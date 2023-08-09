For as long as Dr. Joe Adragna can remember, Montrose hasn’t had a rheumatologist. Instead, primary care providers have teetered on the edge of their scope trying to serve patients with conditions that required this specialty care, while some ventured to Grand Junction or even Denver to see doctors with sparse availability.
For some, due to the nature of their conditions, travel is difficult if not impossible.
“We always wanted to do more for our patients,” said Adragna, a part-time family medicine doctor and CEO of Peak Professionals. “We were limited.”
But, for the first time since at least 2015, according to Adragna, Montrose has its own rheumatologist in doctor Danny Williams, who serves as the provider at the new Montrose Rheumatology.
Bringing Williams to town was a collaboration between Peak Professionals and Montrose Regional Health, who tag-teamed the recruitment effort and will continue to support Williams with needs like labs, imaging diagnostics and communication with other providers.
A graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Williams worked with the Denver Health Medical Center, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and The Infusion Center of Denver before accepting the position in Montrose.
While this is his first foray into rural medicine, Williams is excited. Just a few weeks after setting foot in Montrose, he’s already seeing patients — and looking forward to serving a clientele that has gone years without access to a specialist in his field.
“When I saw this opportunity I thought it was ideal for me because from the get-go … I’ve always attempted to make an impact not only one-on-one with a patient, but in the community,” Williams said.
That wasn’t the only thing that drew Williams to Montrose, as the doctor’s interests in hiking, biking and astronomy made the Western Slope an appealing option.
“You can look 360 degrees and find something to do,” he said. ”Since I left Denver, I haven't thought about Denver.”
While Williams has over 30 years of experience, he explained he doesn’t sub-specialize, or focus on any singular rheumatologic condition.
The discipline, he said, is actually very broad, treating over 100 different conditions related to musculoskeletal and autoimmune conditions ranging from fibromyalgia to gout and everything in between. The issues can impact the joints or interact with multiple organs such as the heart, liver and kidneys. They’re not uncommon; according to Adragna, one in three people have some kind of rheumatic disorder.
And while lab work and imaging are always important, Williams said he takes a hands-on approach to patient care.
“The majority of our diagnoses comes from listening to the patient, taking a complete history and a complete examination,” he said.
Adragna believes much of Williams's early work here will involve helping patients with moderate to severe issues get their conditions under control. While primary care providers have done their best, Williams offers more expertise in the area and can prescribe different medications that primary care providers don’t have experience with.
And while there has certainly been an unmet need in Montrose, Adragna said: “Access is important to us.” He aims to keep wait times for appointments short and create a schedule that allows Williams to see patients with urgent cases as soon as possible.
He said Peak is committed to supporting Williams as much as possible, including hiring advanced practice providers if needed.
Montrose Rheumatology is housed within Peak at 1550 E. Niagara Road and is already accepting referrals and seeing patients.
