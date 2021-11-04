Since 2016, John King has made a point of traveling to Oaxaca, a city in Mexico, with his partner, Patrick Mack, and friends to celebrate the Dia de Los Muertos holiday, which honors family members who have passed away.
King, a 68-year-old Montrose resident who taught at Johnson Elementary School for 20 years, has turned it into a tradition, just as thousands of people in Latin American countries have.
The scene in Oaxaca is traditionally vibrant — parades fill the streets, tombs are decorated with bright flowers and performers, draped in costumes, deliver energetic shows. Families often bring food and drinks to their loved one’s graves.
“I think it’s truly one of the most beautiful celebrations of life I’ve ever seen,” King said.
Members of the Montrose community can get a taste of that spirited energy in Oaxaca when Hispanic Affairs Project, in partnership with the Mexican-American Development Association, hosts its own Dia de Los Muertos event this Friday.
HAP previously hosted the event in 2019, but did not have one last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Dia de Los Muertos, really what it means is a day of celebration. It’s not a day of mourning,” said Elisa Rodriguez, community advocate with HAP. “It’s this belief that our loved ones have crossed over and will be here with us.”
That belief is prominent in Oaxaca, where families share stories of their loved ones, King said, and it’s not just Hispanics or Latinos. People from different backgrounds gather, drawn to the holiday for its message and meaning.
“You really feel like you know these people at least for just a few seconds,” King said. “... It’s a happy time. It’s not sad or morose. At all. And you do feel the love and connection all these people had with their families.”
King has at times been joined by Brenda Williams, who first celebrated Dia de Los Muertos in Oaxaca in 2002 and has visited the city four times since.
Williams, also a Montrose native, said she’s gained a deeper understanding and appreciation for the tradition.
She attended HAP’s Dia de Los Muertos event in 2018, and was asked by Ricardo Perez, HAP’s executive director, to give a presentation on her experience, so she did.
From her experience, she said she was told that in some instances, if a member of the family were to move away, and they could only return for one holiday, it’s preferred that it’s Dia de Los Muertos, rather than other holidays like Christmas or Easter.
“That's when your family expects you to be there,” Williams said.
Families in Oaxaca construct ofrendas, an altar of remembrance that’s usually colorfully decorated with flowers along with items that belonged to the deceased. Sometimes candles are placed on the altar to help guide the dead, King said.
King has an ofrenda in his home and HAP, too, has constructed one for Friday’s event.
“This celebration is also a religious one,” Rodriguez said. “In most places in Mexico, it’s attended as a religious celebration where you really focus on being present for the spirits and souls that are traveling to be here and have crossed over to be here with us.”
This year, HAP is revisiting a shrine that a community member created in 2019, meant to honor the deaths of migrant children who have died while in U.S. custody. Some pictures of children will be on the shrine to help bring awareness to their deaths.
Rodriguez has invited some local families who’ve lost family members to COVID-19 to Friday’s event, but understands if they’re not ready. “They’re still mourning,” she said.
Mexican Americans used this year’s Dia de Los Muertos to honor the loved ones they lost to COVID-19.
King hopes to return to Oaxaca next year after opting to skip the tradition this year due to pandemic concerns.
"With Day of the Dead, there's such a deep connection and so many stories. The memories are so vibrant," King said.
HAP’s Dia de Los Muertos event starts at 6 p.m and will be held at the MADA and HAP office at 17 N 6th St.
Perez said MADA and HAP members will take extra precautions such as mask wearing in efforts to provide a safe atmosphere for attendees.