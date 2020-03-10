On Tuesday, multiple Montrose retail stores faced shortages on certain products due to consumer stockpiling in preparation for a potential local outbreak of a novel coronavirus. The Montrose Safeway, Walmart, City Market and Walgreens all had a depleted supply of toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing and cleaning products.
Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency in Colorado Tuesday morning due to growing cases of coronavirus, formally referred to as COVID-19, in multiple counties across the state, including Eagle and Gunnison counties.
While many local shopping carts were filled with the affected products, some Walmart customers said that they felt the panic over the potential pandemic was unwarranted, and that it’s simply the most recent version of a repeated phenomenon.
“This is the newest thing,” said Robert Klein, 68, who was shopping at Walmart on Tuesday afternoon. “I think it has something to do with the election. Every two to four years, there’s been some kind of virus or pandemic some place that gets people scared.”
Klein was curious about why toilet paper was in such high demand, and outside of the COVID-19 stockpiling, he also expressed concern about what the shortages mean in the larger picture.
“I don’t understand, why toilet paper?” Robert Klein said. “The underlying thing that’s kind of scary is it kind of shows us what would happen if there was a total breakdown of services.”
Standing outside the nearly completely empty racks of bath tissue, Dawn Klein, 66, said that even with the panic evident in the retail store, she would not be changing her day-to-day consumer habits.
“Grocery stores are just wiped out. It’s crazy,” said Klein. “[But] I refuse to be afraid.”
Ron Shannon, also shopping at Walmart on Tuesday, didn’t think there was any reason to be concerned about the outbreak.
“It’s kind of funny to see,” Shannon said. “People our age, we sit back and we’ve seen this kind of thing go through before… this, too, shall pass.”
Despite the emphasis on staying calm expressed by many customers, supply was still low or empty in many local retail stores, with some customers purchasing the products in bulk. Walgreens’ inventory of rubbing alcohol and hand sanitizer was 100-percent depleted as of Tuesday afternoon, and multiple stores enforced customer limits on the products.
Kathy Holland, representing communications and public relations for the Intermountain Division of Albertsons Companies (Safeway), said that the store plans to keep up with the shifting demand and that local residents should keep an eye on their local stores’ supply.
“Naturally, inventory of any product will vary from store to store. Customers should check with their local store about specific stock levels. When products run low, we replenish them as soon as the supply chain allows.”
Walmart also said the chain plans to stay aware of the situation and ensure store function.
“We continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus situation globally and are closely following official recommendations while working with our suppliers to understand and mitigate any supply chain disruptions,” Walmart said in a statement. “Providing customers with the products they want and need remains our focus.”
Amid the stockpiling, Holland urges the public to limit their consumption of the affected products in order to make sure everyone has access to them.
“To ensure availability of product to all customers, we ask that they limit their purchase to a total to five items in one shopping trip on disinfectant sprays, wipes and hand sanitizer,” Holland said. “This precautionary measure will help ensure that all customers will find the products that they need.”
