Montrose’s favorite ‘grandma’ retires from City Market

Linda Johnson, affectionately known as “Grandma Linda,” will be celebrating her retirement from downtown City Market after 18 years of proving herself to be more than the average grocery store employee — she leaves behind a legacy of kindness, compassion, family, and love.
An official retirement party is set for Oct. 3, but one party isn’t near enough to celebrate the footprint someone like Grandma Linda has made. From City Market employees to the customers themselves, everyone wants a chance to show up for the woman who has gifted so many smiles over the years.
City Market management and employees pulled together Sept. 15 to throw Grandma Linda a surprise retirement party under the guise of a staff meeting. They gathered eagerly, waiting around with cake and a signed staff poster as she came in all smiles. She missed no one, greeting everyone with a smile and a hug.
Grandma Linda moved like a buzzing bee — full of energy, attentive, and captivating everyone’s attention.
“She’s our mom and grandmother to the entire store,” Angel Dranberg, City Market employee, said. “She’s thoughtful, kind, generous, and an amazing lady. Between her community service around town, her care for everybody — she will do anything for anybody at any time.”
Community service has played a large part in Grandma Linda’s life. For the last 10 years, Montrose Fire Protection District Capt. Troye Floyd has known Grandma Linda for her generosity and compassionate nature, including how she would donate her weekends to cook for the entire department.
“She’s family,” he said. “She’s Grandma Linda.”
The MFPD made an appearance at the surprise party as well, taking part in the celebration. Grandma Linda could not be more excited to see them, giving hugs all around.
“These are her boys,” her daughter, Nettie Myers, said. “She loves her boys.”
Not just her boys love her, though; it seems everyone who meets her walks away with a smile.
“She’s well-known in the community. Everyone knows her as Grandma Linda, and I don’t think too many people know her as anything else.” Dranberg said.
Dranberg has known Grandma Linda all 18 years she has worked there and watched her make friends everywhere she went.
One such friend is Brittany Leadem, who met Grandma Linda in City Market approximately five years ago upon moving to Montrose.“Grandma Linda is such an amazing lady,” Leadem said. “She’s so very sweet and kind.”
Leadem sees Grandma Linda as more than just a friend, though. As she is for so many others, Linda is family.
“She loves all my kids, and while we’re not biologically related, she treats my kids like her own. My kids see her and they run up and give her a hug. She’ll sometimes give them a candy bar or something because she knows they love it. She’s always smiling and warm; it’s just so easy to love her,” Leadem said.
While sad to see Grandma Linda leave the store, she knows it won’t be the last time she and her children will be able see her.
Long-time City Market customer Bonnie Laea is also sad to see Grandma Linda leave. She has known Linda for so long, she lost track of the years.
“She gave City Market such a homey feeling. She was family; a grandma to my own children,” Laea said.
Grandma Linda would give Laea’s children candy or a treat every time she saw them in the store. In fact, she did this for many.
“She knew no strangers,” Laea said with a smile. Customers came in as strangers, and left as family.
Already, Leadem’s children ask for her while shopping, and she explains to them that Grandma Linda no longer works there. Like Leadem, Laea, and their families, all of Montrose will now have to adjust to a store without their favorite grandma.
If “superhero” is defined as “a benevolent character with superhuman powers,” then Grandma Linda has proven herself to be a modern day superhero. She has single-handedly elevated a grocery store into something extraordinary. It’s a safe place that, for many, is a home. Everyone is family, and she is the glue. Grandma Linda has taken what would normally be an ordinary, run-of-the-mill, weekly grocery run and made it into a family reunion. Grandma Linda may be retiring, but her bubbly, compassionate spirit will live on in the store that is now a family to all. It’s safe to say she will be missed, but everyone touched by her is excited to see her next chapter in life, knowing full well she will remain Montrose’s favorite grandma.
As for Grandma Linda herself — well, she isn’t quite ready to retire, but she knows this won’t be the last she sees of everyone.
“My customers and my coworkers — it’s been so wonderful for me to work with everyone at the store,” she said. “Each and every one has added something to my life. I’ve always wanted to be humble and serve. I’ve always wanted to do for other people. We are all God’s people, and I want to be more like Him because all people are important.”
Grandma Linda has worked many interesting jobs in her life, including working as a receptionist for four neurologists at one point. The moment she moved to Montrose and began working at City Market, she says, is the moment her life changed. “I don’t want to retire; I love all these people, but I know this won’t be the last time I see them.”
Grandma Linda’s official retirement party will take place on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Hogback, past the sports fields off of Chipeta Road. People may come and go as they wish to help show Grandma Linda how many lives she has touched over the last 18 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.