Colorado’s nonpartisan redistricting commission is hosting a public hearing in Montrose on proposed maps for the state’s legislative districts this Friday, July 30. The commission will be hearing comments on districts for the US House of Representatives as well as legislative districts for both the House and the Senate in the Colorado General Assembly.
Western Slope representation in Denver
Marc Catlin currently represents the 58th district in the Colorado House of Representatives, which includes all of Montrose County, along with San Miguel, Dolores and Montezuma counties. The existing 54th district, represented by Matt Soper, encompasses the rural areas of Mesa County and a southwest chunk of Delta County.
However, the new proposed district, which is re-labeled as the 53rd, draws Soper and Catlin in the same area.
“It's disappointing that they drew Rep. Soper and me in the same district. I think that what happens with that is western Colorado loses a voice,” Rep. Catlin previously told the Montrose Daily Press.
Overlapping districts has been one of the largest critiques about the new districts since the maps were released in late June. The Colorado Sun reported earlier this month that up to 20 incumbents could be pitted against each other in potential primary challenges under the preliminary maps.
The proposed new 53rd district includes all of Montrose County as well as a chunk of the southern part of Delta County. Ouray, Hinsdale and San Juan counties would be added to the 53rd, but the eastern part of Montezuma County, including the city of Cortez, would be folded into the 52nd district.
In the State Senate, Don Coram represents the 6th district, which includes Montrose County and a cluster of counties in the southwest corner of the state. The proposed map drops Archuleta County, but adds a southwest chunk of Delta County and the entirety of Hinsdale County. Also, the district is renamed as the 7th.
Delegates in Washington, DC
Colorado is one of six states to pick up a new congressional seat, according to preliminary results from the 2020 Census. In the proposed map, the new 8th district is located in the northwest Denver metropolitan area.
Along with most of the Western Slope, Montrose is currently in the state’s 3rd district represented by Lauren Boebert (R-Silt).
There are also a few proposed changes to the 3rd district: the San Luis Valley and Pueblo County would be folded into the 4th congressional district, but some counties along the I-70 corridor, such as Eagle, Summit and Grand County would be added.
Redistricting happens every 10 years to account for population shifts measured in the decennial census. To combat gerrymandering and ensure fairly drawn districts, both Republicans and Democrats supported Amendments Y and Z on the Colorado ballot in 2018 to establish the independent commission.
The maps are by no means definitive. The commission is soliciting public comment from around the state and is still awaiting more detailed census data, which has been delayed by the pandemic. A full count is expected by the middle of August.
