Montrose Regional Library reopens this week with some limitations

The Montrose Regional Library District announced Monday Phase 3 of its reopening plan, the limited reopening of facilities, effective immediately. The library’s goal is to allow patrons access to materials from the library, including computers, while maintaining a safe environment through social distancing. All staff will be wearing masks, and the library asks visitors to wear them as well.
The following services will be available during limited reopening hours:
•Browsing, requests and pick up of items.
•Public use computers with limited timed sessions of 50 minutes with no extensions.
•Library card and account set up.
•Copying and printing.
•Home delivery service via the outreach van.
•No item returns via the outreach van.
•Online and virtual programming.
•Proctored exams.
•Limited donations will be accepted. No more than three boxes of items at a time. These items must be quarantined, and the library doesn’t have much space.
•The library is working on getting its courier up and running so it can borrow books from other libraries.
Services unavailable with limited opening:
•No in-person programming or events.
•No study room or meeting room reservations.
•No in-person Book-a-Librarian sessions
•No in-person gatherings of more than 10 while ensuring social distancing guidelines.
•No passport reservations.
•No item returns via the outreach van.
Limited reopening will look different from the library experience before the shutdown for the virus. The first difference is at the front door. In order to follow state and local health guidelines, the library will be strongly encouraging people to wear face masks for their health and the health of other patrons and staff.
The lobby will be divided in half by a plastic curtain to separate the incoming and outgoing flow of patrons. This keeps people from breathing on each other at the choke point of its single entrance and exit. There will be no furniture in the lobby and no gathering or waiting in the lobby during this phase.
When people enter the library proper, they will notice there is a plastic sneeze guard above the “Ask Here” desk. They have put these on all public service desks to help protect patrons and staff.
Going further, patrons will see that there are fewer computers for public use. This is to maintain social distancing. There is no access to work rooms or study rooms, again due to restrictions on gathering and social distancing. The library also needs this space so it can quarantine returned books for 72 hours.
The meeting room and story hour room are closed due to restrictions. There are only a few chairs left in the library in order to accomplish the goal of allowing access to materials and computers and encouraging social distancing.
