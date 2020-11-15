Limited fan attendance continues at final MHS home football games

Montrose quarterback Keagan Goodwin looks to hand off during a game against Fruita at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. 

 (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)

The Montrose Indians will get a chance to make some noise in this year’s 4A state playoffs.

Montrose was selected as the eighth seed in the eight-team bracket and will play No. 1 seed Dakota Ridge (6-0) on Saturday (subject to change), according to details in the CHSAA bracket. 

The Indians moved to 4-2 (3-2 in league play) with their win against Grand Junction Central Friday night. With a smaller bracket this season after modifications were made due to the pandemic, it was uncertain if the Indians would be selected considering they had two losses, but the team had some favorable numbers in the seeding index.

Montrose had one of the tougher schedules among 4A teams, but the Indians picked up a pair of wins to start the season against tough opponents in Chatfield and Fruita. Montrose defeated Grand Junction, but followed with two straight losses on the road against Palmer Ridge and Ponderosa, though the games were competitive, an aspect that played favorably into Montrose’s playoff hopes.

The final football coaches poll had Montrose 10th in 4A.

The Indians are just one of two teams with two losses that made the cut. Pine Creek (2-2) is the seventh seed.

It’s the fourth straight playoff appearance for the Indians, all under head coach Brett Mertens.

To get an idea how close it was for Montrose to make the tighter playoff window, the Indians' final rating in the seeding index was .009 ahead of No. 9 Brighton (5-1). (The seeding index uses four sources of data: CHSAANow coaches poll, CHSAA RPI, MaxPreps rankings and Packard rankings.) 

Dakota Ridge is led by head coach Ron Woitalewicz. The Eagles have outscored their opponents 308-32.

Ponderosa (No. 3), Loveland (No.4), Broomfield (No. 5) and Fountain-Fort Carson (No. 6) round out the rest of the bracket. All are undefeated except Fountain-Fort Carson, who had one loss.

To view the full bracket, head to chsaa.org.

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

