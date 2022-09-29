Erik Westesen

MCSD board president Sarah Fishering swears in Erik Westesen as the district's new District A representative on Tuesday evening. Westesen will represent the Olathe community. (Photo courtesy of MCSD)

Erik Westesen not only wants to make sure that Olathe students have the time and space they need to learn, but that staff is treated well.

“I want to make sure our staff is being treated well so that they're staying with our kids longer,” Westesen told the Montrose Daily Press after his appointment to the Montrose County School District (MCSD) Board of Education.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

