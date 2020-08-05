Jason Epperson and his family — wife Abby and three children — arrived at San Juan RV Resort in Montrose for a six-night stay early last week. The family was enjoying what Montrose had to offer.
Little did they know their stay would end after two nights.
Epperson, who with his wife, documents their RV travels on a Youtube channel called “RV Miles,” which has nearly 6,000 subscribers. Last Thursday, the couple released a video to their channel that explained how they were evicted from the RV resort for receiving a FedEx delivery.
Epperson needed a new computer and ordered it online. After the campground refused to accept the package, Epperson met up with the delivery driver outside of the campground.
In page four of the campground rules, it states that campers can’t use the campground as a residence for mail and package delivery. Epperson believed the rule applied to long-term residents, and since the family was staying for a few nights, he did not read the rule that prohibited delivery to the campground address. Epperson, in an email response, wrote, “We (and I think most parks) would consider long-term tenants to be people who stay on a monthly rate.”
The fallout from the incident was immediate for San Juan RV Resort. With over 100,000 views on the video, people flocked to Yelp.com to post scathing reviews, citing wrongdoing by management by evicting Epperson and his family.
The resort has a rating of 1 stars out of 5 on the site.
According to research by Womply, a customer relationship management (CRM), interested in helping small businesses, it found that small businesses with a 1 to 1.5 rating on Yelp generate 19% less in revenue than the average business. With the resort having 41 out of 45 (91%) reviews at 1 star, in the study by Womply, it shows the second lowest return in revenue at such a high percentage.
The resort did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but did release a statement on its website addressing the encounter.
Addressing the rule prohibiting delivery to a camper, the resort management said the rule has to do with “Domicile” laws in the state of Colorado. By allowing delivery, it would establish a camper as a “residency” and puts a person into a legal category where further actions are taken through a tenant/landlord relationship.
“As a result, the park has chosen not to allow anyone to receive mail or packages,” a portion of the statement read.
Tom Vail, the park manager, sent an email to Epperson — he is referred to as Mr. Trabue in the statement — at 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, notifying Epperson that he was in violation of the rules and he and his family must leave the park by 1 p.m. the next day.
Epperson approached Vail, questioning the decision to kick him out of the park. Epperson was joined by Robert Armstead, of another party who was traveling with Epperson. The statement claims Armstead began to curse and raise his voice, and at one point, grabbed Vail’s arm during the exchange.
According to an incident report by the Montrose County Sheriff’s office, Armstead was asked by deputies if the altercation became physical, to which Armstead replied “no.” Armstead also said no when asked if any threats were made.
Since Vail wanted the family off the property due to the profanity used and violation of the rules, Epperson was told he could be cited for trespassing if he decided not to leave. But to avoid further problems, Epperson agreed to leave the site.
The incident report also states Vail advised deputies that Armstead yelled profanities while recording as he left the campground.
In the conclusion to the statement by the resort’s management, it reads, “Rules are necessary to achieve this kind of safety record, and, secondly, rules without enforcement are merely suggestions. We take safety very seriously and will do whatever it takes to protect our campers, even if it sometimes means making a tough decision of evicting rule-breakers from our park.”
Epperson, in an email, said the park did not refund $200 to the family for the remaining nights on the property, but they were able to find a new place to stay immediately after leaving the site.
In Womply’s study, which was conducted by collecting online review data for over 200,000 small businesses, at only 69%, the study found lodging places, by far, get the harshest reviews from American consumers.
