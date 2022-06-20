The old adage says the show must go on. And although Telluride has cancelled its Fourth of July fireworks this year, the cities of Montrose, Ouray and Delta are optimistic that their fireworks shows will take place as planned, despite concerns over current drought conditions.
Montrose Fourth of July plans
City of Montrose public information officer William Woody said the public is aware, thanks to Facebook, that fireworks are planned on the Fourth of July.
“The city council is working on a permit to allow fireworks for the Fourth of July,” Woody said, adding that fireworks have already been purchased and they are using the same vendor (J&M Display) as normal to ignite the sky.
City council plans at Tuesday morning’s work session to discuss the event permit application submitted on June 15, the fireworks display permit application and Montrose Fire Protection District applications. Councilors will discuss set up time, fireworks display time and other details. Plans appear to be for council to approve the permits in the 6 p.m. meeting.
Woody said the fireworks spectacular is scheduled to take place at dusk at Sunset Mesa as usual. However, there is always a slight chance it could be canceled leading up to the event.
“We work very closely with the fire department,” Woody explained. “The kicker is the Fourth of July fireworks display is subject to local fire restrictions. The fire chief could say it’s too windy (to light them).”
Although there is a risk of the fireworks spectacle being canceled, Woody remains optimistic that won’t happen. He said fireworks were only canceled once due to the weather in the many years he has lived in Montrose. According to Woody, winds typically die down in the evening.
Besides the planned fireworks show, the city of Montrose has other events schedule to celebrate Independence Day this year. The parade at 10 a.m. July 4. A beer garden opens in Cerise Park at 4 p.m. The Air Force Falconaires band from Colorado Springs will perform there at 5 p.m., at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater stage. The American folk trio from Pettisville, Ohio, Girl Named Tom will take the stage at 7 p.m. Girl Named Tom consists of siblings Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty, who recently won NBC’s The Voice competition.
The fireworks display will take place at dusk following the concert. “We’re looking forward to a great Fourth of July,” Woody said. “People can come down for the music, then enjoy the fireworks.”
uray Fourth of July plans
“We won’t make that decision till we get closer to the Fourth (of July),” Ouray Finance Administration Services Director Melissa Drake said. “Right now we’re in drought conditions and high fire danger, but we’re expecting rain this weekend.”
Besides the firework display set for dusk at Fellin Park, the City of Ouray has other activities planned for Independence Day.
The annual parade on Main Street will begin at 10 a.m., and spectators should expect to get wet as hoses will spray water during the parade. Part of the block will be closed after the parade to allow firefighters to have a water fight, which spectators can enjoy. Vendors will have booths across Main Street during the day, and the Ourace Foot Race will also take place. There will also be a variety of games for children to play throughout the day.
Delta plans
City of Delta City Clerk Jolene Nelson said the city has been issued a permit to conduct the city’s fireworks show, which will occur at Confluence Park, over the lake at dusk. “If there are any changes, we will send a press release,” Nelson said. “Obviously, we don’t have a crystal ball.”
Although Delta has no other activities planned on Independence Day, Nelson said visitors will be amazed.
“It’s like no other (fireworks show) that the Delta County Fire Department puts on,” she said.