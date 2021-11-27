Lowell Manary was 4,500 feet in the air out over Illinois in cloudy but visible conditions. He had just left EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, one of the largest aircraft gathering events in the world, which he attended with his wife, Deidra Manary.
What started as a casual, afternoon flight for the Manarys quickly became anything but.
While flying in the air, Lowell received a text: ‘Lowell, you won.’”
Unsure of what the text meant, Lowell, 79, brushed it off. He showed the text to Deidra, who was also puzzled. They knew Lowell’s plane was in the running for an award, but left Oshkosh before an announcement was made.
They flew a bit further. Another beep. Manary thought something had alerted his radar, but it was a second message: “You won, Lowell.”
“The first two I thought were a joke,” Manary said.
It wasn’t until a third “beep,” 1,500 miles later, that another message came in, this time from a friend that wasn’t present at Oshkosh: “Lowell, you won the Gold Lindy.”
It all started to make sense.
“It ended up that (my plane) was the number one plansbuilt,” Manary said.
Moments after leaving the event, Manary, a Montrose resident, had won a Gold Lindy after earning the Grand Champion Plansbuilt honor, a prestigious award given to one plansbuilt crafter at Oshkosh out of more than 100 entries.
“I think the difference was that I built all of this,” Manary said.
Manary was quickly taken aback by the recognition. His lone goal for his home-built airplane was to have it featured in a Sport Aviation, the official magazine of the EAA. Manary submitted an article in early spring for consideration, but didn’t hear back.
Representatives later reached Manary and asked if he would bring the plane to Oshkosh. Manary said he would.
Hoping to have the plane featured in the magazine, Manary brought the plane to Oshkosh.
In an unexpected twist, Manary was awarded a Gold Lindy.
“I didn’t even expect it,” Manary said of his Gold Lindy. “I didn’t build the airplane to win trophies. I built the plane because it’s something that I like.
“I still was in disbelief,” he added. “I didn’t consider the plane a number one airplane. Part of it is I know every flaw of the airplane because I put it there and you have your own standard where you draw the line.”
The victory, though a surprise to Manary, was hinted at by the event’s judges. They stopped by to view Manary’s Sperocco MJ-51-C, designed by Marcel Jurca, and began to ask casual questions.
Some of the judges returned to inspect Manary’s plane, and the questions became specific — they started asking about the plane’s build, it’s design and intricacies, curious about each and every detail.
“That’s exactly why we’re standing here,” the judges told Manary, “because we don’t get a chance very often to judge a plane where the person built every single piece of it.”
A plane more than a dozen years in the makingManary’s MJ-51-C, which is the only plane of that design flying in the world, took its first flight in June 2019, one month after it was approved by an FAA representative and more than 16 years after he began building the plane.
After retiring, Manary and his wife moved to Montrose in 1998, and spent the first few years building a home. At the start of 1999, Manary began to work at Western Skyways, a local engine shop.
Around four years after their move to Montrose, Manary started to work on his plane again — he completed detail work for the plane while in Connecticut prior to the move — spending 50 to 60 hours a week building parts in his workshop.
Sometimes, he would be working on multiple parts at once, and, as retirees, he and Deidra would travel for weeks at a time, flying to different parts of the country.
Manary almost started working on the plane sooner — his coworkers at Skyways kept asking him how old he was, aware he was in his mid-50s. They were skeptical Manary would be a fit, acting on the belief that it traditionally takes four years for an employee to become productive.
Manary, though, was far from traditional — he grew up on a small farm in southwest Missouri just outside of Springfield.
With funds limited, craftsmanship was a must. “If something didn’t work, you fixed it. If it still didn’t work, you fixed it again, and you did that until it worked,” Manary said.
As soon as he was given a tour of the shop at Skyways, Manary was ready to start right away.
“If we needed a shed built, we built it,” said Manary, recalling his time as a youth. “If we needed electrical work done, we bought the items and wired the house. If you needed the engine overhauled, you overhauled the engine. If the hydraulics didn’t work, you took the pump apart and inspected it and fixed it until it worked… that type of stuff was an everyday activity.”
Manary’s experience benefitted him during his time as a manufacturing engineer for Pratt and Whiteny, an American aerospace manufacturer, where he worked for 30 years from 1965 to 1995.
Concurrently, his love for planes only grew. “I was always fascinated with airplanes for as long as I can remember,” Manary said. “My mom was telling me way before I was five years old and started school, anything she handed me, I’d make a plane out of it. Whether it was a clothes pin or piece of cardboard.”
Manary had his first solo flight on Nov. 26, 1966, his 24th birthday. He flew a Piper Cherokee 140, and has been flying ever since, logging more than 5,500 hours in the air. He just started his fourth log book.
Also, Manary is a certified airframe and powerplant mechanic, which certifies him to work on airplanes.
Manary’s MJ-51-C isn’t the first plane he’s built. He started his first home built — a MJ5 Sirocco designed by Jurca — in 1974 and finished it in 1986, flying it that same year.
“I like to build things,” Manary said. “I’ve been building airplanes since college.”
His passion led him to his MJ-51-C, an all-wood airplane (except the wheel well, which is made of aluminum, and fiberglass compound curves) that he’s been flying for two years.
Manary previously entertained building a Supermarine Spitfire from World War II, his favorite era of airplanes, but Marcel Jurca, a longtime friend of Manary and World War II veteran, after being shown modifications for the Spitfire, said he had already done those types of plans on his P-51 Mustang.
So, Manary began to negotiate in the early 1990s Marcel Jurca for the plans to the MJ-51-C. Eventually, Manary bought the plans for the plane from Jurca, and the two started to modify the plans.
It was the start of Manary putting together the “neatest airplane he’s ever flown.” (He’s flown more then 50 different types of airplanes.)
“I lucked out.”
Manary designed the plane’s cowling, wingtip lenses, the retractable mechanism for the landing gear and the wing root fairing. The fuel system. The canopy.
He redesigned the plane’s ailerons so the controls would be lighter.
Every inch, every specification and every part of the plane was built and designed by Manary.
“Everything was at a certain place for a purpose,” Manary said of his home. “That’s fun to do. Same thing goes for this airplane. There’s nothing on it that was just ‘pick it up and toss it.’”
Additional recognition for the Sperocco?Manary might just get his wish after all — the MJ-51-C might be featured sometime early next year in Sport Aviation, he said. It’d be another accolade he could set beside his Lindy. “It’s quite an honor,” Manary said of the Gold Lindy.
Since Oshkosh, the Manarys have flown the MJ-51-C through the Valley, and made trips to Arizona a few times. Upon returning, Manary parks the Sperocco in his garage, a few dozen feet from the Gold Lindy.
He calls the award “Lindy,” and tucks it away alongside his other tools in the garage. He has names etched on the plane — Deidra, Laura and Michael, in honor of his wife, daughter and son.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press