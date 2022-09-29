Erik Westesen not only wants to make sure that Olathe students have the time and space they need to learn, but that staff is treated well.
“I want to make sure our staff is being treated well so that they're staying with our kids longer,” Westesen told the Montrose Daily Press after his appointment to the Montrose County School District (MCSD) Board of Education.
Westesen rounds out the now seven-member board following a sweeping vote in his favor.
The new Olathe representative is also excited to engage more of the community’s “monolingual” Spanish-speaking parents.
“Olathe especially, but our entire valley has a pretty significant Hispanic population and I don't think they have felt as involved as they would like to be,” Westesen said. “So I'm excited to work on getting them more involved and making sure they feel like they're being heard just as much as every other parent.”
Also vying for the seat, left vacant by former board member Jeff Bachran, was Olathe resident Elvira Padilla. Padilla’s children, and now grandchildren, attended Olathe schools.
Board members thanked both candidates for applying to the seat and expressed appreciation for their interest in helping the district’s students.
“I'm really excited that we have two great candidates from the Olathe community who want to be involved,” said Sarah Fishering, board president. “It's actually really nice to have two candidates who really seem like they want to do it for the right reasons and really are here for the kids and to serve your community.”
District C Board Member Alice Murphy said she knew both candidates to be “very involved” in the Olathe community and its schools. Both Westesen and Padilla are bilingual, a “plus” when considering an appointment.
Ultimately, District B representative Jacob Suppes voiced that the board’s driving concern in appointing Padilla was a “lack of knowing what happens here.”
Suppes asked Padilla to speak with someone from the district to better understand how the schools are funded, what board and administrative positions entail and a better understanding of district functions.
“I know you understand Olathe, I understand that, but I would love to see you get more working understanding of how the school district works,” Suppes told Padilla. “And I would like to see you run again.”
Suppes also offered to meet with Padilla if she has questions regarding district functions.
Fishering once again thanked Padilla for putting herself out there.
“I do hope that you want to stay involved,” she said. “Your obvious passion for wanting to be here with the kids is really awesome, so please stay engaged.”
Westesen’s appointment comes on the heels of Montrose High School’s “swatting” scare earlier this month – the event sandwiched between his interview on Sept. 13 and his appointment on Tuesday.
Initially, he said, he felt the weight of the incident. But listening to his fellow board members and district staff discuss the district’s prevention measures eased his concerns.
“It's actually incredible how much effort has been put into that,” he said. “It's really comforting to know that good plans have been put in place and they're continually working to improve those things.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone