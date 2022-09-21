Montrose’s first Culture Fest set to celebrate a diverse community this Saturday

People can travel the world, taste diverse foods and experience new arts and languages, all without leaving Montrose this Saturday.
The Ute Indian Museum, in partnership with event organizer Hispanic Affairs Project (HAP), is opening its doors for Montrose’s first Culture Fest, focused on celebrating, educating and appreciating the diverse cultures making up the fabric of the community.
“We’re really excited about the event,” said Karen Perez, HAP community relations and development director.
HAP, a nonprofit that works with a diverse immigrant community across the region, became involved in Mesa County Libraries’ culture festival some years ago, Perez recalled.
“We always said we wanted to do something similar in Montrose,” Perez said. “I think it’ll be an excellent celebration of diverse people from across the community, whether they’re participating by presenting information or just coming to show up and learn and celebrating with us.”
Anyone walking through the Ute Museum this Saturday will see booths run by individuals and organizations presenting cultural information, but a guest can also learn about art, history, cultural background and ethnicities.
Local food vendors will be on site with a variety of foods, including Mexican and West African foods.
The event also has a lineup of diverse performers that include local guitar artists, Napolese music and a poetry reading in the indigenous language, Huichol, from Mexico.
Individuals from El Salvador, Guatemala, Peru, Mexico, Ukraine and Thailand are among the various cultures to be represented this weekend.
“For our first year, I think it’s a good start,” said Perez of the lineup. “It’ll be a wonderful opportunity just to be present on what was originally Ute land that we occupy now, and being able to just recognize that and learn more about and celebrate the Ute culture as well.”
Culture Fest 2022 is free and open to the public on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with food and crafts for sale. Certain Peace Week events are taking place in tandem with the festival.
Due to limited parking at the museum, event organizers request that guests park at the south end of the Target parking lot, where free roundtrip shuttle transportation will be provided.
For more information, visit hapgj.org or call 970-249-4115.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
