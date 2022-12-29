School district leaders agreed on a 2022 mill levy tax that’s about .58% larger than last year’s, in accordance with new state legislation.
Montrose County School Board members voted unanimously on Dec. 13 to adopt a $653.76 million levy for property taxes payable in the coming year.
The total is almost $3.8 million greater than the amount agreed upon in 2021 for taxes payable this year—the increase is in line with a Colorado statute signed into law last June.
House Bill 21-1164 mandates a school district gradually increase a mill levy of 21.967 set in 2020 to 27.000 gradually over the next six years. Tax credits were put in place in December 2020 for districts to backfill the difference.
“This was because there was some sort of stake in some recommendations that were given to schools,” School board president Sarah Fishering said during the board discussion. “So now we’re correcting our lease to bring it in line with the legislation that passed and CDE’s (Colorado Department of Education) incorrect guidance.”
The statute was implemented as a correction to an error made nearly 20 years ago by the Colorado Department of Education in which the department erroneously directed some school districts to lower total mill levy program rates under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR).
This guidance was issued despite voters approving exemption from TABOR limitations in the affected districts.
Colorado Supreme Court justices wrote in an opinion for the bill that because of TABOR’s revenue limits, “school districts found themselves unable to retain all of the revenue that would otherwise be due (to) them.”
As expected, local taxpayers will see a slight increase in property taxes for the next five years, but this will not affect the overall financial picture of Montrose County School District.
Local property taxes, also known as mill levies, currently account for approximately one quarter of the district’s operating revenue. Over the next four years, that proportion of the district’s funding will slowly grow as the state contributes slightly less.
MCSD Finance Director Emily Imus said it will take five more years to reach the mandated 27 mills, although the last year requires the smallest tax increase.
Imus added that the total program generates around $15.5 million in property tax revenue.
Local taxes comprise 31% of the program while state funding makes up 69%, according to Imus. Without the state funding, she noted, the mill levy would be 87.291 instead of 26.997.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
