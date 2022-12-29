School district leaders agreed on a 2022 mill levy tax that’s about .58% larger than last year’s, in accordance with new state legislation.

Montrose County School Board members voted unanimously on Dec. 13 to adopt a $653.76 million levy for property taxes payable in the coming year.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

