Montrose’s former undersheriff has reprised the role, but in another county.
Gunnison County Sheriff John Gallowich recently announced the appointment of Adam Murdie, formerly of Montrose, to the post as his second in command. Murdie’s selection followed the retirement of longtime lawman Scott Jackson, who stepped down from the undersheriff position at the end of May.
“Adam has experience as an undersheriff. He was also the captain of my detention center. He served in my patrol division. With the amount of experience he has, I think he’s going to serve me very well as undersheriff,” Gallowich said Wednesday.
“I knew Scott’s retirement was coming, so I had begun my process prior to deciding who my undersheriff would be. Scott had 35 years of service, all with Gunnison County, and he served our county well; he was very dedicated.”
Murdie served as former Montrose County Sheriff Rick Dunlap’s undersheriff from 2012 — 2018 and had worked for that agency for about 20 years in the jail, in drug investigations, and as the sergeant in charge of professional standards.
He and his wife moved to Gunnison after he lost a narrow vote to replace Dunlap as sheriff. Murdie then was hired by the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office — where his father had once had served as sheriff.
Murdie progressed from patrol deputy to jail captain before his appointment as undersheriff, which was effective June 1.
“I’m looking forward to bringing this place even further forward than it has moved in these past few years. I always loved those challenges,” Murdie said.
“I thought about getting out of the business completely after we left Montrose, and it (law enforcement) keeps drawing me back.”
Among his new duties, Murdie will continue working on behavioral health services contracts for the Gunnison jail, part of wide-scale, collaborative efforts by entities in the Gunnison Valley to work with Gunnison Valley Health in addressing such needs.
“We don’t have a large jail, or a large population in our jail, but we have a large need for mental health services in the jail,” Murdie said.
Gallowich said his agency is in the process of development and training newer deputies in an overall “young” department.
“I am going to rely on Adam to help continue the training and the progression of our newer deputies, sharing his experience with them as well, and just overall continuing to advance our sheriff’s office,” Gallowich said.
Murdie added he is looking forward to working with Gallowich in his new capacity.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
