Montrose’s Got Talent competition kicks off with auditions

Performers of all ages hoping to make their start took the first step toward maybe winning local honors Thursday night, when auditions for the Montrose’s Got Talent competition got underway at the Montrose Pavilion.
Although all ages and talents were welcome, auditions were limited to non-professional performers. A total of 23 performers took the stage to try out.
Montrose’s Got Talent is part of a fundraiser through the Montrose Education Foundation. The proceeds for the show, obtained through sponsors and ticket sales, go toward education in Montrose County — namely, the Teacher of the Year Award and Impact Award.
The event, back for its third year, was created during brainstorming for fundraising, Deann Balash, vice president of the Montrose Education Foundation, said. The idea was that, in addition to showcasing local talent, it would allow multiple people to come together to raise money for the school district.
“That’s what we raise our money for, to advance and help the teachers,” Balash said. “They use that in their classrooms, or it could be for the whole school, it could be various things. It’s great ideas that will make an impact.”
Many of the performers Thursday were local students. The acts ranged from singing to dancing to juggling. Some acts were solo, while others were duets or large groups.
“It impacts our students and gives them something to focus on,” Balash said. “It’s something outside of the classroom that they can be involved in… I think it builds a lot of self-esteem, especially at a young age.”
Balash said that the experience of performing in front of a panel of judges, as well as getting up in front of an audience, builds the confidence that students will need to be leaders.
“They’re going to be our future someday, so we definitely want them to feel confident with what they’re doing,” Balash said.
Rather than choosing a set number of performers to move on to the final show, the judges select the number of acts that advance based on talent. Balash encourages the community to attend the final show to contribute to local education and support the community’s talent.
“We decided to go with 20 acts for the show, which will make a fantastic and fun variety show!” Balash said. “This would be a fantastic thing for people to come out and see… We have so many talented people in this area and as well as it being a great fundraiser, it’s a great show.”
The final Montrose’s Got Talent competition will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Montrose Pavilion, where performers will compete for the $1,000 grand prize. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, available at MEDC and the school district or at the door. For more information, email Balash at deann.balash@mcsd.org.
McKenzie Moore is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press and Delta County Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.