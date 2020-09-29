Montrose’s eighth Little Free Library opens to community

John Renzelman and Greg Blome, right, with the Woodworkers Guild,donated their time to build the Little Free Library and Megan Waxler, a young artist, designed and painted the box with delightful children's fairytale scenes.

 (Courtesy photo/Barb Sharrow)

The Little Free Library is open for business, and will give children access to free books.

This project started at the beginning of March when a group of young women from Montrose United Methodist Church were meeting on Zoom brainstorming ideas as to what we could do for the community. With the library temporarily closed, we discussed how to provide books for children during quarantine. The Woodworker’s Guild was contacted and agreed to construct the box and pole. Megan Waxler, a young artist agreed to paint the box with wonderful scenes from children’s fairy tales.

John Renzelman and Greg Blom, who are with the Woodworkers Guild, donated their time to build the Little Free Library. It is located at the church, on the South First Street side.

Montrose United Methodist Church Pastor Lisa Petty dedicated Little Free Library for children’s books.

