Around 25 to 30 people gathered in Montrose on Saturday morning to show support for law enforcement and display their patriotism. At 9 a.m., the group gathered across the street of Russell Stover at 2146 S. Townsend Ave., nearly all holding the American flag — some held the Thin Blue Line Flag, which honors police officers and their courage — and about 40 minutes later, marched on South Townsend to Montrose High School, where they received continuous support from vehicles that drove by who honked their car horns. A few participants hollered “U.S.A!” during the march.
The effort was organized by Montrose resident Josh McMillan, who said the time to be silent and wait for things to work themselves out is over, and that it is time to show support for police.
“I wanted to get a bunch of patriots together, a nice group to come together and show other people, who maybe are thinking I don’t want to offend anyone and voice what I think and feel, we want to show those folks there are like-minded people still here. There’s people that still care about America and still care about our police,” he said.
McMillan expressed concern with the qualified immunity deal that’s within Senate Bill 217, which was passed on June 13 in the General Assembly and is designed as a reform package on policing in Colorado.
The qualified immunity deal allows citizens to sue individual officers if they allege a civil rights violation. According to the bill, officers can be found liable for legal and equitable relief if it’s determined they did not act in good faith.
“It’s going to reduce how law enforcement helps the people they’re supposed to protect. If you have a fear of being sued for half your year’s wages, what is going to make you go out and want to help somebody that needs your help if you could get sued for it? There’s not going to be a lot of drive to help people like we had in the past,” McMillan said.
McMillan added he’s heard from several friends, who are law enforcement officers, that are expressing concerns about the bill, and have looked into transitioning to a different career.
“It’s really tough to be in that position right now. It’s their way of defunding the police… I hope that we can fix it,” he said.
Additionally, he feels people from both sides — the left and right — have “bowed down to the pressure from black lives matter.”
“Everybody matters. To politicize a skin color is wrong. But it absolutely has made a huge impact on what is happening. This whole ‘only black lives matter, and you say anything else, then you’re a racist, they want all the cops gone’. I think that’s really the driving force behind [recent political reform].”
Scott Burr, of Montrose, said he was at Saturday’s march to show support for law enforcement and show his patriotism.
Burr mentioned he supports the right to protest for those who champion the Black Lives Matter movement, but opposes their demands to defund police departments and said that recent developments with Black Lives Matter protests across the country led him to be at the march on Saturday.
“All lives matter. Really, they do. My life is just as important as their life. This is America. This is the land of opportunity, this isn’t the land of the oppressed,” he said.
Defending police would mean funds that are usually allocated to police departments would instead be redirected to government agencies that are funded by a city or town.
During the march to MHS, Robert Saunders of Montrose said he would protect anyone's right to protest “with his life” and was troubled when he saw the video of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd. Also, he is concerned with the message of BLM after it was discovered that BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors said in a video from 2015 that BLM organizers were “trained Marxists,” which has since raised questions from conservatives about the movement’s true motives.
“There's no question black lives matter, but so do white, purple, and green,” Saunders said.
Black Lives Matter Montrose, which founder Tanasha Marie confirmed recently changed its group moniker to Movement for Black Lives, was at MHS to show support for the marchers and provided refreshments for the group.
Marie confirmed the BLM Montrose organization recently changed its moniker to Movement for Black Lives since the group wanted to transition away from the BLM term due to the accused Marxist agenda that’s associated with BLM.
At one point, while the marchers stood on the sidewalk in front of MHS, a person in a vehicle drove by and yelled profanities at the group.
“That’s what we don’t need,” said Zach Frank, one of the original members of Marie’s group who supports Saturday’s march. “I want people to see that we’re unified out here.”
Frank and Marie spoke with Noel Taarud of Montrose, a participant in the march, while in front of MHS, and shared some dialogue on how to move forward together, even contemplating a possible future march or event that would have both groups walking together.
“We’re not going to be able to change anything without conversation,” Marie said.
“It’s OK to be proud of who you are and say, ‘I’m a proud white man, or I’m a proud white woman’.”
Taarud mentioned the group plans to take part in another march in the fall, and hopes to join Movement for Black Lives in a unified march soon.
A rally to support law enforcement, called "Back the Blue," will take place next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on 1035 Main St. in Montrose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.