Test scores in Montrose County School District fell, just like in the rest of the state. But this was expected because of the pandemic.
The percentage of students who met or exceeded expectations on the English Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) assessment dropped by over 10 percentage points, from 41.8% in 2019 to 31.7% in 2021. Average math scores also dropped, from 26.8% in 2019 to 21.3% this year.
Test scores in Montrose parallel the overall decrease in CMAS test scores observed throughout the state of Colorado.
Moreover, longstanding gaps among racial and ethnic subgroups widened.
The percentage of Hispanic students who scored into the lowest category on math exams grew from 24% in 2019 to 33% this spring, while the amount of white students scoring into the lowest category only grew by five percentage points, from 8% to 13%.
The state of Colorado has required some form of standardized testing since 1993, when lawmakers assigned the Colorado Department of Education to create statewide educational standards and assessments. Students in fourth- through eighth-grade took the first round of tests under the Coltorado Student Assessment Program (CSAP) in 1997.
President George W. Bush signed the No Child Left Behind Act into law in 2001, which mandated annual math and English testing for third- through eighth-grade students, and once in high school, nationwide.
Spring 2020 testing in Colorado and most other states was canceled because of the pandemic.
The state petitioned the federal Department of Education for a waiver to allow for reduced testing in 2021, although some advocated for an all-out cancellation of standardized testing this spring. Instead of requiring all students to take both language arts and math assessments, only fourth-, sixth- and eighth-graders were required to take math exams and third-, fifth- and seventh-grade students took English assessments.
Although district-level data on participation rates were not immediately available, CDE data suggests that rates fell across the state. In rural and remote schools, only 60-73% of students participated in required statewide assessments, while 77-88% of students in outlying cities and towns took the exams.
Statewide data shows that participation rates were higher among younger students. Over three-quarters of eligible third-grade students took the required English Language Arts tests, but only 58% of eighth-graders participated in math assessments.
Before the pandemic, participation rates across the state were very high: in Montrose, more than 98% of students participated in both math and English CMAS tests in 2019.
All testing across the state was in-person. The state department of education did not allow students to test remotely because of inequities in access to technology, reliable internet and quiet spaces.
The vast majority of students in Montrose attended in-person last year, so testing conditions did not change dramatically from previous years besides wearing face coverings and physically distancing. Students attending 100% online school came into the district office to be tested.
Crystal Sabatke-Smith taught middle school language arts for 16 years before she recently started as the coordinator for standards and district assessment. She emphasized that the community prioritized keeping students in school and acknowledged the hard work of the community to make sure that students could remain in school.
Jessica Beller, the district’s director of Instructional Services, said that the district analyzes aggregate data more broadly than schools to make large-scale decisions.
“We look at the broad picture, [but] we drill down where we can to make good decisions about curriculum, instruction, and professional development,” Beller said.
On the other hand, teachers tend to look at individual student scores.
“That global data is important, but as a teacher, you’re really looking at individual students,” Sabatke-Smith said. “I’d be taking individual student data and working with students individually to differentiate for their needs.”
Beller advised parents whose children did not score well to keep context in mind.
“Remember that this is one snapshot in time,” Beller said. “What your student was going through last year was a very difficult time.”
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
