017, has since increased its staff by 30%, to include more librarians, circulation assistants and outreach services to meet public demand.
The library is, simply, out of room. It is shifting Outreach Services and its vehicles; Cataloguing, Ordering, Receiving and Processing Services (CORPS); maintenance and storage for Friends of the Library to the annex building.
That annex building is not open to the public, but moving the departments there will free up critical space for the main branch.
“It’s just a place for our growing staff to work out of — for the behind-the-scenes folks to work,” Paladino said.
The location, off 6450 Road, is several blocks across town from the main branch, but Paladino said it was a fortunate find.
“We would love it if it was right across from the library, but there is nothing available. We feel very lucky to have found this building this close to the library,” he said.
“It’s 9,000 square feet and it has kind of warehouse and office space. The warehouse space is where we house the bookmobile and the book van, and shelves for the location. Our maintenance department is moving out here. We’re going to have a workshop and space to do stuff. They used to work out of the boiler room in the library. This is definitely an upgrade.”
About one-third of the building is office space.
The annex’s size and setup mean the library no longer has to rent a vehicle storage facility and that, in turn, reduces multiple trips between the storage site and the library.
Most staffers who work in the four departments that are moving will work in place at the new location, rather than have to shuffle between the annex and the main branch.
“They spend most of their time here, with the exception of the outreach staff. They’re out and about in the community more,” Paladino said.
Then there’s what the library gains for its collection.
“The collection has seven, eight times as much space here. They’ll be able to be a lot more efficient out here,” Paladino said.
The space also comes in handy in light of the library district’s decision in 2019 to join the Marmot consortium of libraries in the state, which gave patrons access to more than five million items to request through interlibrary loan. The library also joined up with Prospector, a supplemental interlibrary loan service that gives access to another four million items.
This development, too, spurred the need for more space.
When the library first got started with Marmot, it was receiving a decent number of books and items.
“We were getting three or four totes (bins) a day and now we are getting 20 to 30 a day. We were using basically a card table to sort and process those and now we’ve got two long banquet tables. It’s just grown,” the library director said.
Processing of ILL items continues at the main branch, but with more room, because of four departments moving to the annex.
The move isn’t expected to interrupt library services and it could be completed by the end of January.