The Montrose Regional Library District announced Monday Phase 3 of its reopening plan, the limited reopening of facilities, effective immediately. The library’s goal is to allow patrons access to materials from the library, including computers, while maintaining a safe environment through social distancing. All staff will be wearing masks, and the library asks visitors to wear them as well.
Limited reopening will look different from the library experience before the shutdown for the virus.
The first difference is at the front door. In order to follow state and local health guidelines, the library will be strongly encouraging people to wear face masks for their health and the health of other patrons and staff. The lobby will be divided in half by a plastic curtain so we can separate the incoming and outgoing flow of patrons.
This keeps people from breathing on each other at the choke point of its single entrance and exit. There will be no furniture in the lobby and no gathering or waiting in the lobby during this phase. When people enter the library proper, they will notice there is a plastic sneeze guard above the “Ask Here” desk. They have put these on all public service desks to help protect patrons and staff.
Going further, patrons will see that there are fewer computers for public use. This is to maintain social distancing. There is no access to work rooms or study rooms, again due to restrictions on gathering and social distancing.
The library also needs this space so it can quarantine returned books for 72 hours. The meeting room and story hour room are closed due to restrictions. There are only a few chairs left in the library in order to accomplish the goal of allowing access to materials and computers and encouraging social distancing.
