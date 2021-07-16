Anglers, rejoice. After it was drawn down in 2018 for critical dam maintenance, Montrose Reservoir atop Cerro Summit is ready for you to cast a lure.
“We are actively managing the fishery again. There’s fish in the lake and it’s open again for fishing. We are excited for that resource to be open again,” said Rachel Sralla, Montrose-based area wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, on Thursday.
Montrose Reservoir is part of the 162-acre Cerro Summit State Wildlife Area that opened in 2017 on Cerro Summit, east of town, through a swap arrangement with the City of Montrose.
CPW transferred its former state wildlife area at Chipeta Lake, southern Montrose, to the city, which in turn gave the agency a perpetual easement to the reservoir on Cerro. CPW continues managing both waters as fisheries. The reservoir remains as an emergency backup municipal water source.
In 2018, though, the city had to begin draining Montrose Reservoir so that engineers could replace century-old outlet works and a pipeline running through the dam’s foundation. Repairs began in 2019 and construction work was largely completed in 2020 — except for the main valve controlling the reservoir. The city had waited eight months and received the wrong part, City Engineer Scott Murphy told the Montrose Daily Press last August. COVID-19 also slowed things to a degree — not to mention that a 40-acre reservoir takes some time to refill.
“It was needing repairs,” said Ryan Cushenan, civil engineer for the city. “Unfortunately, the repairs necessitated the complete drainage of the reservoir for work.”
CPW had begun restocking the reservoir with trout in fall of 2020 and the refill was complete earlier this summer.
It was disappointing to have to drain the reservoir for dam work, Sralla said. “But obviously, the safety issue took precedence. We worked well with the city in getting what we needed done, as far as the dam maintenance. We’re excited to keep working together on it.”
Plus, Chipeta Lake remained available and people could still hunt and hike the Cerro state wildlife area.
“We were able to provide access for hunting and fishing there and the public didn’t lose access to Chipeta. I think it was a win all around for us to bring that agreement to fruition,” Sralla said.
The city encourages people to enjoy fishing at the reservoir, as well as the city-managed Cerro Summit Recreation Area on the opposite side of U.S. 50 from the state wildlife area.
“After the pandemic changed how everyone recreates, utilizing a resource like Cerro is a great opportunity for families to remain close to home while getting a more secluded mountain feel — and just outside of the city limits,” Cushenan said.
“There’s fish in the lake and we’ll continue to manage that fishery now that we know the water will be there long term,” said Sralla.
Access to the state wildlife area is limited to walking in via the parking area. The wildlife area borders private property and CPW does not want people straying onto it. Users should stay on the well-defined trail to reach the reservoir, and need to remember to leave Fido at home. Dogs are only allowed as a hunting aid within the state wildlife area. They are not permitted at the reservoir.
For fishing, a valid fishing license is required for anyone 16 and older. To access a state wildlife area, people need to have either a valid hunting or fishing license.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.