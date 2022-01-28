After COVID-induced delays, the Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy is poised to begin in May — and the city is busily putting in place housing for potential cadets.
Growth is driving the need for more officers among local law enforcement agencies. As well, nearby law enforcement academies are available only in summer and fall on the Western Slope and cadets who miss the cutoff have to wait, pushing back when they will be ready to patrol the streets.
Faced with these two factors, the Montrose Police Department, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Mesa University and other partners in 2020 began planning a summertime academy, to be held in Montrose. The intent at the time was to stand up the academy in 2021; however, the COVID pandemic delayed the lengthy and involved state approval process.
But now, it’s go-time.
The Peace Officer Standards and Training board visited Montrose on Tuesday, inspecting the sites that will be used for the Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy (WECLA), checking off one of the last steps on the long list of hosting a state-approved academy. As many as 15 cadets — both those sponsored by an agency and those who fund the $11,000 cost themselves — could enroll during the first year.
“This May, we will see our first group of cadets come from that program,” Montrose Police Sgt. Courtney Jones said Wednesday, at a Forum presentation. Jones is the new academy’s director.
Why a law enforcement academy in Montrose, when there is one down the road at the Technical College of the Rockies?
“Because Montrose is growing. … There is more of a need for first responders in our community and the candidate pool is small. It seems to be getting smaller as time goes by and there’s a lot of competition between those agencies for those applicants,” Jones said.
The local academy is also expected to attract candidates from outside of the region, thus increasing the applicant pool.
A summer academy is an important offering, Jones also explained. Existing academies in the region are offered in fall and spring. The spring offerings are already underway; the next available ones apart from WCLEA fall in August. So, if an agency has hired an officer conditional on that person completing academy, the new hire would not be through the courses until December if he or she enrolls in an August offering.
Afterward, recruits must undergo field training at their hiring agencies, which can take months. The turnaround time between a job offer to a cadet and seeing that person on patrol can be as long as 18 months — and there’s not necessarily anything to stop those cadets from leaving the initial hiring agency.
“When our partners started thinking about bringing an academy to Montrose, they didn’t really want to compete with the other academies that exist in our region,” said Jones. None in the region — and few in the state — offered a summer course.
But those who start WCLEA in May will wrap up academy in September and, if they then pass the final POST test, would be on track to conclude field training by year’s end.
Coursework includes 380 hours of studies, ranging from first aid to criminal code, plus hands-on learning that entails such courses as tactical skills, driving, handling evidence and search/seizure and arrest.
“These are two of the areas where law enforcement officers get themselves in trouble if they act too fast and don’t have all the information before making an arrest,” Jones said.
There are three broad areas of essential skills, each composed of multiple responsibilities: firearms training; driving; arrest control and defensive tactics.
“In about 16 to 17 weeks in an academy, they’ve gone from being a student to being either a police officer if they’re sponsored by an agency, or to being certified and able to become a peace officer at that point,” Jones later said.
Cadets can be those whose hiring agency is paying for the academy, or be self-funded because they are studying criminal justice or perhaps want to work for an agency that does not offer sponsorships.
Recruiting, housing challengesLaw enforcement fields have been having a tougher time recruiting than they did as little as two years ago. Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said in November that the applicant quality, more than the quantity, has dipped, with prospective recruits tending to stumble during background checks. A presumed shift in public perception of police officers might also be having an effect on those seeking careers in law enforcement, a point Hall again alluded to on Wednesday.
The new academy provides hope of more applicants, however, because it can appeal to locals who do not want to train elsewhere and also because when an agency sponsors a cadet, that person has already been heavily vetted as part of the hiring process before beginning the academy.
Housing is a huge hurdle for new police recruits, just as it is for many other professions in Montrose.
In response to an attendee’s question, Montrose City Manager Bill Bell announced the purchase of house on South Second Street and Cascade Avenue. Now being remodeled, the building will be used as housing for people enrolled in WCLEA, plus some spots would be available for other new hires coming into the community for other professions.
“The housing crisis is really difficult,” Bell said. “A lot of our large employers are losing people.”
As he explained it, employers such as Montrose Regional Health or the school district, for instance, will go through an entire hiring process and bring on board people who are looking forward to living in Montrose, only to have it all fall apart when the new hires cannot find housing and therefore turn down the jobs.
The house on South Second can’t address all those needs, but it would be available to new hires for the participating local law enforcement agencies, as well as academy students.
The $699,000 purchase, like the academy itself, came about through partnership. The city teamed up with Colorado Mesa University, which is going to reimburse the city for $199,000 of the cost.
Although Hall warned the public to expect a few “bumps” as the first academy gets off the ground, he anticipates WCLEA one day growing to include more student housing, as well as its own driving track.
The Montrose Public Safety Complex, now well under construction, will be among the sites where WCLEA students undergo training.
The new facility, rising on South First Street where the old police department and a bank once stood, includes a 45-by-45-foot space that can be used for defensive tactics training. This would be available to all law enforcement agencies to conduct training and would not be exclusively for WCLEA.
Partners key to ‘heavy lift’Getting WCLEA ready to open its doors was a “heavy lift,” Hall said.
He praised the collaboration of multiple players that, along with MPD, MCSO and CMU, include the Montrose city attorney’s office, District Attorney’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
“It’s the partnerships that are really going to make this thing work,” Hall said. “It’s the community support for the resources. … It takes lots of resources and it’s going to continue to take resources. Honestly, we couldn’t do this without the 2A funding.”
2A was a city sales tax increase measure that is funding the Public Safety Complex. The revenue is also paying for more officers and equipment.
Jones earlier provided the thumbnail version of what it takes to get a peace officer academy going: An application to the POST board that demonstrates both the need and ability to stage an academy, plus developing course content with dozens of individual lessons plans that includes mandated content, and having these reviewed by state subject matter experts.
The process further entails identifying primary instructors, specifically in areas that require special skills, such as firearms instruction. The instructors must demonstrate that they can lead such content at an academy, as well as have 80 hours of academy teaching experience.
Once these items are approved, the academy hosts need POST approval for the sites and locations that will be used — both on-paper and then, on the ground via a physical inspection.
For WCLEA, sites include the very room at CMU that hosted Wednesday’s presentation, other CMU locations, the San Juan Shooting Range, Cerise Park and the high school gym.
POST board members came to town Tuesday for the site review. Montrose passed, Jones said.
“The community support is incredible,” an “excited” Sheriff Gene Lillard said. “It’s time and the need is there for an academy for Montrose.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.