Daletha Basnett remembers the time her grandson Charles “Gage” Lorentz went fishing with her and an older woman.
The older woman dearly loved to fish, however, she was no longer physically able to cast her line. So, Basnett recounted, Gage did it it for her, each time she reeled her line in.
“He was a good kid, a very good kid,” Basnett said Saturday. Although she stood with many family and friends as she spoke, Gage was not among them: The 25-year-old Montrose man was shot to death last March, during a traffic stop at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico.
The dozens who assembled Saturday at Centennial Plaza with Basnett were there to march for awareness and change in law enforcement policies and protections such as qualified immunity, which broadly shields officers from liability for conduct undertaken as part of their official duties. Colorado last year made changes to qualified immunity; this has not happened at the federal level, but needs to, marchers said: Gage was shot by a National Park Service ranger and his family contends in federal lawsuits the shooting was unjustified.
“End qualified immunity! Demand accountability!” marchers, led by Gage’s teenage sister, Skylar Kerrigan, and his mother, Kim Beck, called out later, as they walked from Centennial Plaza to Demoret Park. “Justice for Gage!”
Gage Lorentz was coming home to Montrose from Texas on March 21, 2020, when he stopped at Carlsbad Caverns with plans to meet a friend. Instead, he was pulled over for driving too fast, according to the National Park Service. From there, the encounter turned deadly — needlessly so, his family said in federal lawsuits and on Saturday.
Video footage obtained later by New Mexico television showed the ranger, Robert Mitchell, giving Gage commands and Gage shaking his had “no” in response to being told to turn around; he then appeared to shift a bit from foot to foot.
Mitchell tasered Gage, then his body camera apparently shut off for 26 seconds. When it turns back on, it shows Gage being shot twice.
The local district attorney’s office in New Mexico declined to prosecute the ranger and the NPS said Mitchell’s Taser had been ineffective; the agency also said Gage struggled with the ranger and hit him, which the family disputes, in their suit saying he was not acting in a threatening manner and had complied when told to remove his hands from his pockets.
Gage did not provoke what had happened, they said. To-date, the missing 26 seconds of video footage have not been provided to them.
“There’s no way in the world that should have happened and it definitely should not be tolerated by this country,” Gage’s grandfather, Chuck Lorentz, said Saturday. “It should be taken care of, instead of swept under the rug. There is absolutely no reason for them to even stop him.”
Lorentz said his is not the only family left reeling by such incidents.
“There needs to be a lot of change in this country. This crap is going on all over. It’s not just us,” he said.
As stamped, pre-addressed envelopes with letters to the U.S. Department of the Interior were circulated, longtime Lorentz and Beck family friend Tessa Donley said she hopes the entire government takes notice.
“I want justice for Gage. They’re a great family. Gage was a great kid. It’s just a shame. It’s a tragedy and there really are no words for what happened. It’s sad,” Donley said.
“We have to have justice,” fellow marcher Mikki Hines said. “At the federal level, they need to be aware.”
Hines also said the missing footage is concerning. “Hopefully, they will find justice and release that 26 seconds,” she said.
“ … How? How did this even happen? Knowing Gage, knowing the family, he didn’t deserve this. It just stunned us. Justice has got to be served,” Hines added.
“(March) brings more awareness. This probably has been going on for a very long time. It’s time to stand up. … He was very young and had a huge life ahead of him.”
Prior to leading marchers down the street, Skylar and Beck each spoke.
“They say silence is golden, but it seems clear in our case, that silence is death,” Beck said.
Although the family values and supports law enforcement in general, the shoot-first ethos that is largely protected by the concept of qualified immunity must end, Beck said.
“Our son was an outstanding young man who lost his life much too soon,” she told the crowd.
“He was a very smart and he was a very caring man,” Gage’s sister Skylar said.
Just prior, she read part of a social media post Gage once made: “Nothing in this life is free of cost and though it may be short, we have to do the best we can with the hand we’ve been given. Do not complain, do not cheat and do not lie. … If you love someone, tell them, because they will be gone in the blink of an eye. Enjoy your life; you only get one.”
After marchers arrived at Demoret Park, they held signs high, urging the end of qualified immunity and calling for justice.
Basnett held a large banner with several photo collages of Gage. Earlier, she recounted how the family had learned of his death — the NPS did not inform them; they found out by making several phone calls when Gage did not arrive as expected. They also learned that about 19 minutes passed after the shooting before life-saving measures were attempted.
“It’s hard for me to think about what he went through, the fact that he was all alone and they left him laying out there on the ground all night,” the grieving grandmother said.
“We just want change made so no other families have to go through what we’re going through. I’m hopeful that something is going to happen, but how long it will take — they told us to expect years of waiting, which is outlandish too.”
The family’s Go Fund Me account can be found by visiting https://tinyurl.com/gagegofund, which redirects to the page.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.